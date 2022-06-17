Best 12 Knight Games on PS4 and PS5

Metal crashing against metal, duty clashing with honor, and lords in a quarrel against the people. Medieval settings accompany memorable console experiences. So, we’re searching for the best knight games on PS4 and PS5.

Games with knights are some of the most enjoyable titles in the industry. They offer action, open worlds, drama, war, magic, mythology, and legend.

Still, the range of options is wide. So, to prepare ourselves, let’s remember perhaps the best medieval movie of all times: ‘oaths you have taken, now fulfill them all, to lord and land!’

Selecting the Best Knight Games on PS4 and PS5

The catalog of games with knights is full of top-tier examples. Jousting, intrigue, magic, superstition, religion, and shining armor are often part of the setting. It’s a fan-favorite backdrop for awesome game mechanics and immersive storylines. Also, thanks to JRR Tolkien, it’s the cradle for epic fantasy stories.

That said, the titles on the list can either thrive on the power of historical accuracy or add ingredients like Dragons, Elves, and magic.

Therefore, we may add games from any genre and feature any kind of mechanic. The idea is to give you the option to play as a Knight, become a Knight, play alongside these warriors, or go to war against them.

Lastly, what we understand as a “Knight” is an honorable warrior fighting for those in need. The real definition is a vassal who served as a mounted soldier or a fully-armored bodyguard for a lord, often for land or money. As you see, how video games understand the term is better suited for fantasy stories.

Best Knight Games on PS4 and PS5

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Developer: CD Projekt Red

CD Projekt Red Publisher: CD Projekt

CD Projekt Release Date: May 2015

May 2015 Platform: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Windows, Nintendo Switch

You may be unaware that the series’ protagonist, Geralt of Rivia, is a knight. In the fifth book in the series, Baptism in Fire, Lyria’s Queen Meve knighted Geralt for his bravery in the “Battle for the Bridge of Yaruga.”

He doesn’t respond to any king but lives by a code of honor. He’s instead a Witcher, a warrior-sorcerer. To gain his powers, he went through a series of mutations that stripped him of part of his humanity. He should be a husk, an emotionless and neutral monster hunter, working for bounties.

But he’s not. He loves Ciri, his surrogate daughter, and he loves Yennefer, a sorceress. He’s on a personal quest to find the people he loves, but he needs the help of kings, queens, emperors, and commanders to find them.

The setting delivers an open-world action RPG. You go through various maps to gain the favor of a ruler, so he can give you the information or resources you need. You make choices as you play the main quests, such as going against the ruler. As a result, the game leads to 36 different endings.

Additionally, the side content is just as fully-fledged as the main quest. There’s quality content worldwide and stories to discover wherever you see. And you’d do it with your swords, magic skills, crossbow, grenades, and alchemy potions.

Chivalry 2

Developer: Torn Banner Studios

Torn Banner Studios Publisher: Tripwire Interactive

Tripwire Interactive Release Date: June 2021

June 2021 Platform: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Windows

Chivalry 2 is a highly-successful multiplayer hack & slash game. On PS4 or PS5, you’d require PS Plus to play. But once you join a match, you’d discover full servers offering 32v32 battles.

Also, a single purchase at the PlayStation Store grants you the version for both the old and the new-gen console. It doesn’t have a cross-gen play; cross-play is also limited. For example, you can’t add more than two consoles to a single match.

Even so, the matches are incredible. You may join one of many game modes. However, the titular gameplay delivers 64-player siege battles. One team defends the castle, and the order tries to conquer the area.

Also, you may join matches as one of the four classes and twelve sub-classes. Each one features unique weapons, skills, and overall gameplay. Still, you can loot more weapons on the map as you would on a typical battle royale.

That said, the gameplay is easy-to-grasp. You play either in first-person or third-person. Your character has various medieval melee or ranged weapons, like battle axes, bows, swords, or sledgehammers. Then, you use basic melee attacks or perform timed blocks and parries.

