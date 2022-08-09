iPhone Stuck in Recovery Mode? Try these 4 Fixes

Putting your iPhone into Recovery Mode is one of the last but effective steps to troubleshoot any complicated software issues. Normally after this restore process is complete, your iPhone automatically ends the Recovery Mode.

But sometimes, your iPhone stays stuck on the Recovery Mode screen, and you won’t be able to restart it as well. Your screen will only keep displaying the logos of a laptop and your lightning connector. When your phone is in this mode, it’s difficult to get back into your phone in any way.

This can usually happen due to broken buttons or a faulty software update/firmware during the restore process. Nevertheless, it’s a severe error requiring great attention to detail. So without further ado, let’s quickly move on to the solutions:

How to Fix iPhone Stuck in Recovery Mode?

The first and relatively safe step you can try to fix your phone stuck in Recovery Mode is to force restart it. This process involves using several buttons that help to restart your phone successfully. Then, we’ll also look at other ways, like restoring your iPhone and setting up the DFU mode, and more.

Force Restart iPhone

The methods to force restart an iPhone vary depending on the model. Let’s take a closer look.

On iPhone 8 or iPhone SE (2nd Gen and above)

Hold and let go of the Volume Up button. Then, do the same for the Volume Down button. Hold down the Power button until you can view the Apple logo on the screen.



On iPhone 7

Press and hold down the Volume down button along with the Sleep/Wake button together at once. Keep holding the buttons until you see the Apple logo on the screen.



On iPhone 6s or iPhone SE (1st Gen)

Hold down the Power button as well as the Home button at once until you can see the Apple logo on the screen.



Restore iPhone Via iTunes

Another way to get your phone out of the stuck Recovery Mode screen is to restore it on iTunes using a computer. The stuck screen also has the laptop and lightning connector logo, which means you can easily restore it as well.

It’s worth noting that this method has a high chance of fixing the stuck screen. However, you’ll lose all your personal data and content if you don’t have a backup.

Prior to restoring your phone, it’s important to check the existing software update files on your computer. This is because the stuck Recovery Mode screen can also occur due to corrupted update files. So, simply restoring only won’t work since you’ll be installing the same corrupt files back into your phone.

So, we’ll need to delete the existing update files first. Then, you’ll get a fresh new copy of the software update. Here’s how you can delete these files.

On Windows

Launch File Explorer and click on the View tab. From the menu at the top of the window, tick the box for Hidden items.

Then, click on your C Drive and go to this pathway: Users > [your name] > AppData > Roaming > Apple Computer > iTunes. Select and delete all update files.

On Mac

Launch Finder. Hold down the Option key. From the menu bar, click on Go > Library. Go to iTunes and then click on iPhone Software Updates. Delete all update files.

Now that you’ve gotten rid of the update files, here’s how you can restore your phone:

Plug your iPhone into your computer using the lightning cable. If you’re on macOS Catalina or newer, launch Finder and click on your iPhone from the sidebar.

If you’re on older versions of macOS or Windows, launch iTunes and click on your device icon in the upper-left corner. Now, click on the option that says Restore iPhone.

Again click on Restore and Update to confirm your changes. Doing so will wipe all data and selected settings from your phone and install the latest iOS version. Make sure not to disconnect your phone throughout the whole process, which can take up to 30 minutes. After the process is complete, you’ll notice the Hello screen on your phone. You can now set up your phone again from the start.

Restore iPhone Through DFU Mode

If the above methods are still not working, you can try restoring your iPhone using the DFU (Device Firmware Upgrade) mode. You can use this mode to fix any bugs or corrupted files with the existing firmware and upgrade it as well.

Although the DFU mode may seem like the Recovery Mode, there are slight differences. The first major difference is that the DFU mode avoids the iBoot bootloader on your Apple device. Doing so will allow you to downgrade or upgrade the active firmware. Similarly, the DFU mode doesn’t show any logo or text on the screen, unlike the Recovery screen.

Here are some easy steps on how you can set up DFU Mode on your iPhone:

Note: It’s important to follow these steps in the exact order and time to properly put your phone in DFU mode.

For iPhone 8 or Above

Launch iTunes or Finder on your computer. Make sure you’re running its latest version. Plug in your iPhone to your PC using a lightning cable. On your iPhone, press and quickly let go of the Volume Up button. Then, again press and quickly let go of the Volume Down button. Now, hold down the Sleep/Wake button until you notice that the screen is completely black. If you’re still seeing the Recovery Mode screen or any sort of text, your phone is still not into DFU Mode. In such cases, we recommend repeating the above steps.

Right after the black screen appears, hold down the Volume Down button while you’re holding the Sleep/Wake button as well. Continue pressing both buttons for around 5 seconds. Let go of the Power button. But, continue holding down the Volume Down button until you see the black screen again. Quickly let go of all the buttons.

Your phone is now successfully into DFU mode.

For iPhone 7 and Earlier

Plug your phone into the computer. Launch iTunes or Finder. Long-press the Sleep/Wake button and the Volume Down button. Continue holding both the buttons for around 8 seconds.

Let go of the Sleep/Wake button while still holding down the Volume Down button. Continue pressing the buttons until you can view a black screen. Let go of all the buttons.

For iPhone 6s and Earlier

Connect your iPhone to your computer and then open either iTunes or Finder. Hold down the Power button and the Home button. Continue pressing the buttons for around 8 seconds.

Let go of the Sleep/Wake button while continuing to hold down the Home button until you see a black screen. Let go of all the buttons right away.

After following the above methods to put your phone into DFU mode, move to iTunes on your PC. Then, follow the same steps to restore your phone.

Contact Apple Support

If you’re still having issues with your iPhone, chances are the problem could be more severe, or there could be hardware damage. In a case like this, it’s best to contact Apple Support directly.