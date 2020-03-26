The COVID-19 outbreak has led to a decline in Apple’s share value. And there are also rumors that the release of the iPhone 12 might be delayed. However, there are reports that iPhone SE 2/iPhone 9 has entered mass production.

Is iPhone 9 Coming Soon?

Companies have all faced a delay in production. And Apple, after closing down its stores and halting production in China, it was a fact that it’ll delay both production and release.

But now that China’s coronavirus case has started to settle down, Apple reopened its stores in many parts of the country. And according to analyst Jon Prosser, “iPhone 9 has just entered mass production.”

iPhone 9 has just entered mass production. 🧻🧻🧻🧻🧻 — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) March 18, 2020

Prosser also explained why he put toilet paper rolls in his tweet. It is an indication of the reliability of leaks that Apple is joining hands with BYD, a Chinese manufacturer, to speed up the production of its rumored phone.

The iPhone SE2 was rumored to enter production in February and would launch in March 2020. However, the Covid-19 situation led to its delay.