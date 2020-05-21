The United States might’ve banned trade with Huawei, the Chinese technology giant. They even accuse the company of having backdoor access to other mobile networks. But the company hasn’t let this affect the way it runs its business.

Huawei still has a significant impact on the Asian market, and Europe hasn’t banned the trade yet. However, Huawei is still an android smartphone maker. And the US ban has made it difficult for it to do business, especially with Google.

It’s a well-known fact that android phones depend heavily on Google and the services it provides. No matter what android company makes the phone, Google is the one providing its Google Mobile Services that help support functionality across all android devices.

However, since Huawei can’t depend on Google or its services, even if it wants to, it has made an alternative. And it might possibly be the future of Operating Systems.

Huawei’s HarmonyOS



In August 2019, Huawei announced the launch of its very own operating system, the HarmonyOS. The HarmonyOS is Huawei’s answer to every other operating system that exists.

Huawei believes that with HarmonyOS, it has built technology of the future. The company’s operating system is not something that popped out of the blue. It took developers almost ten years to work on HarmonyOS and built it from scratch.

According to the company, HarmonyOS is a micro-kernel based, distributed OS that is fit for all scenarios. It is an operating system that is targeted at IoT devices.

Huawei’s main goal with the HarmonyOS is to be able to connect at one go, seamlessly. There are different devices we use in our daily lives. And all these devices are based on different operating systems. They need a third-party app to connect and run together.

However, Huawei aims to change that with its “1+8+N” strategy.

What is the “1+8+N” Strategy?

The “1+8+N” strategy is a vision that Huawei is working on for a long time. It is how Huawei plans to run the HarmonyOS in the IoT devices.

IoT devices are pieces of hardware that come with sensors that help transmit data from one place to another over the internet. These devices can be wireless sensors, computer devices, or software actuators. And the sensors can be embedded into anything, including mobile devices, medical devices, industrial equipment, etc.

In the “1+8+N” strategy, the “1” symbolizes the smartphone. It is easy to work with, and that almost everyone has access to.

The “8” in the strategy refers to other devices that you can easily connect your phone to. It can be laptops, desktops, tablets, smartwatches, etc.

But the “N” in this context is a bit hazy. And Huawei is willing to let third-party manufacturers define the “N.” Here, the “N” symbolizes a range of products, including fridges, cameras, TVs, etc.

And Huawei is opting to create a secure OS that links all the devices and plays in harmony.

Is there a Future for HarmonyOS?

Even though the US has banned trades with Huawei, the company hasn’t trembled a bit. And its plan to introduce an operating system to the world is going rapidly strong.

Since the company can’t depend on Google, Huawei smartphones don’t have Google Playstore. Instead, it uses its own take on the Playstore, i.e., Huawei AppGallery.



Another alternative Huawei has that tackles the lack of dependency on Google Mobile Services is the Huawei Mobile Service. So, even though Huawei is an Android smartphone, it uses HMS Android instead of GMS Android.

Huawei even has its custom Android-based user interface known as EMUI.

And every other big tech firms in China is backing Huawei in the trade war with the US. Chinese companies are testing the HarmonyOS in-house, trying to uplift the company and its business.

However, Huawei has quite a way to go to compete with the global market. It might be able to lure the local market and manufacturers, but the world is a bigger place. And convincing global users, as well as developers, is a tough nut to crack.