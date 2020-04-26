When it comes to smartphones, Apple does have the upper hand to some extent. And now that it has released its cheapest iPhone thus far, the smartphone industry has gotten more competitive. Or at least, that’s what we like to believe.

But is the $399 iPhone SE 2020 worth all the hype? Let’s find out.

Design

The main reason why the iPhone SE 2020 costs as much as it does has to do with how it looks. When you look at it from a distance or even if you hold it in your hands, it feels familiar. And it is because Apple stuck to the design that’s been there since 2014.

Six years later, we get the same 4.7-inch screen with a fingerprint sensor embedded home button, and big bezels. And I have to admit, it is sort of boring, especially when the iPhones look totally different now. And also because somewhat similar priced Android phones come with bigger displays and a lot thinner bezels.

Be that as it may, for most people, the outside wouldn’t matter as much if the inside is jam-packed with great features. And to everyone’s relief, the inside of the iPhone SE 2020 comes loaded.

A13 Bionic Chipset

That’s right, folks; Apple has managed to upgrade the iPhone SE with the same processor as its sturdy and expensive product, iPhone 11 Pro. And with the price tag of $399, to have the advanced A13 Bionic chipset is a significant upgrade for iPhone SE.

With the A13 Bionic chipset, you get a powerful, faster, and smoother smartphone. And the best thing about the iPhone SE 2020 is, thanks to the processor it will support multiple software updates for years to come.

The iPhone SE 2020, despite having a similar design, is a powerful device. And most of it might have to do with the A13 Bionic chipset. However, there are a few aspects that make it worth purchasing.

It has a 4.7-inch HD Retina display with 1,334×750 pixels and 326ppi pixel density. The iPhone SE weighs 148g (5.22 oz) and has a dimension of 5.45 x 2.65 x 0.29 inches.

Initially, 64GB storage capacity, but you can upgrade it to either 128GB or 256GB with a few extra dollars.

Wireless charging is a possibility with the iPhone SE 2020 thanks to the glass back. However, what’s missing is the headphone jack.

The iPhone SE 2020 comes with an IP67 water-resistivity along with dual-SIM capabilities.

Despite all the fantastic features, what’s concerning is that Apple has disclosed neither RAM nor battery capacity.

Camera

Now, we’ve come to the part where iPhone SE really exceeds its expectations. Despite being only $399, you get one of the best camera quality with the iPhone SE 2020 (amongst the similarly priced devices).

The iPhone SE, unlike its cousins (but like its siblings), has only one 12MP rear camera and one 7MP front camera. The 12MP rear camera is an absolute blessing for a $399 smartphone. The pictures it takes, especially in well-lit conditions, are remarkably impressive.

It has excellent color accuracy, clean details, and also a great Dynamic range. And the portrait mode in both rear and front cameras are considerably stunning. It is not as good as the ones iPhone 11 takes, but you can’t blame it.

You also get an enhanced HDR and semantic rendering features with the iPhone SE 2020. And these features take your photography skills to the next level.

Another amazing plus point of the iPhone SE camera is that it captures 4K video at 60fps.

However, one big disappointment that iPhone SE 2020 comes with is low-light photography. It lacks night mode, and the photos are a bit too noisy, especially in dim light.

Battery

One thing that a lot of Apple users are concerned with when it comes to iPhones is its battery life. And with iPhone SE 2020, you get a pretty decent battery life. We wouldn’t say it is absolutely amazing because let’s face it, it’s not. And Apple could’ve done a lot better.

However, even with the same battery size as the iPhone 8, it does a lot better job. And it would last a whole day averaging between 4-5 hours of screen-on time. And on top of that, you also get wireless charging, which is pretty impressive for a $400 smartphone.

Verdict

For $399, iPhone SE 2020 is actually ahead of its game. Sure, the design is old, and so are a few specifications. But with the A13 Bionic chipset processor and decent battery life, the phone is a good purchase.

It’s light-weight; however, the big bezel and old design is undoubtedly a turn-off. And if you’re a lover of low-light photography, this device is not for you.

But if you’re someone that owns the original iPhone SE or any other older device that is looking for an upgrade, iPhone SE 2020 is the way to go. But what we suggest is, get the one with more storage space as the iPhone SE 2020 might easily last for a couple of years thanks to the processor.