Although Apple recently released iPhone 11 models in September 2019, rumors about the upcoming iPhones have already created a buzz among all. Rumors, leaks, and all that jazz about the iPhone SE 2 or iPhone 9, the iPhone 12 with an inbuilt 5G modem, and whatnot get crazier with each passing day. We can’t contain our excitement, and we are sure you can relate, so today, we are going to “spill the tea” about all things iPhone!

iPhone SE 2 a.k.a. iPhone 9

Apple launched the iPhone SE back in 2016, so it’s about time we get a successor this year. Following the SE tradition, the anticipated iPhone is expected to be priced low. Those who wish to get their hands on an iPhone without the big splurge, this one might be your best bet!

Release date

Rumor has it that Apple will launch the iPhone SE 2 or iPhone 9 on April 3, 2020, right after its spring event on March 31, 2020. Apple might launch a next-gen iPad Pro, “AirTag,” high-end Bluetooth headphones, along with the much-awaited iPhone SE 2. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claims that the coronavirus fiasco will not hamper the SE 2’s launch, i.e., in the first quarter of 2020.

Design

According to Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPhone SE 2/ iPhone 9’s lens will be a 6th element plastic lens like iPhone 7 and 8. Overall, the upcoming budget-iPhone is expected to look a lot like the iPhone 8, with a 4.7” LCD screen and one rear camera. OnLeaks and iGeeksBlog shared renders and videos prove the prediction above.

However, Sonny Dickson posted a screen protector, which suggested that the iPhone SE 2/ iPhone 9 looked more like an ‘iPhone X Mini.’

Another leak indicates that the iPhone SE 2/ iPhone 9 might have a glass back and wireless charging. Moreover, the phone could be available in red, silver, and space gray shades.

Specs

Ming-Chi Kou teased by saying that the highly-anticipated, budget iPhone will be available with an A13 chipset, 64GB of storage and 3GB of RAM. Also, the iPhone SE 2 Plus could have Face ID, which would result in a higher price tag.

Price

According to the first rumor related to iPhone SE 2’s price, it could cost around $450. But Mac Otakara insists that the price will be even lower, starting at $399. Even the iPhone SE (16 GB version) was launched at $399, so many expect its second edition to cost more than that. However, it should still come at a pocket-friendly price.

iPhone 12

Now that Apple and Qualcomm have solved their disagreements, the former is planning to switch to Qualcomm’s 5G technology in its iPhones. Everyone is expecting some significant changes in the 2020 lineup of iPhones, and we have our hopes up!

Release date

Ming-Chi Kuo predicts Apple to release the iPhone 12 in September 2020. The coronavirus epidemic will not postpone the launch timeframe, but it might affect the release day. Consequently, the shipping period can also be delayed.

Design

In 2020, Apple could offer four iPhones in three sizes — 5.4”, 6.7”, and 6.1”. The smallest one in the lot is expected to look a lot like the iPhone 8. While the 6.7” model and one 6.1” model will be higher-end iPhones, the 5.4” model and the other 6.1” model will be lower-end iPhones. Moreover, the 6.7” version can have a ring-type flash encircling a 3D camera or a mic. Other than that, higher-end iPhones will adopt new camera features with triple-lens setups while lower-end iPhones sport dual-lens camera setups.

Apple might make the 2020 iPhones resemble the iPhone 4, complete with a squared-edged stainless steel frame between two pieces of glass. Kuo even predicts that Apple will use sapphire or tempered glass to protect the frame.

Mac Otakara speculates that 6.7” iPhone will be 7.4mm thick, relatively thinner than the iPhone 11 Pro Max.

The 5.4”, 6.7”, and one 6.1” iPhone could have different numbers of microphone holes along the bottom. Also, Apple will continue placing the speaker ports asymmetrically.

Since Apple introduced a midnight green color for the iPhone Pro series, rumors about the iPhone 12 models coming with a navy blue finish seem sensible.

Specs

The 2020 lineup could be the first 5G iPhones using Qualcomm’s X55 5G modem chip. Apple will be incorporating both mmWave and sub-GHz 5G networks due to different countries supporting different specifications.

Although Qualcomm was keen on providing a QTM525 antenna for the 5G iPhones, Apple allegedly “balked” at the design, which was too large for the “sleek and industrial” iPhone 12. Thus, Apple is working on its in-house antenna module.

Price

If the rumors about 2020 iPhones prove to be accurate, the 5G iPhones will come with a premium price tag. However, Kuo asserts, “Apple will not significantly increase the price of 5G iPhones compared to this year’s lineup.” This could be possible if Apple plans to release the iPhone 12 in late 2020. Till then, 5G technology would become more mainstream, and the company would be able to take full advantage of it.

Conclusion

Altogether the rumors, leaks, and all that jazz about iPhone SE2, iPhone 12, etc. seem to be coming into reality. Other than that, we hope Apple would provide a headphone jack and better battery life in the iPhone SE 2, aka iPhone 9. Although we’d love a new design, keeping the same external and changing the internals would maintain the low price of the budget iPhone.

As far as the iPhone 12 is concerned, consumers are anticipating some significant changes. The iPhone 11 lineup was a safe show and, thus, boring. Moreover, Apple has been recycling the same design year after year, and we are expecting it will do the same with iPhone SE 2 too. But knowing that the iPhone 12 is not supposed to be a budget iPhone, we can’t help but look forward to a fresh look.

COMMENT: What do you expect from Apple’s upcoming iPhones? Let us know in the comment section below and stay tuned for further updates.