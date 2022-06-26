Here’s How to Fix iTunes That Keeps Crashing

If you get your daily dose of entertainment from iTunes, the app’s continuous crashes can be irritating.

There are many possible causes that can lead your iTunes to crash. In case you have not updated iTunes to its latest version, this could be one potential cause. Or, it could be that the iTunes cache files have built up.

But, this problem is fixable. So, if you’re wondering how to do that, we have listed the steps along with their fixes below. And, there are more ways to stop iTunes from crashing as you go further down.

What Causes iTunes to Crash?

Outdated iTunes Excess amount of iTunes cache Conflicting security software Issues within the iTunes library files High memory usage Interference of third-party plug-ins Corrupted hosts file

How to Fix If iTunes Keeps Crashing

iTunes can crash on account of several causes. Some of these causes are listed over here.

A stable internet connection is important for iTunes to work properly. Then comes the USB connection. Keep an eye out for any damages to the USB cable and ensure it’s not disconnected.

Once you take care of that, you can move to the other fixes in this article. Most of these have been effective in solving the crashing issue of iTunes.

Update iTunes for Improved Compatibility

Anytime something goes wrong with iTunes, like the app crashing, make sure to look for the latest updates.

Updating iTunes will make the app compatible with the device. As a result, the sudden crashing might stop after this. This will also help fix other undetectable issues, along with the addition of some new features.

You can update iTunes if you go through the steps below:

Open iTunes on your device. Select the iTunes tab for Mac. Or, select the Help tab for Windows. Next, select Check for updates. A pop-up will show up if an update is pending. Now, download and install the latest updates on iTunes.



Remove iTunes Cache Files

Clearing the cache files is another way to work around this problem. With more use, iTunes caches on your device. While this enables the app to play the same tracks efficiently, it takes up more space. This can likely cause iTunes to crash.

Moreover, the cache files, if corrupted, can also lead iTunes to crash. Anyway, you can fix it once you get rid of these files by following the shown steps.

For Mac

Go to Finder. Then, press Command + Shift + G. When the Go to Folder prompt appears, type ~/Library/Caches/com.apple.itunes . Next, delete the cache folder.

For Windows

Open iTunes. Select Edit. Then, click on Preferences. Now, select the Advanced tab. Thereafter, select the Reset Cache button. Select OK to proceed.

After removing the iTunes cache, open the app and check if the crashing has stopped.

Re-install iTunes

Uninstalling and reinstalling the iTunes app can also help eliminate minor bugs, incompatible updates, or, corrupt files if any. Follow the direction shown below to uninstall the app.

For Mac

Go through Finder > Applications > Utilities > Terminal. Then, to reach the Applications directory, search for cd /Applications/. And, press Enter. Now, type Sudo rm -rf iTunes.app/ and press Enter. You will be prompted to enter the admin password.

For Windows

Go to Control Panel>Programs>Programs and Features. Then, select iTunes and choose Uninstall. Restart the device.



After you have uninstalled the iTunes app, you can reinstall it back from its official page.

Remove Antivirus Software

The security software can affect the iTunes connection to your device. This is why the app can keep crashing. Likewise, if you see iTunes errors 4, 6, 1630-1641, etc., then the potential cause is your security software.

In that case, you can remove the security software on your device with these steps.

For Mac

In the finder window, look for the antivirus software installed on the device. Right-click on the software’s icon. From the drop-down menu, select Disable option. Then, select Yes or Confirm to proceed.

For Windows

In the search box, type and search the name of the antivirus you’re using. Once you see it, right-click on it. Then, look for the option to uninstall the app. Click on it.



After disabling the security software, try running iTunes to check if the issue has been fixed.

Restart Your Device

The problem isn’t always with the iTunes app. Sometimes, it’s the other way around. With continuous use, your device gets piled up with a lot of junk. This results in a slower response that may be causing iTunes to crash. In that case, a fix as simple as restarting your device can go a long way.

It gives your device a much-needed fresh start by updating and closing programs. This fix is easy and takes only a few minutes of your precious time. The steps to restart the device are as follows.

For Mac

Select the Apple menu. Then, select Restart.

For Windows

Go to the Start button. Click on the Power icon. Then, you will find the option to Restart.



Problem on a Specific User Account

There are times when iTunes works smoothly on another user account but not yours. For the iTunes crashing on a specific user account only, try changing the user account or library.

This could also help you solve the iTunes crashing on one particular account. Follow the process shown over here to do this.

Go to the iTunes folder inside the default music folder. Then, move the Library.itl file to any location you find convenient.

Thereafter, in iTunes, add a song to the library and play it in a gapless scan. If iTunes stops crashing, add the next file to the library to recheck. In case iTunes crashes again, repeat steps 1-3 until you finally discover the file that’s causing all the trouble.

Boost RAM

Your device may not support iTunes if your RAM is overcrowded. So, it’s best if you clean up the space and boost RAM so that your iTunes can operate normally. Try removing apps that you probably don’t need or the apps that take up maximum storage space.

Here’s how you can do that.

For Mac

Open the Finder window. Then, select Applications. Next, drag the app to the Trash icon at the top to remove it.

For Windows

Open settings. Click on Apps. Then, select Apps & features. Now, click on the app you wish to remove. And click on Uninstall.



Run iTunes in Safe Mode

Running iTunes in safe mode can also be one solution for iTunes’ crashes. When you do so, your device uses very few drivers and services without employing any plug-ins. You can do this with ease.

For Mac, press the Command and Option keys at the same time when opening iTunes. Likewise, for Windows, hit the Shift and Control keys simultaneously when opening iTunes.



In case iTunes runs smoothly in safe mode, third-party plug-ins may be the reason why your iTunes keeps crashing.

Get Rid of Third-party Plug-ins

iTunes tends to crash around third-party plug-ins. Especially when these plug-ins are incompatible with the iTunes app.

So, if you don’t want to encounter this problem, disable those plug-ins from your device. Here’s a demo on how you can do that on Safari.

Go to the Safari menu. Then, click on Preferences. After that, select Extensions. Slide the toggle button located at the top to Off.

Change the Hosts File

If the host’s files are corrupted, it can hinder other apps from running efficiently. Modifying the host file can allow iTunes to run on your device without crashing. You can change the host file if you simply follow the steps shown below.

For Windows

Open Notepad. Then, copy and paste the code given below.

# Copyright (c) 1993-2009 Microsoft Corp. # # This is a sample HOSTS file used by Microsoft TCP/IP for Windows. # # This file contains the mappings of IP addresses to host names. Each # entry should be kept on an individual line. The IP address should # be placed in the first column followed by the corresponding host name. # The IP address and the host name should be separated by at least one # space. # # Additionally, comments (such as these) may be inserted on individual # lines or following the machine name denoted by a '#' symbol. # # For example: # # 102.54.94.97 rhino.acme.com # source server # 38.25.63.10 x.acme.com # x client host # localhost name resolution is handled within DNS itself. # 127.0.0.1 localhost # ::1 localhost