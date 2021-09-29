BSOD: Kernel Security Check Failure Fixes in Windows

If you’ve ever seen the infamous Windows Blue Screen of Death, you’ve definitely encountered the Kernel security check failure stop code. The official website of Microsoft documents this error as a 0x139 bug. This bug check means that the kernel found a critical data structure that has been corrupted.

This error message means that one of the system drivers mismanaged a system resource. And thus it caused data structure corruption. Analysis of the dump file from BlueScreenView can tell you what caused the issue and when.

Is Kernel Security Check Failure A Virus?

Luckily, this issue is not a virus. It is simply a technical data structure management issue by one or more system programs. That being said, it is possible that a virus may have caused this issue. A malicious program may have found a way to exploit system resources by corrupting the data structure format in Windows.

Such corruption can be frequent and become a nuisance soon. What’s more, your unsaved work may be lost because of this issue. Just to be sure, do a full scan of your system to identify any potential threats to your PC. If a virus is causing this error message, scan and fix should correct the issue.

What Causes Kernel Security Check Failure?

Kernel security check failure error messages can happen mostly for driver-related issues. Unfortunately, the system cannot accurately pinpoint where the fault lies when corruption occurs. According to the official documentation, some common causes of this issue are :

A driver has corrupted a kernel synchronization object such as KEVENT

such as KEVENT A driver has corrupted a periodic KTIMER object in the timer table

in the timer table A driver has mismanaged an internal LIST_ENTRY-style-linked list

list A driver has freed a data structure that contains a LIST_ENTRY

A driver has concurrently used LIST_ENTRY-style list without synchronization

How To Fix Kernel Security Check Failure In Windows 10?

To fix this error message in your Windows 10, use the following approaches.

Run Memory Diagnostics

Make sure you save all-important work and close all windows. Go to the Start Menu and search for ‘memory diagnostics’. Press Enter to open a new window. Select Restart now and check for problems. When the PC restarts, it will scan and inform of any memory issues.

Removing Or Reinstalling Any Device Drivers And System Services

Right-click on Start Menu and select Apps and Features. Click on Sort by and select Install date. Look for any newly installed device drivers that coincides with the issue’s first appearance. Select the device driver and click Uninstall. Repeat until the issue is fixed. If you need to install back one of the uninstalled drivers, make sure you download it from the official sources only.

Using Device Manager

Right-click on Start Menu and select Device Manager. For each category, expand the list to get a full view of all installed drivers. Look for any devices marked with an exclamation point. Do a right-click and select Properties. Go to the Driver tab. Click on Roll Back Driver to rollback to the previous version. If that didn’t work, click on Update Driver. Select Search automatically for drivers. Wait a while until the latest driver is installed on your system.

Using Antivirus Program

Open your antivirus program. Click on full scan. Include MBR(Master Boot Record) scan if the antivirus supports it. The antivirus program should detect and fix if your PC is affected by a virus. Make sure to scan all drives.



Using Check Disk (chkdsk) Tool

Right-click on Start Menu and select Windows Powershell (Admin). Alternatively, type “powershell” after opening Start Menu. Type the following command and press Enter. chkdsk C: /f /r

Checks Local Disk C for bad sectors on the drive and attempt to retrieve readable data from it. Repeat Step 2 for each partition in your PC.

Using System Reset

Right-click on Start Menu and select Settings. Select Update & Security. On the left navigation pane, Click on Recovery. Under Reset this PC, select Get started. Select Keep my files. Wait until the PC restarts.

Using System Restore Point

Click on the Start Menu type Control Panel to bring up a new window. On the top right search bar, type Recovery and press Enter. Select Recovery. Select Open System Restore. Select Next. Select a Restore point prior to the time your PC started crashing. Click Finish and wait until the PC restarts. If the issue isn’t fixed, repeat with an earlier restore point.

Other Fixes

Above we discussed the general fixes for this error message. Now let us discuss some fixes for specific issues.

Blue Screen Of Death(BSOD)

If you get the Blue Screen of Death or BSOD, do not panic. Wait until the progress bar reaches 100 percent and your PC should restart on its own. If it did not, then see if you can do a force shutdown. Hold the power button for at least 10 seconds. Your PC should turn off. Now, the quickest way to fix this issue is to boot into Safe Mode.

There are three types of safe modes provided by Microsoft.

Safe Mode without Internet Safe Mode with Networking Safe Mode with Command Prompt

Always start with safe mode with networking first. If that doesn’t work, then try safe mode without the internet. Open Safe Mode with Command Prompt only if you are comfortable working with command-line tools.

When you reopen the PC, follow these steps to boot into Safe Mode.

Go to the Start Menu and type Recovery Options. Open the Recovery Options tab. Under Advanced Startup, select Restart Now. When the PC restarts, select Troubleshoot under Choose and option. Select Advanced options. Select Startup Settings. Select Restart. Let the PC Restart again,Now press 5 or F5 to boot into Safe Mode with Networking.

