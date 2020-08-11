Apple is not falling too far from the tree for tech analysts, leakers, and enthusiasts alike. Surprise surprise, for another year, Apple is tight-lipped about its flagship iPhone 12 lineup. Most Android phones leak until the point of release, and almost always, the leaks match up. On the other hand, Apple has some wild leaks and rumors about its iPhone that are never as accurate upon launch.

The same type of speculation is happening for the iPhone 12. The only thing first speculated and confirmed is the delay of the phone’s release. Apple CFO Luca Maestri, on a quarterly earnings call, confirmed the delay by saying, “This year, we project supply to be available a few weeks later.”

Speculation will only increase as the day of release nears. Expectedly, the rumors and leaks that are not true will vary with sources. The most recent U-turn is regarding the iPhone 12’s display. Specifically, it is a thing that will make it look hideous.

Yep, the ‘notch’ is back!

Mr. White, a known Apple insider, has recently shared a glimpse of the iPhone 12. The picture shows an iPhone 12’s chassis without the display panel. By the looks of it, the caption “Same Face iD Size” seems accurate. The picture shows that the chassis space is reserved for the FaceID sensors. The speculated shrinking down of the notch in the iPhone 12 is now disputed.

Given that Mr. White is a profound Apple components leaker, this leak could have some substance. The Twitter leaker has also posted pictures of various upcoming components like the 5nm A14 processor.

There is a high chance of the big notch not making it to the iPhone 12. If it’s legit, then it will dishearten many onlookers. The notch was not well-received when it debuted back in 2017 with the iPhone X.

Since then, many Andriod phones have copied it and already moved on to hole-punch or even pop-up cameras. iPhone, on the other hand, has had the same notch for three generations. If it shows up on the iPhone 12, despite radical chassis change, it lessens the reasons for upgrading from iPhone X, XS, or 11. The screen would pretty much be the same apart from variations in display sizes and dimensions.

However, the angular chassis shown in the leak by Mr. White seems to be that of the upcoming 5.4inch iPhone 12. The higher-end iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max could as well see a smaller notch. Back in April, renowned leaker, Jon Prosser tweeted a photo of a smaller notch design. Since then, many more reports and claims have corroborated a small notch.

The notch could be a turnoff given the prices customers might have to pay for the iPhone 12 lineup. That said, the iPhone 12 brings many significant changes to the table. The phones will replicate the iPad Pro’s angular design. They will also come with 5G, A14 processor, and 3D depth-sensing cameras. There are varying reports regarding the 120Hz refresh rate displays. ‘120Hz refresh’ in the iPhone 12 could be another good news turned bad like the ‘notch.’