A Plague Tale: Innocence

Developer: Asobo Studio

Asobo Studio Publisher: Focus Home Interactive

Focus Home Interactive Release Date: May 2019

May 2019 Platform: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Nintendo Switch, Windows, Amazon Luna

Innocence is a stealth action-adventure game and a story-driven narrative experience. But rather than playing with knights, you’re running away from them.

The story happens in a small French town in the 14Th Century, during the Hundred Year’s War. You play as Amicia de Rune, a young lady taking care of her ill brother Hugo. Together, they are fleeing from the French Inquisition, the black plague rats, and the war.

The gameplay is limited, as Amicia is not a warrior. She’s just a regular, scared person. The idea is to sneak your way across linear scenarios while solving puzzles. These puzzles include finding items, levers, boxes, and similar.

The setting also delivers survival horror elements. Death, darkness, and disease are all around you. And because you don’t want to be found, Amicia and Hugo move into the shadows. Your only weapon is a sling that throws pebbles and hungry rats you can lure to the enemies.

Also, Amicia can craft ammo and supplies. These include sulfur stones to start fires. There’re also stink bombs that lure rats away. Or you can create a fire suppressant to distinguish enemy torches.

Mount & Blade: Warband

Developer: TaleWorlds Entertainment

TaleWorlds Entertainment Publisher: Paradox Interactive, Ravenscourt

Paradox Interactive, Ravenscourt Release Date: March 2010

March 2010 Platform: PS4, Xbox One, Windows, Android, macOS, Linux

Warband is the only Mount & Blade game currently available for PS4 or PS5. Currently, Windows players are enjoying Bannerlord, which is soon to debut for a console.

Meanwhile, you can enjoy this stand-alone expansion to the original game. It includes the base experience plus some extra content. The story happens in the fictional land of Calradia. You play as a customizable avatar who rises from nothing to knight and then lord.

This is an action-RPG and strategy hybrid. It offers a free-form sandbox medieval gameplay. The focus is on medieval battlefields and mounted combat. It also has a highly intuitive swordplay system, multiple soldier types, and hundreds of locations.

There’re two main mechanics in the game. The first one is traveling throughout the overworld map. You do it via pointing and clicking to a location, and these locations may be towns for trading or buying troops or combat.

You enter into a combat scenario if you encounter other parties as you travel. It’s a real-time fight between you, your army, and the enemy army. You control your character in a third-person perspective as you fight and issue commands to your followers. Winning grants opportunities to own and develop lands.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance

Developer: Warhorse Studios

Warhorse Studios Publisher: Deep Silver

Deep Silver Release Date: February 2018

February 2018 Platform: PS4, Xbox One, Windows, Nintendo Switch

Deliverance is a historical open-world action RPG. The story happens during the 1403 Bohemia War, under King Wenceslaus IV of Luxembourg. Bohemia was part of the Holy Roman Empire, and its territories are now part of Germany and the Czech Republic.

You play as Henry, son of a blacksmith. He survives the raid of Cuman mercenaries but loses his family in the attack. The invaders, Cuman mercenaries, are under orders of the Hungarian king. The rival king is Sigismund, Wenceslaus’ half-brother.

Eager for revenge, he becomes a knight for Lord Radzig Kobyla, and leads a raid against the Hungarian invasion. The quest becomes an effort to restore Bohemia’s rightful king to the throne. It happens through a lengthy quest line full of period-accurate weapons, clothing, combat, and architecture.

As you play, you’ll level up skills and skill trees. One of these is the Knight-Enchanter (mage-only), a sorcerer capable of getting close and personal. The other classes are the warrior and the rogue. The warrior, in particular, may offer melee, tanky, and magical abilities proper to a medieval fantasy knight.

Lastly, there’s a wide choice-and-consequence system. Your actions influence the fate of NPCs, kings, and entire kingdoms. Other immersive systems include eating, sleeping, repairing equipment, and perishable food.

Dragon Age: Inquisition

Developer: BioWare

BioWare Publisher: Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Release Date: November 2014

November 2014 Platform: PS4, PS3, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Windows

Dragon Age: Inquisition is the latest main entry in the Dragon Age saga. It follows your low-life avatar becoming a ruler. You gain the power to close Rifs to the other world by accident, and people begin calling you the “Herald of Andraste.” In other words, you’re a Knight of God’s prophet.