While Watching YouTube

Use the following approaches to fix Windows 10 kernel security check failure when watching YouTube.

Disable Hardware Acceleration In Browser

For Chrome

Click on the three dots on the top right to open the Menu option. Click on Settings. On the settings search bar, type hardware acceleration. Toggle Use hardware acceleration when available to turn it off. Restart Chrome.

For Firefox

Click on the hamburger icon to open the Menu option. Click on Settings. Under the General section, scroll down to Performance. Uncheck Use recommended performance settings. Uncheck Use hardware acceleration when available. Restart firefox.

For Edge

Click on the three dots to open the Menu option. Click on Settings. On the settings search bar, type hardware. Toggle Use hardware acceleration when available to turn it off. Restart Edge.

Troubleshoot Graphics Card

If your Windows 10 crashes with Kernel Security Check Failure message when watching YouTube videos, it indicates a problem with graphics rendering. All Windows 10 systems use DirectX driver or dxgmms2.sys system file.

Your PC’s Graphics Card or GPU may have some troubles interfacing with this Windows 10 driver. This could indicate either a software or a hardware problem. Start by trying the following:

Right-click on Start Menu and select Device Manager. Under Display adapters, select your Graphics card model. Select Disable device. Open YouTube again and check if the problem continues. If you have no problems, uninstall the driver and restart your PC. Try using YouTube one more time.

Your YouTube should now play without issues. However, this is only a temporary workaround as we have only disabled/removed the Graphics Card driver. You need to download and install the latest update for your GPU or check the manufacturer’s website for details.

If that didn’t work for you, then it indicates a hardware problem.

Try removing the hardware from your PC if possible. Boot your PC back and see if the YouTube works correctly. If yes, your Graphics Card is faulty and needs replacement.

After Upgrading RAM Or Any Other Hardware

If you have recently upgraded hardware, it is possible that the new hardware may be incompatible with the current device drivers installed in your PC. This incompatibility results in Windows 10 crashing when trying to communicate with the hardware.

To fix this issue, update your device driver as explained in the steps above. If that doesn’t work for you, your new RAM may be incompatible with your PC. Run a quick memory diagnostics as described above.

Also, the new hardware may be defective causing frequent crashes in your PC. Try unplugging the hardware and plug it on a different Windows 10 system. See if it causes the same error message on the new Windows 10 PC.

Most of the time, if your PC is connected to the internet, your PC should automatically detect the new hardware and attempt to install relevant drivers. Use the device manager to see if it had trouble downloading the proper drivers required for the RAM or any other piece of hardware.

Sleep Mode

If this error message appears whenever your PC returns from sleep mode, it could indicate a problem with the graphics driver. Try the following methods to fix kernel security check failure after sleep mode.

Disable any external Graphics Card driver. Update Intel Graphics Card driver to the latest version. Temporarily disable any antivirus program running in the background. Use the troubleshooter. Go to the Start Menu and type troubleshooter .

. Select Troubleshoot Settings to bring up a new window. Select Additional troubleshooters. Select Power. Select Run the troubleshooter.

Overclocking

If you have overclocked your computer, it is possible you may be getting a kernel security check failure. Overclocking is a feature that is used to run CPUs at higher speeds than default settings. If your CPU is incompatible with the feature, turning it on may cause issues in your PC.

Try to revert the settings back and also remove the overclocking software. If the problem still persists, the error is not caused by overclocking. Use the steps described above to apply the actual fix.

Boot Loop Screen

If your PC crashed during startup to BSOD with the kernel security check failure screen, your PC is likely stuck in boot loop mode. A boot loop mode is when the PC gets stuck when starting up and causes a restart event. This restart event again freezes at the same point during startup and causes subsequent restarts to no avail.

In order to fix this boot loop issue, you need to boot into safe mode. See the above section on booting into safe mode when you cannot get to the login screen. Once in safe mode, try the approaches to troubleshoot and fix your PC to prevent boot loops.

While Launching Games

If you are getting this error message when trying to launch games, it means one or more drivers have failed. Use the following steps to troubleshoot your PC when trying to launch games such as escape from tarkov, warzone, cs go etc.

Troubleshoot Graphics Card

Use the above section to troubleshoot any issues with your graphics card. You can try to disable the graphics card entirely and go from there.

If that doesn’t work, see if you can update the driver to the latest version or if you can perform a rollback to the previous version. The goal is to prevent system crashes due to graphics rendering.

Troubleshoot Hard Disk

It is possible that the game files in your hard drive may have been corrupted. This could be the work of a virus or a physical damage to hard drive sectors. In any case, use the chkdsk tool to scan and auto repair any issues with your hard drive.

Make sure you scan the drive containing the installed location of your game. If that didn’t work for you, you may need to consider reinstalling the game properly.