Over the past few weeks, we have got to know about the specs of the upcoming Sony PlayStation 5. And for those who are eager to see what it can do, Sony has fixed a date.

In the upcoming YouTube Gaming Week, starting on October 4, we will see the PS5 in action. Several content creators on YouTube will showcase the functionalities of the console. Japan’s PlayStation blog shared this information through a recent post.

The post also says that:

Sony will try to have popular channel creators of the YouTube platform experience PS5 until the PS5 release period.

YouTube Gaming Week starts on Sunday at 1 AM PST. We are not sure what exactly the creators will play on the new PS5. But we can safely expect to see some PS5 launch titles like SpiderMan: Miles Morales or Demon’s Souls.

Content creators selected for the hands-on videos

A select few YouTubers in Japan will get the hands-on experience of the PlayStation 5. Here is the line-up of the channels/ creators involved:

All of the content creators have their own audience. The channel HikakinGames is quite popular in the West for the Mario Bros beatbox content. On the last day of Gaming Week, the creators will get their slots in the “Try” show. We are hopeful that we will get to see bits of gameplay apart from the creators’ explanations.

Pre-orders are open in the States and the UK. PS5 launches on November 12 in the US, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, South Korea, and New Zealand. The launch in the UK, Europe, and other places is on November 19.