We recently saw the iPhone 12 series come out this October. Without a doubt, people are all applause for the new launch. As Apple introduced new products in the market, the Company has also claimed its shortcomings in the older or current devices. People were expecting a few new functionalities in the new iPhone, which failed to exhibit them this year. So, the two best things that Apple can flaunt about the new iPhone 12 are its 5G connection and a new camera system.

We look for high-quality exterior and interior features and a high refresh rate while owning any new gadget. In the case of the iPhone 12, you can expect a premium display function but a sluggish refresh rate. So now we all want and expect the next iPhones to come with higher refresh rates.

Furthermore, this has been mentioned in a recent tweet from Jioriku (@Jioriku). The tweet acclaims to cover content matter on the upcoming devices. Even though this news guarantee is not a cent percent, we could draw out some information regarding the upcoming iPhone 13.

First 2021 iPhone 13 Prototype Details Emerge – Tipster Claims It’s an iPhone 12 With ‘Extra Steps’ https://t.co/iKX49Qikod pic.twitter.com/jXjTVGsc22 — Wccftech (@wccftech) November 1, 2020

iPhone 13: Merely an iPhone 12 with “Extra Steps”?

According to the tweet, the prototype for 2021’s iPhone 13 will be very much like the iPhone 12. Jioriku also states that the upcoming iPhone 13 would merely be an iPhone 12 with few “extra steps”. He further says that more information regarding the new iPhone’s prototype will be discussed soon. Furthermore, he also asserted that the new iPhone would not have an in-display TouchID. This would be an excellent step as per the current pandemic situation. Face Unlock would not be a good idea as faces with the masks on is the ‘new normal’ now.

To conclude, we are also anticipating that the iPhone 13 will come with the ProMotion display and higher refresh rate. To solve the battery problems, Apple may include a bigger battery to compensate for the display or add an adaptive display. All in all, let’s see what more is to come in the coming days.