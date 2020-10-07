Apple has always been on the A –list of brands. Being on the top of its game, the company has already declared its plan to launch iPhone 13 by next year. Now, who wouldn’t be excited about that news? Although not much is known, the company has hinted to offer the same line up as the iPhone 12 with a prominent display upgrade. Let us dive into learning the upcoming bonanza Apple has to offer.

According to the sources, the phone is set to release in 2021 and will go by the name iPhone 13. The company will also release the ‘S’ versions of its phone. Furthermore, you can expect a portless iPhone and big display with a greater upgrade worth of a whole new number.

Design

In terms of design, iPhone 13 could go back to square design like that of the iPhone 4 and 5. This is a massive change in the appearance and structure of the device. So, since it is not so likely for the company to make significant consequent changes in the phones coming out in two years, you can expect iPhone 13 to have the design somewhat similar to iPhone 12.

Release Date

Gradually when things come back to the new normal after the pandemic, Apple could target to launch the iPhone 13 in September of 2021.

There was a delay in the launch of the iPhone in 2020. So the company could also postpone the release date by a month or so to let iPhone 12 complete its full-year cycle.

Size

Well, the collected reports say that iPhone 13 will come out in four different models and three different sizes.

So the Mizuho Securities says that Apple will follow this iPhone 12’s listing to the letter with iPhone 13:

iPhone 13 Mini with a 5.4-inch display

iPhone 13 Max with a 6.1-inch display

iPhone 13 Pro with a 6.1-inch display

iPhone 13 Pro Max with a 6.7-inch display

Display

According to display analyst Ross Young, the upcoming iPhone 13 models’ display will be OLED. The display will comprise integrated touch technology. It will also feature the touchscreen and the display as a single panel. This will decrease the thickness of the display overall.

Like DSCC, Mizuho Securities also says no new iPhone SE model in 2021, have to wait till 2022. They do say all iPhone 13 models will have integrated touch, BOE will join LGD on both 6.1" models, mini and 13 will adopt 12 Pro Max camera sensors, & sensor size will increase on Pro. pic.twitter.com/G9f6cz8dm0 — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) October 2, 2020

Be ready to finally witness a ProMotion display with a variable refresh rate display on the iPhone in 2021! With LTPO adoption, iPhone 13 will obtain 120 Hz. LTPO is the same technology as Apple Watch uses. So, this could mean that the phone may also have an ‘always-on display’ alternative, as well as 120 Hz capability.

Camera

It is widely rumored that iPhone 13 will come out with much advancement in its camera functions. The reports have hinted to us that the iPhone 13 series, the two lower-end devices, will be upgraded with the camera from iPhone 12 Pro Max. In addition, the iPhone 13 Pro models will include a Time-of-Flight camera, including a triple-lens configuration.

Processor

So far, Apple has been adding a new ‘A’ series chip to its iPhone each year. If the company follows the same path again, you can expect a new ‘A’ series chip, A15, to power up the iPhone 13.

Battery

No specific news about Apple’s new phone’s battery has been heard. Nonetheless, if the company wants to go with the same form factor/size lineup as the iPhone 12, you can anticipate the battery to be of similar size for each respective model.

Charging

According to the reports, you will see at least one model of iPhone 13 coming portless. This will work on wireless connectivity and charging, or on a smart connector. Note that you will also never find the company manufacturing phones with a USB-C as per a report from Jon Prosser.

Connectivity

The basic models of the iPhone 13 will have mmWave connectivity. But rumor has it, the iPhone 13 ‘Pro’ series will come with both mmWave and Sub6 GHz 5G connectivity. Sub6 connectivity is much faster than mmWave.

Price

There is no concrete news or rumor regarding the price of the iPhone 13. But if you have noticed, Apple has adopted the pattern of introducing a new phone at an approximately similar price to the current model’s and then reducing the old one’s price.

Bottomline

In conclusion, Apple has always been amusing its consumers with attractive and quality products. It is their brand that speaks. Keep in mind that as per the report from Ross Young (founder/lead analyst of DisplaySearch and DSCC) and the news from Mizuho Securities, you cannot assume another new iPhone SE in the year 2021. His data also says that when the model releases, probably by 2022, it will include a 6.1in LCD screen, with Touch ID and 5G support. Well, time to wait graciously for your new iPhone 13. Start your savings!!