If you have got your hands or your eyes on the new iPhone, well, it has nothing outlandish compared to its previous models. Even though the new iPhone is labeled as a revolution maker, it doesn’t quite stand out. But, leaving the faint disappointment aside, you could expect some significant changes on the iPhones of the upcoming generation.

You will find a special higher refresh rate panel, more back sensors in the camera, a bigger battery, etc. Also, regarding the storage, which seems non-expandable in the case of iPhones, could be changing.

Perhaps, not this year, but most certainly in the coming years, Apple will be upgrading its storage capacity in the iPhones. According to Jon Prosser, a creditable source says that we might be getting iPhones with 1 TB storage in the future. Well, a phone with 1 TB storage is quite a head-turner. We are still speculating on how Apple would be adding this new facility to its product.

hope y’all are ready for 1TB iphones — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) October 28, 2020

As far as we can assume, the Company could increase the base storages. However, facts say, doing this would serve the customers more than they are needed to. Or, in simpler words, Apple thinks that this would be unfair for the Company as more of its contribution goes in the unconvincing amount of money the consumers pay.

Note that that base storage in iPhone 12 Pro is at 128 GB. So, if the Company has to increase the storage, it will have to higher the prices as well. If not so, Apple will have to introduce another 1 TB variant for the Pro Max while competing directly with Samsung’s Ultra series.

So whatever may be the case, we would still consider the information from Jon’s tweet. He has been correct about many leaks, reports, and news previously, too.