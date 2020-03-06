For years people have been jailbreaking their iPhones. But it was mostly using a particular program installed on your Mac or Windows computer. Apple might have a very secure iOS system, but for a few numbers of people, it has been an enjoyable challenge to jailbreak into their phones.

But now, thanks to this Reddit user, you can jailbreak your iPhone using an Android phone. You don’t need a PC, however, you still have to connect both the devices and equip both the phones with special software required.

You’ll also need a rooted Android phone to carry the task that is possible using the Checkra1n. It lets you jailbreak iPhones from 5 to X that runs on iOS 12.3 and up.

How does it work?

The Device Firmware Upgrade (DFU) mode is what helps Checkra1n exploit iOS. Any regular Android device can run a Linux terminal and also has USB host capability. And the most crucial part is that you’ll need root access for complete control.

Then, Checkra1n interrupts the USB transfer in the middle. But one problem, it’s only temporary as it gets wiped out every time the iPhone reboots.

Here’s How to Jailbreak Your iPhone Using An Android Phone.