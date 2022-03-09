How to Fix If iPhone Not Detected in PC

Are you trying to connect your iPhone to your PC, but it’s unable to detect your phone? During this, you might also get an error, like “0xE.”

Such errors can usually happen after downloading some files or while backing up or restoring backups. Other reasons, like issues with the USB driver in your PC, can also lead to such minor errors. Nevertheless, let’s quickly get into how to fix if your PC can’t recognize your iPhone.

How to Fix if iPhone Not Detected in Windows/Mac

Before we apply other solutions, the first basic fix you can try is checking if your USB cable or the USB port is in good condition. Any hardware breakages can result in your PC not being able to detect your phone. If your USB cable is broken or not working properly, you can always try connecting your iPhone using a different USB cable.

You can also try restarting your PC and iPhone to see if it helps. We can now look into additional solutions.

Trust Your PC on iPhone

Apple is strict about its users’ privacy. So, your iPhone will need your verification before it can allow access to other computers. For this, there’s a Trust Computer feature. Giving this access from your phone can help your PC recognize your iPhone. Here’s how you can do it these steps below:

Turn on your iPhone and unlock it. On your PC, you will notice the Trust this Computer alert. Now, select the Trust option on your iPhone. If you’re not seeing the Trust option, your PC might ask you to Allow access to your computer. You can simply tap on Allow.



If this isn’t working, try unplugging your phone and plugging it back, and try again. You can now check your computer. You can notice the many options to view your phone’s files.

Update USB Device Driver

If the USB device driver is outdated, your computer might fail to recognize your phone. So, you can choose to either update or reinstall a new version.

On your Windows PC, go to Device Manager by searching for it in the search bar. From the list of devices, double-click on Universal Serial Bus Devices. You’ll notice Apple Mobile Device USB Device. Right-click on it and click on Update Driver.

If you want to reinstall the driver, click on Uninstall Device. Then, you can restart your PC. Windows will automatically install the new driver.

On your Mac, macOS will automatically update all drivers with every new update. However, you can check if there are any available software updates. Simply press on the Apple logo and go to System Preferences. Then, select Software Update > Upgrade Now.

Reinstall iTunes on Your PC

If your current iTunes version is outdated on your PC, it might be unable to detect your iPhone. This can also happen if your iOS version is incompatible with your current iTunes version. So, it’s best to make sure your iOS and iTunes are both up-to-date. Here’s how you can reinstall iTunes on Windows:

Go to Settings and open Apps. From the list of all the apps, select iTunes and click on Uninstall.

You can then install iTunes from the Windows Store.

If you’re on Mac, go to the App Store and click on Updates. You can now install any available updates.

Check Apple Mobile Device Support

To help your PC recognize your iPhone, make sure the Apple Mobile Device Support and services are up-to-date. Please note that you’ll need to install Apple Mobile Device Support if you don’t have it installed already. Here’s how you can check if your PC has Apple Mobile Device Support:

Hold down the Win + R key at once to open the Run dialogue box. Enter “ appwiz.cpl ” and click on OK. You’ll see the Programs and Features menu. From the list of apps, you will see Apple Mobile Device Support.



Here’s how you can check if the Apple Mobile Device is up and running:

Hold down the Win + R key. Enter “ services.msc ” and click on OK. Click twice on Apple Mobile Device Service. In the pop-up box, the Startup type should show as Automatic. Below that, the Service status should show Running.



Contact Apple’s Customer Care

If no solutions are working for you, you can always contact Apple Support page or visit their store.

How to Transfer Files From iPhone to PC Without Using a USB Cable

If your PC is still not detecting your phone or your USB cable is damaged, you can always try other alternatives. Using these methods, you can not only transfer photos but other types of files as well.

Using AirDrop

AirDrop is a convenient and fast way to share files across Apple devices. What’s great about it is that even heavy files, like videos, transfer in a few seconds. However, AirDrop is not compatible with Windows PCs. Nevertheless, here’s how you can use AirDrop:

On iPhone

Swipe down from the upper-right corner on your home screen to open the quick menu panel. Tap on the AirDrop logo

Select Contacts Only or Everyone.

To send a file or a photo, select one and tap on the Share button.

Now, tap on the AirDrop option. Your phone will now start scanning for devices that have AirDrop enabled.

Go to your Mac and make sure AirDrop is turned on. Click on Accept to receive AirDrop files.

On Mac

Simply click on Go from the top menu bar. Click on AirDrop from the drop-down menu.

Select Turn On Bluetooth to turn on AirDrop. At the bottom of the pop-up window, click on ‘Allow me to be discovered by.’

You can select either Contacts Only or Everyone. Connect your iPhone, and you can now notice the detected device as ‘User’s iPhone’ on the AirDrop window. Select any file you want to send. Drag and drop it onto the iPhone detected on the AirDrop window. Go to your iPhone and tap on Accept.

Using iCloud

iCloud is another useful option to transfer photos to and from your PC. You can perform this action on a Windows PC as well. With iCloud, you can also access all other apps, like Notes, Garageband, and more. For e.g., if you want to download or upload a picture, here’s what you can do:

Log in to your iCloud account on your browser or app from the Windows Store and open your iCloud drive. Go to iCloud Photos and select one photo. In the header menu on the top-right corner, click on either Download or Upload.



Using Google Drive

Lastly, Google Drive is another easy way to transfer files. Simply upload any files to your drive. Then, open the drive on your desired device and download the files.