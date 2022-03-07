How to Fix iPhone White Screen

If your iPhone suddenly crashed and is now showing a blank white screen, it can be due to software issues and such. There’s even a name for this error, called White Screen of Death.

Even hardware glitches can cause this white screen error. Especially if your iPhone was jailbroken in the past, it could be more prone to common errors like this. So, let’s quickly get into how to fix a frozen white screen error.

Causes for iPhone Stuck on White Screen

If your iPhone is showing the White screen of death, it can be due to the following reasons: You recently tried to jailbreak your iPhone.

Your iPhone failed to perform a successful iOS update.

Your iPhone is low on battery.

The hardware components inside the iPhone are broken.

Corrupted files in your phone storage

Your iPhone is a very old model.

Solutions for White Screen of Death on iPhone

Before we begin with the solutions, it’s best to confirm if there’s even a valid white screen error on your phone. If you were trying to access some files, there’s a chance you may have just magnified a type of file or an image. In such cases, there might not be any issues with the software or the hardware components.

You can simply use your three fingers to zoom out on the file. You can also disable sudden magnification features from your settings. Go to Settings and then select Accessibility. Select Zoom and slide the toggle to turn it off.

If that doesn’t help, we can confirm that it’s a white screen error. We can now look at other fixes.

Hard Reset Your iPhone

For common glitches and crashes, like a white screen, performing a hard reset can be a helpful solution. A hard reset is unlike a factory reset. Think of it like an updated version of the Power Off option. Here’s how you can hard reset your iPhone.

For iPhone 6 : Long-press the Home and Power button at once.

: Long-press the Home and Power button at once. For iPhone 7 : Long-press the Volume Down and Power button at once.

: Long-press the Volume Down and Power button at once. For iPhone 8 and later models: Long-press the Volume Up button. Then, long-press the volume down button. Now, long press the power button. Let go of the power button until you see the Apple logo.

Restore Backup Using iTunes

You can restore the previous version of your iOS from iTunes, which can help fix such bugs, like a white screen. Here’s how you can do it:

Turn off your phone and open iTunes on a PC. Connect the USB cable to your phone. For iPhone 6 : Long-press the Home button and plug the cable into your PC.

: Long-press the button and plug the cable into your PC. For iPhone 7 : Long-press the Volume down button and plug the cable into your PC.

: Long-press the button and plug the cable into your PC. For iPhone 8 and later models: Long-press the power button on the side and plug the cable into your PC. You’ll now notice a black screen, meaning your iPhone is in Recovery Mode. Keep pressing the buttons on your iPhone until you see the pop-up option to restore your phone. Select the Restore option on your iPhone. Meanwhile, on your computer screen, you can click on the options like Restore iPhone from backup or Update.



Turn on iPhone in DFU Mode

DFU Mode (Device Firmware Update Mode) is a more advanced option you can try if the above solutions aren’t helping. This method doesn’t awaken the operating system even after turning on the iPhone. People often access the DFU Mode to jailbreak or perform major firmware changes.

Note: Performing the DFU Mode can erase data from your phone. So, it’s best to save it as the last solution and after backing up your vital data.

Here’s how you can turn on DFU Mode on your iPhone:

Plug your phone into your PC and power off your phone.

For iPhone 6S and older models : Long-press the Sleep/Wake button and the Home button at once.

: Long-press the Sleep/Wake button and the Home button at once. For iPhone 7 and newer models: Long-press the Side button and the Volume Down at once. You’ll need to continue pressing the buttons for more than 10 seconds.

Contact Apple’s Customer Care Service

If none of the solutions work and you believe there might be serious damage to your phone, contact Apple’s Customer Care service. You can always visit their Support page and send your phone for repair or visit their store.

How to Avoid White Screen on iPhone in the Future

Minor glitches and errors are inevitable and often occur due to unknown reasons. However, there are a few ways to prevent this white screen of death issue.

Do not open random links or files that may contain potential malware.

Always keep your phone in a clean surrounding.

Make sure to avoid any hardware damages.

Always make sure your phone’s battery health is at a good percentage.

Do not play heavy games while very low on battery.

Make sure to close apps in the background regularly.

How to Fix iPhone Black Screen With Apple Logo

If your iPhone is stuck on a black screen with the Apple logo and isn’t responding, this error can be due to hardware issues. Or, it can also denote a slow iOS update or a failed update. You can opt for the Hard Reset solution for each iPhone model by referring to our methods above. You can also try rebooting your iPhone.

However, if you’re only seeing a black screen without the Apple logo, it might simply be that it’s out of battery. To check if that’s the case, you can try charging it and see if it starts up. In some other cases, hardware problems like disconnected cables can also lead to a black frozen screen.

For such serious hardware damages, it’s best to take your iPhone for repair to any Apple Store or a local repair shop. This is also because attempting to repair your iPhone manually may cause further damage.