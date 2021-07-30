Playing with bots is an essential aspect of the CSGO experience. As a beginner, I relied heavily on them to practice smokes, calculate timings, and sharpen my skills.

However, bots can be a hassle when you want an empty map to practice on. They obstruct your smokes and can also hinder your site timing calculations. They’re also extremely loud, and their constant callouts and voice lines can be irritating.

Thankfully, CSGO comes with a plethora of bot commands that you can use to kick CSGO bots. They also allow you to control the bots in lots of interesting ways. Here’s how!

Prerequisites for Kicking CSGO Bots

Enabling CSGO Console

Before using bot commands, you need to learn how to enable and use the developer console. It gives you access to far more commands in the game.

To enable the developer console, go to the settings menu.

Then scroll over to Game, where you will see the option “Enable Developer Console.” Set it to Yes.

The default keybind to open the console in-game is the “tilde key(~)”. You don’t have to change it. Still, you can rebind this by going to Settings, then looking up for Keyboard/Mouse.

Under Keyboard & Mouse Settings, there should be a keybind for “Console“. You can now set the key to whatever you want.

Open the console in-game by pressing the tilde ~ key or the new key you bound in the step above. This is what it will look like.

How to Kick CSGO Bots

Kicking all CSGO Bots Using Console

Kicking the default CSGO Bots is really simple. All you do is hit the console key ~ to bring up the console and type the command below.

bot_kick

This command kicks all bots from both teams immediately.

However, you can modify the command in three ways to specify what bot(s) you wish to kick:

Kicking



Usage



Alt. usage

Description



Default



bot_kick

Kicks all bots from both teams immediately

Specific Team

bot_kick t



bot_kick ct



Kicks all bots from specified team (Either Terrorist or Counter Terrorist) immediately

Specific Name



bot_kick Clide



bot_kick John



Kicks the bot with specific name

Difficulty



bot_kick 1



bot_kick 2





Kicks all bots with specified difficulty level(0/1/2/3) with 0 being the easiest and 3 the hardest



Note: None of these commands are applicable in online games or matchmaking. These are for privately hosted and locally hosted servers. They will also function if you are the administrator of an online server. Otherwise, these commands will have no effect.

How to Add Bots in CSGO

Let’s add a few Bots to the server now. Type in the following commands in the console window.

bot_add

This command adds a random bot.

You can further customize adding bots in three ways:

Adding CSGO Bots Usage Alt. Usage Description Note Default bot_add Adds a random auto-team balanced bot Specific Team bot_add t bot_add ct Adds a bot to the specified team Difficulty bot_add ct Easy bot_add t Expert Add a bot of specified Difficulty level in the specific team Difficulty levels Easy, Normal, Hard, Expert Set Difficulty Level bot_difficulty 0 bot_difficulty 3 Sets the difficulty of all the bots to specified level Difficulty levels 0,1,2,3

Can You Add CSGO Bots in Competitive Matches?

Nope you can’t anymore. The January 2021 update of CSGO removed bots from CSGO Competitive mode. You will only be able to play with bots in private matches from now on.

How to Manage CSGO Bots Using Modifier Commands?

Many newer players spend copious amounts of time with bots, so knowing how to control them is essential while playing with them.

Create a server with bots to learn how to control them.

Before you can gain full access to the bots, type out these commands in the console to make sure the rest of the process goes smoothly.

mp_limitteams 1 — Disables auto-rejoin for bots. If left as 0 , bots will rejoin once they are kicked.

— for bots. If left as , bots will rejoin once they are kicked. mp_autoteambalance 0 — Disables auto-team balance. If left as 1, bots will try to balance teams when added, ignoring your team preferences

General Bot Management

Commands Actions mp_free_armor 2 Gives all bots free kevlar and helmet mp_free_armor 1; mp_max_armor 1 Gives all bots kevlar, but no helmet bot_knives_only 1 Forces bots to only use knives mp_respawn_on_death_ct 1 Bots from the CT side will respawn when killed mp_respawn_on_death_t 1 Bots from the Terrorist side will respawn when killed bot_place Places a new bot in front of you bot_quota [Amount] Sets the maximum number of bot quotas for the server bot_pistols_only 1 Forces bots to only use pistols

Note: To make full use of respawn_on_death commands, make sure to enable global shop by using these commands: mp_ignore_round_win_conditions 1 mp_buy_anywhere 1; mp_buytime 999999

Other Useful Modifiers for CSGO Bots

You can disable all of these commands by typing out the command with 0 instead of 1

The rest of these commands will require you to use this command first:

sv_cheats 1

Now, you can use these special bot commands.

Commands Actions notarget Using this makes bots unaware of you as a player. They won't even react to your presence. bot_dont_shoot 1 Stops bots from firing their weapons bot_kill Same use case as bot_kick, but will only kill them instead of removing them from the server bot_freeze 1 Freezes all bots in place bot_mimic 1 All bots will now follow your movement exactly bot_stop 1 Different from bot_freeze. Instead of freezing in time, bots will immediately stop and stay in their position until this is disabled. bot_crouch 1 Forces bots to only crouch

You can find an even more extensive list of commands here.

Have fun and good hunting!