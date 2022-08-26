Kodi Keeps Buffering? Here’s How to Fix It

Streaming a wide array of videos on Kodi without any interruption is what Kodi users would want. But, the longing for uninterrupted experience comes to a halt when Kodi keeps buffering. When it happens, you will get the buffering message on the screen time and again.

The problem can emerge when you are facing a network connectivity issue or corrupted Kodi’s cache files can also result in the issue.

In this article, we will help you walk through the fixes so that you can enjoy an uninterrupted viewing experience.

Why Does Kodi Keep Buffering?

Some of the reasons for Kodi keep buffering include: Network connectivity issue

Internet speed is slow.

Improper or wrongly configured Kodi’s cache file

Limited data transfer rate from Internet Service Provider.

Too many streams at a single time on Kodi.

Kodi’s add-ons are not up to date.

Broken or corrupted installation files.

The video scale is set to high quality.

How to Fix Kodi Keep Buffering?

One of the primary things to consider when you face the problem of Kodi buffering is to restart your device. Doing so will close all the background processes and give your device a fresh start. If the issue is occurring because of some minor error in the system, it can be handy to reboot your device and start Kodi again.

If the above method does not help, you can try other fixes listed below.

Close and Open Kodi Again

When you keep facing the buffering issue on Kodi, you can also opt to close the app and restart it again after a while. Doing so will close all the processes of the Kodi app and clear RAM, and even refreshes the temporary files. It will give a fresh start to the app and can help resolve the buffering problem.

Disconnect and Reconnect the Device Internet Connection

The buffering issue on Kodi can also happen due to internet interruption on your device. The streaming app requires a properly working internet connection to retrieve and display the necessary data on the screen. But a slight issue with your device’s network connectivity can also be the culprit resulting in the issue.

In such a case, you can disconnect your device’s internet connection and connect it again.

On Windows

Open the Start screen and type Control Panel. Click the app to open. Select the Network and Internet option.

Then, choose Network and Sharing Center.

Now, head to the Change adapter settings.

Right-click either Ethernet or Wi-Fi, depending on your choice of internet connection. Now, select Disable, and after a while, choose Enable for both Ethernet and Wi-Fi options.



On Android

Select Connections or Wireless & Networks based on what appears on your Android device. Select Wi-Fi and toggle off the Wi-Fi button and turn it on again after a while. If you are using Mobile data, tap Data usage. Then, toggle off Mobile data and toggle it back on after some time.



Power Cycle the Router

The problem we are discussing also appears when the internet connection is facing some interruption, or you are getting a slow internet reception on your device. In that case, you can power cycle your Wi-Fi router and try using Kodi again. To do so,

Disconnect the power connection of the Router. Then, wait for around a minute and plug in the power cable again.

Try Using a VPN

Another likely solution to the issue would be to use Virtual Private Network (VPN) software. You can apply this method when your bandwidth is limited by ISP, and you keep facing the buffering issue. Using the VPN service will allow your system to tweak your IP address and eradicate the restrictions put by the ISP.

If you opt to try this method, we recommend you to try VPN software like NordVPN, ExpressVPN, etc.

Update Kodi’s Add-ons

Sometimes, you may also encounter the problem if the Add-ons on Kodi are not up to date. In such a scenario, you can manually update the Add-ons using the steps below:

Open the Kodi app. Then, navigate and select the Add-ons option from the left sidebar. Choose My add-ons.

Now, press the Left arrow key on the keyboard to open the side menu. Click Settings and make sure to keep the Update option of Add-ons to Install updated automatically.

Next, go back to one screen and launch the side menu again. Finally, select the Check for updates option.



Change the Video Scaling Quality

With a higher quality video scaling option, you can get a profound and immersive video quality while streaming on Kodi. But the downside to this is that it takes more time to render the data resulting in a long time to load the videos. This can also result in buffering issues.

So, you need to lower the video quality, eventually reducing the loading time and loading the videos in a shorter span.

Launch Kodi. Then, click the Gear icon.

Now, select the Player option. In the Videos settings, you can see the Enable HQ scalers for scaling above option. (You may not see this option if the setting is set to Basic or Standard. So, you to change the settings to Advanced or Expert by pressing the cog at the bottom of the sidebar). Next, lower the scaling percentage. Or, you can set it to zero. Then, try streaming the videos again.



Reset Kodi’s Settings

The problem can arise when some system settings of the app are tweaked. With little or no knowledge, you should ensure not to change any settings which can critically hamper the app’s operation. So, you can reset the settings and stream the videos again.

From the Settings menu in Kodi, click System. Under the Display settings, you can see the Reset above settings to default option; select it.

A pop-up message asking for confirmation will emerge on the screen; choose Yes.

Clear the Cache Data

When the past data and temporary files get collected over a long period of time, it is possible that some of them can get corrupted. And this can lead to the buffering problem in Kodi. So, you may try removing the cache data.

On Windows

Press the Win and R keys on the keyboard to open the Run prompt. Here, type Appdata and press the Enter button. Now, select the Roaming folder. Next, right-click the Kodi folder and choose Delete.



On Android

Open mobile settings. Then, select Apps. Now, click App Management. Next, navigate to the Kodi app and select it. Here, you need to select Data Storage. You may see Storage & cache depending on your device. Tap Clear cache.



Delete Kodi and Install It Again

When you have tried other fixes and still face the issue, it may be time to delete the app and install it again. Doing so can help remove app bugs, damaged installation files, and other errors. Also, it will reconfigure the app and will set the app to its default settings. To do so,

On Windows

Press the keyboard’s Win + I keys to open the Windows settings. Then, hit the Apps option. From the Apps & features section, you need to locate Kodi and select it. Now, select Uninstall. Upon seeing the pop-up message, click the Uninstall option again.

Now, head to Kodi’s official site and download the app again.

On Android