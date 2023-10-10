iPhone Touchscreen Not Working? Try these 8 Fixes

Many users have claimed that they faced problems with their iPhone’s touchscreen after updating their device. But there can be a lot of reasons as to why your iPhone’s screen is acting weird.

It could be due to Apple’s bug or other external reasons such as water damage, dirty screens, software glitches, or temperature fluctuations.

Even some minor crack or hit on the iPhone can damage its screen, leading to an erratic or non-responsive touch.

But no matter the reason, here we have provided you with the best fixes if your iPhone touchscreen is little to no responding to touch.

Disconnect Any Lightning or USB-C Accessories

External accessories can sometimes interfere with the iPhone’s touchscreen functionality.

It could also cause connectivity and overheating issues that can disrupt the regular operation of your device’s touchscreen.

So, try unplugging accessories currently connected to your iPhone, such as headphones, chargers, or any other external device.

Force Restart iPhone

If disconnecting the accessories didn’t help, restart your device normally as you would.

For that, press and hold the side button of your iPhone till ‘slide to power off’ appears on the screen.

Then, let go of the side button and swipe the slide across to switch off your iPhone. Then, turn it back on.

However, for those who cannot swipe to slide the power off on their screen, force restart your iPhone. According to the iPhone model you have, press these mentioned buttons till you see the Apple logo on the screen:

iPhone X and above / iPhone 8 or iPhone SE ( 2nd generation and later) : First, press the volume up button and then the volume down button . Now press and hold the side button .

/ : First, press the and then the . Now press and hold the . iPhone 7 : You must simultaneously press and hold the volume down button and sleep/wake button .

: You must simultaneously press and hold the button and . iPhone 6s or iPhone SE: Use the home and sleep/wake buttons by pressing them together.

Clean iPhone’s Screen

If you get water droplets or any other particles, such as sand, dust, or dirt, on your iPhone’s surface, it can interfere with the touch sensitivity of our phones. Therefore, clean your iPhone’s screen regularly.

Before you begin, unplug any cables from your iPhone. Now, place your device properly on a stable surface.

After this, you can use a 70% isopropyl alcohol wipe, 75% ethyl alcohol wipe, or Clorox Disinfecting Wipes to clean your iPhone’s touchscreen.

Ensure not to put much pressure on the touchscreen while wiping the screen. Also, try to be careful not to get any liquid or moisture inside your device.

Remove the Screen Protectors

If you have a screen protector on your iPhone and it’s improperly fitted, this can cause misalignment between the screen and the protective glass.

Or, if there are a few cracks on your device’s screen protector, it eventually leads your iPhone’s touchscreen to become less reactive or not responsive at all.

If you’re facing these issues, visit the nearby Apple service center and get a new screen protector for your iPhone.

Check if Your Storage is Full

If your iPhone storage is about to be full or has already reached its limit, this can cause your device’s touchscreen to malfunction.

So, if this is the case, it’s time to check your iPhone’s storage and start deleting apps or files and folders you no longer need.

To check your device’s storage, go to Settings, then General > iPhone storage.

You should wait for a few seconds for the storage details to load. Then, to delete the apps, tap on the app and select Delete app.

Now, if your touchscreen is not working at all and you have synced some of your media files or folders with iCloud, here are the steps you can take to delete them from a computer:

From any browser, go to icloud.com. Click on Sign In and enter the details. Enter the authentication code. Click on the item you want to discard. Then, click the Delete icon. Again, click Delete.



Update iOS

There have been reported issues with screen flickering after users updated their iOS software. This could be due to a software bug.

Since Apple launches such bug fixes on their next software update, you must keep a check for the newer version of iOS and update your device.

If your iPhone’s touchscreen has minor hiccups, you can go to Settings>General and tap Software Update. If you see multiple software update options, pick the one you want to install and Tap on Install Now.

For situations where your touchscreen is not responding, use a computer to update the iOS. If you’re using Mac or Windows, Download and Open iTunes. And then continue with the following steps:

Connect your iPhone to your Mac/PC. Locate the iPhone option and click the device button in the iTunes toolbar.

Click Check for Updates from the summary tab. Now, click Download and then Update.

Factory Reset

If the abovementioned methods do not work, you can consider doing a factory reset. This can help to resolve software issues in your iPhone or if any third-party app has caused some malfunction to your device.

You can quickly factory reset either via the Settings option or iTunes. But remember that this action will wipe out all your personal data from your iPhone.

So, if you haven’t backed up your device, your personal data will be permanently deleted.

To factory reset, go to Settings, then General, and tap on Transfer or Reset. Tap on Erase All Content and Settings. Then tap on Continue, followed by Erase iPhone.

For those whose iPhone’s screen is stuck and they are unable to go to the Settings option, the best alternative is to connect your iPhone to a Mac or Windows PC and perform the factory reset.

Download and open iTunes on your Mac/PC. Switch off your iPhone. Plug your iPhone into the Mac/PC. Then, press these buttons: iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, and later, including iPhone SE (2nd and 3rd generation): Hold the side button of your phone iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus: Keep pressing the volume down button iPhone SE (1st generation), iPhone 6s, and earlier: Press the Home button. Release the button once you see the recovery mode screen on your iPhone.

On your Mac/PC, click Restore, then again Restore.



Contact Apple Customer Service

If none of these fixes work, you can contact Apple support. According to the problem, if required, they will change your device’s screen display. So, for that, you may need to take your device to their repair center.

You can find Apple’s support phone numbers and email addresses on their official website.