So, you gather a party of companions, hang around your castle, and select your next quests from the war board. The main quest is “open” because you can go to various areas at any time for either main or side quests. However, you must gather “Power” by completing quests to unlock new areas.

Each map is semi-open; some of them are wider than others. You explore, gather resources, and fight in real-time. Your character auto-attacks, and you can select your skills from the action bar. You should chain elemental combos, stuns, buffs, and debuffs alongside your companions.

As you play, you’ll level up skills and skill trees. One of these is the Knight-Enchanter (mage-only), a sorcerer capable of getting close and personal. The other classes are the warrior and the rogue. The warrior, in particular, may offer melee, tanky, and magical abilities proper of a medieval fantasy knight.

And as you play, you’ll make game-altering choices. One of these is supporting the Knights of the Templar order or the Circle of Mages. The larger plot is about a demon invasion. In summary, irresponsible use of magic leaves humans susceptible to temptation -an entry-pathway for demons.

For Honor

Developer: Ubisoft Montreal

Ubisoft Montreal Publisher: Ubisoft

Ubisoft Release Date: February 2017

February 2017 Platform: PS4, Xbox One, Windows

For Honor is a third-person action fighting game. You take the role of historical medieval soldiers, such as samurais, Vikings, or knights. Then, join an arena and duke it out against other players.

Before joining a match, choose a warrior of one of the five available factions. There’re three factions in the base game, but further DLCs have added an extra team and heroes.

Then, you customize your hero’s aesthetics and choose your game mode. There’s a story-driven campaign, a tutorial mode, an arcade mode, and team-based PvP matches. There’re various multiplayer modes, and they revolve around 4v4 matches with both AI and humans.

The multiplayer modes are part of the larger story. It’s an ongoing war between rival factions. You’re competing for territory and the assets the territories award – mostly skins. The game has seasonal updates to add features and evaluate each faction’s control.

Lastly, the combat is highly tactical and patient. There’re directional parries, directional slashes, weapon stances, blocks, and other skills. Combat is slow, as bulky armor and weapons equal bulky combat. As a result, it’s a matter of chiming down the enemy’s armor and stamina before enemies overwhelm you.

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning

Developer: Kaiko

Kaiko Publisher: THQ Nordic

THQ Nordic Release Date: February 2017

February 2017 Platform: PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Windows, macOS, Linux

Kingdom Come: Reckoning is an open-world medieval action RPG. Todd Mcfarlane, the creator of the Spawn comics and Marvel’s Venom, wrote the game. Former Elder Scrolls developers were part of the team.

The story happens in the fictional land of Faeland, one of the Kingdoms of Amalur. This is home to begins capable of returning to life with another body in an endless cycle.

Here, you play as a mortal, the “Fateless One.” Before the game starts, he comes back to life through a ghoulish experiment. It’s reason enough to fall at the center of a war between the immortal and mortal races.

Soon, you become a knight with your own mount, skill trees, armor, and weapons. You can also choose a class from the three available options and four races. On top of that, there’re 22 skills across the skill threes and hundreds of weapons and armor.

Lastly, you play with a third-person perspective. Then, combat relies on simple hack & slash mechanics, quick-time events, timed commands, and finishing moves.

Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen

Developer: Capcom

Capcom Publisher: Capcom

Capcom Release Date: May 2012

May 2012 Platform: PS4, PS3, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Windows, Nintendo Switch

Dragon’s Dogma is a legendary open-world action RPG and a hack and slash experience. This is also an enhanced version (1080P/60fps) of the original Dragon’s Dogma.

It delivers a high fantasy setting for an epic story about defeating a dragon. You play as a customizable human protagonist on a quest to save the world and uncover a deeper conspiracy. Along the way, you’ll discover greater freedom to explore the world and customize your skills.

For instance, `you can select a vocation (a class) between 10 options. You have a Mystic Knight and a Warrior in the catalog, so you may find the type of gameplay you’re craving. Also, you get to choose your gender and appearance.

