You may have encountered the “iTunes could not connect to this iPhone. The value is missing” message while trying to back up your iPhone through the iTunes application.

Oftentimes, this error occurs when iTunes has corrupted files in its system. A quick fix is to either update or reinstall the application from your PC. But, what if the issue persists? Well, there is still no reason to worry.

In this article, we have listed a few other effective methods you can apply to resolve the iTunes error message.

How to Fix iTunes Could Not Connect To This iPhone. The Value Is Missing Error?

Before we begin with the fixes, please make sure that your USB cable does not have any signs of physical damage. We also suggest you use the original apple cable to avoid connectivity issues.

Now, let’s move on with the below methods to help resolve the iTunes error message.

Update iTunes

The first fix we suggest you perform is to update your iTunes to the latest version. An outdated application can create system and compatibility issues. As a result, the iTunes error message might pop up on your devices.

To update the application to the latest version, you can follow these step-by-step guides.

On Windows

Launch your iTunes application. Navigate to the top menu bar and click on Help. Select the Check for Updates option. Now, download the updates, if available.

Note:If you have downloaded the application from the Microsoft store, apps like iTunes are automatically updated.

On Mac

If you’re running on macOS Catalina or the later versions, iTunes is no longer available on your devices. Mac has instead replaced this application with separate built-in apps such as Apple Music, Podcasts and more.

However, If you’re on an earlier macOS version, you can update iTunes through the AppStore. Here is how you can do it.

Use the shortcut Command + Spacebar to open up Spotlight Search. Type in App Store and hit enter. From the App Store window, switch to the Updates tab. Click on the Update button next to the iTunes application.

Reinstall iTunes

If updating your app does not work out for you, there might be existing bugs or system errors on the application that might conflict with your device. So, the best plausible solution is to uninstall and reinstall the iTunes application. Here is how you can do it.

On Windows

Head over to the start icon and type in Control Panel. From the left panel, click on Programs. Select the Programs and Features option. Now, scroll down and select the iTunes application. Alternatively, you can also search the application on the search bar. Right-click on iTunes and select the uninstall option.

Note: We also suggest that you uninstall other components related to Apple and iTunes, such as Apple Mobile device support, Apple application Support, etc.

On Mac

With some older versions of Mac, iTunes is a built-in app. So, it is a bit tricky to uninstall this application.

Open up the Finder app. From the left panel, click on Applications. Locate the iTunes application and control-click on it. Select the Get Info option. Click on the Lock icon from the bottom-right corner of the window. Now, enter your Mac password. Under the Sharing and Permission section, click on the Read and Write privileges. Make sure you select Everyone. Finally, drag the application and move it to the Trash Bin.

To reinstall iTunes, you can head over to apple.com or download the app through the App or Microsoft Store.

Force Restart and Restore your iPhone

If you’re still facing issues with the error message, we advise you to set your iPhone in recovery mode. Please note that this process will erase all data from the device. So, make sure you have a backup of all your important files through your iCloud.

Force Restart

Connect your iPhone to your PC through the USB cable. Now, open up the iTunes application. While it is connected, perform a force restart.

Enter Recovery Mode

On iPhone 8 and later versions : Hold and immediately release the Volume Up button. Hold and immediately release the Volume Down button. Now, press the power button until you see the iTunes logo.

: Hold and immediately release the button. Hold and immediately release the button. Now, press the power button until you see the iTunes logo. On iPhone 7/7 Plus : Hold down the Power and Volume button until the recovery mode screen appears.

: Hold down the and button until the recovery mode screen appears. On iPhone 6s and earlier versions: Press the Power and Home button simultaneously and only release them when the recovery mode screen appears.

Restore your iPhone

Head over to the iTunes application on your computer. A pop-up box will appear on the application. Select the Restore option. Now, stay put and wait for the process to complete.

Set iPhone in DFU Mode

If the recovery mode fails to work, we suggest restoring your iPhone to DFU mode. Here are some steps you can follow.

First, connect your iPhone to your computer device. Open up the iTunes application and follow the process below.

For iPhone 8 and newer versions

Press and release the Volume Up + Volume down button consecutively.

button consecutively. Continue to hold the Power button and press the volume down for up to 5 seconds.

button and press the volume down for up to Now, release the Power button but continue pressing the Volume Down button.

button but continue pressing the button. Release the buttons only when you see that iTunes has detected your iPhone to recovery mode.

For iPhone7/7 Plus

Press the Power button + Volume down button for 10 seconds. Now, let go of the Power button but continue pressing the Volume down button. Release the buttons when you see that iTunes has detected your iPhone to recovery mode.

For iPhone 6s or older versions

Hold the Power + Home button for 10 seconds.

+ button for Now, release the power button but continue holding onto the Home button.

Let go of the Home button when you see that iTunes has detected your iPhone to recovery mode.

Once you have dont that, click on the Restore button on the iTunes Application.

Note: Please ensure that your device is blank when in DFU mode. You might have to repeat the process if you see the Apple logo.

Use Third-Party Applications

Another alternative method you can apply is to use third-party applications. Some of the more popular apps for iTunes repairs include Fonedog, iTunes Repair, and Ultfone. Using third-party apps follows a hassle-free process and should be able to fix your iTunes error message within a few minutes.