Playing with bots is an essential aspect of the CSGO experience. As a beginner, I relied heavily on them to practice smokes, calculate timings, and sharpen my skills.
However, bots can be a hassle when you want an empty map to practice on. They obstruct your smokes and can also hinder your site timing calculations. They’re also extremely loud, and their constant callouts and voice lines can be irritating.
Thankfully, CSGO comes with a plethora of bot commands that you can use to kick CSGO bots. They also allow you to control the bots in lots of interesting ways. Here’s how!
Prerequisites for Kicking CSGO Bots
Enabling CSGO Console
Before using bot commands, you need to learn how to enable and use the developer console. It gives you access to far more commands in the game.
To enable the developer console, go to the settings menu.
Then scroll over to Game, where you will see the option “Enable Developer Console.” Set it to Yes.
The default keybind to open the console in-game is the “tilde key(~)”. You don’t have to change it. Still, you can rebind this by going to Settings, then looking up for Keyboard/Mouse.
Under Keyboard & Mouse Settings, there should be a keybind for “Console“. You can now set the key to whatever you want.
Open the console in-game by pressing the tilde
~ key or the new key you bound in the step above. This is what it will look like.
How to Kick CSGO Bots
Kicking all CSGO Bots Using Console
Kicking the default CSGO Bots is really simple. All you do is hit the console key ~ to bring up the console and type the command below.
bot_kick
This command kicks all bots from both teams immediately.
However, you can modify the command in three ways to specify what bot(s) you wish to kick:
Note:
None of these commands are applicable in online games or matchmaking. These are for privately hosted and locally hosted servers. They will also function if you are the administrator of an online server. Otherwise, these commands will have no effect.
How to Add Bots in CSGO
Let’s add a few Bots to the server now. Type in the following commands in the console window.
bot_add
This command adds a random bot.
You can further customize adding bots in three ways:
Can You Add CSGO Bots in Competitive Matches?
Nope you can’t anymore. The January 2021 update of CSGO removed bots from CSGO Competitive mode. You will only be able to play with bots in private matches from now on.
How to Manage CSGO Bots Using Modifier Commands?
Many newer players spend copious amounts of time with bots, so knowing how to control them is essential while playing with them.
Create a server with bots to learn how to control them.
Before you can gain full access to the bots, type out these commands in the console to make sure the rest of the process goes smoothly.
mp_limitteams 1— Disables auto-rejoin for bots. If left as 0, bots will rejoin once they are kicked.
mp_autoteambalance 0— Disables auto-team balance. If left as 1, bots will try to balance teams when added, ignoring your team preferences
General Bot Management
Other Useful Modifiers for CSGO Bots
You can disable all of these commands by typing out the command with 0 instead of 1
The rest of these commands will require you to use this command first:
sv_cheats 1
Now, you can use these special bot commands.
You can find an even more extensive list of commands here.
Have fun and good hunting!