Then, three AI companions, Pawns, travel and fight with you; you can customize a Pawn and use two preset companions. And if you play it online, you may share your Pawns with other players or use someone else’s companions.

As for combat, you play in third-person perspective on a frantic display of swordplay, rolls, jumps, grappling hooks, bows, and skills. The action is highly dynamic and benefits from many enemy types, behaviors, and abilities. Also, the soundtrack as you fight is neat, which helps make fights feel epic.

Hollow Knight Voidheart Edition

Developer: Team Cherry

Team Cherry Publisher: Team Cherry

Team Cherry Release Date: September 2018

September 2018 Platform: PS4, Xbox One

Hollow Knight is a 2D action-adventure game with a Metroidvania design. It’s also an indie title and one of the most prominent indie titles for consoles and PC. That said, the Voidheart Edition is for consoles only.

You play as “Knight,” an insectoid warrior. Your mission is to explore the Hallownest to heal the fallen kingdom. A supernatural disease plagued the lands, and you have the mission to restore order.

The setting delivers an interconnected subterranean world. You’ll unlock skills and find items as you play, which can unlock previously inaccessible areas. It allows you to find secret items, areas, and power-ups and progress the story.

Also, your combat and traversal abilities expand over time. It helps you reach new places and fight against hostile creatures. The world is full of other insectoid characters and numerous bosses.

Lastly, the combat takes cues from the “souls-like” genre. You attack, dodge, parry, and use spells. Also, you collect “Mask Shards,” which increases your defenses but depletes when you take hits.

ENDER LILIES: Quietus of the Knights

Developer: Adglobe, Live Wire

Adglobe, Live Wire Publisher: Binary Haze Interactive

Binary Haze Interactive Release Date: June 2021

June 2021 Platform: PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Nintendo Switch, Windows

Ender Lilies is a 2D side-scrolling action-adventure game. It has a gorgeous graphical style, haunting music, and a thrilling story-driven narrative. Also, it focuses heavily on combat and puzzle-solving.

You play as Lily, a young girl who survived the Blight. The plague turned the Land’s End kingdom’s inhabitants into the Blighted beasts. Lily can cleanse the corruption and journeys alongside a spirit knight to fulfill her tasks.

The knight grants you the prowess to fight. He helps Lily navigate the scourge and defeat the enemies – you wield him as a weapon. Meanwhile, Lily can use her powers to cleanse the damned, gaining the allegiance of the previously lost souls.

As you explore the world and the story, you’ll unlock additional skills. Cleansing or defeating enemies may unlock spirits you can wield for exploration or combat. You can wield three spirits at any moment to use their defensive, offensive, and traversal abilities.

Lastly, there’s a great emphasis on finding items, like relics, scattered worldwide. Some of these items interact with your skills to add more variety to your arsenal. Also, some attacks, like the Umbral Knight’s skill, use rare materials as fuel (like ancient souls).

Batman: Arkham Knight

Developer: Rocksteady Studios

Rocksteady Studios Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment Release Date: June 2015

June 2015 Platform: PS4, Xbox One, Windows

Does D.C.’s famous Dark Knight count? We’re not clear. Hence we left the game for last. But if you want to feel the struggle of abandoning your own life to fight for those in need honorably, this is your type of game.

Also, this is a stellar title. It’s the fourth entry in the Arkham action-adventure series. The story happens months after Arkham City. However, you don’t need to follow the franchise to understand. Simple knowledge of the “Batmanverse” would do, like being aware of his enemies and allies.

You play as the masked vigilante in the open-world Gotham City. Your enemy is the Scarecrow, as he’s leading a full-scale attack against your homeland. The mysterious “Arkham Knight” poses as a new antagonist, and he’s plotting to unique Batman’s greatest foes.

The game has a third-person perspective. The greater focus is melee, with a unique 3D combat system. You flow from one enemy to the next in a seamless manner as you chain combos, dodges, and parries. Also, you use gadgets and skills you develop as you level up and explore.

The other core mechanic is stealth. The game happens at night, and you can conceal yourself in most areas. While on stealth, you can use gadgets for silent take-downs and a “detective mode” to find the clues you need to complete side and main quests.