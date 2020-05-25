China might currently be in a trade war with the United States, but that’s not stopping them from dominating the tech world. First, it plans to make Huawei’s HarmonyOS one of the top operating systems in the world.

And now, it looks like it’s taking over the field of CPU as well.

CPU makers don’t need to panic just yet, but Chinese company Montage Technology has entered its Jintide CPU for mass production.

What is Jintide CPU?

Jintide is a product of Montage Technology that features an X86 processor along with PrC (Pre-check) and DSC (Dynamic Security Check) technologies.

It is based upon Intel’s x86 architecture and uses the DSC technology of Tsinghua University. Along with that, it also features Lanqi Technology’s HSDIMM (Hybrid security dual in-line memory module).

At the core, the Jintide CPU uses the Skylake Xeon silicon. It has a built-in ITR and RCP chips that make high-speed IO tracing, CPU behavioral checking, and memory tracing easy. The CPU also uses MCP heterogeneous multi-core technology.

The Jintide CPU can also perform offload tasks like crypto computing, thanks to the built-in offloading engine. And it provides up to 12 cores, 24 threads, a TDP of 145W to 205W, and a maximum core clock of 2.2GHz.

The Intention

Tsinghua University and Intel initially created Jintide CPU as a hardware security-enhanced server CPU. Now, the processor is available in batches.

It is probably a strong move from China as it plans to replace the ono-domestic computers with domestic products.

It plans to eliminate 30% of it by 2020, 50% by 2021, and the remaining 20% by 2022. Along with that, China also plans to eliminate Microsoft Windows with a domestic Operating System.