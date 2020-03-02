It’s no secret that the iPhone has made it difficult for their batteries since the beginning. While comparing with other counterparts, the iPhone has limited battery power. Thus, the iPhone users are not exactly happy about the wastage that it creates. Unsatisfied customers have been demanding changes in their services since a long time back. But thankfully, the EU has built persuasive proposals that could force Apple to make all batteries removable.

The European Union is back again to help global consumers of technologies. And with the pressure from the legislation documents, Apple feels compelled to bring about changes in the iPhone design. The main objective of the EU is to force all electronic manufacturers to provide easier battery replacements.

But even for the companies, it’s fruitful to design phones to have replaceable batteries rather than offering multiple variations. So, in the long run, it can be more cost-effective for multinational companies like Samsung, Huawei, Apple, Oppo, and Xiaomi.

Are the removable batteries cheap?

Ever since the information got leaked, iPhone users have questioned the price of replacing the batteries. But luckily, we can replace them at a cheaper rate. Although they don’t have a user-accessible hatch, the battery replacement scheme for $20 seems reasonable.

However, there are many speculations about their authenticity. Some iPhone users claimed that they ended up paying over $300 for the battery. Since you need to pay to change the entire screen even if there’s just a small crack on the glass on the bezel, this scheme may not prove to be as fruitful.

Apple vs user-replaceable batteries

Although Apple has agreed to the replaceable battery scheme, it’s a long battle to make it fully applicable. Since the release of the first iPhone, the companies have established a tightly closed phone that users don’t get to access. Thus, this results in users being reliant on the manufacturer for repair services. They are forced to buy the extra warranty like Applecare, which is a massive profit to them.

Another issue is the battery frequently needs replacement, as the devices get older. The battery basically loses its capacity to hold power, and the iPhone’s daily battery life gets heavily reduced. So, despite the idea of replaceable batteries, it may not be a wise decision for the user’s benefit in the long run. While only some of the users change the batteries by themselves, other manufacturers can get the official service of changing batteries at a very high cost.

With the launch of every new iPhone, it reduces the performance of the previous versions and making it slow. In a way, Apple pressurizes its users to upgrade the full phone. But with the new replaceable batteries, will they get the full speed back out of their phones? The answer remains unknown. However, with customers in a rage about Apple’s services, they decided to reduce the replacement cost from $79 to $29. Following the same pattern, even manufacturers like Samsung are doing the same in the name of quality and security of the phone.

So, what do you think of iPhone’s removable battery services? Comment down below!