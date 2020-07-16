Lancool II Mesh RGB is a new rendition of its predecessor, Lan Cool II. The most important improvement on this new variant is thermal management.

On the previous version, LanCool II, though a strong contender to other brands such as Phanteks, Be Quite and Cooler Master, faced a lot of criticism for its thermal performance. It’s design and lack of space in ventilation restricted proper airflow.

But this time, with front and left bottom Mesh panel design, honeycomb Vents, and intuitive interior , there is a significant improvement in airflow and usability.

The Mesh version comes with two variants, performance and RGB variant. Though the differences are very minimal, the performance variant seems to have better interior build for fan set up. The RGB version by no means is any inferior to its brother. For the RGB Light lovers, and the Gamers, this case may prove to be very eye-catching with its pre-installed three 3 x 120mm ARGB fans at the front.

Key Specifications

Type: Mid-Tower ATX

Mid-Tower ATX Motherboard: E-ATX/ATX (width: under 280mm)/M-ATX/ITX

E-ATX/ATX (width: under 280mm)/M-ATX/ITX Color: Black/White

Black/White Materials: 0.8mm SGCC (exterior, MB tray, and most of the interior)

4.0mm tempered glass (both sides) 1.0mm SGCC (interior)

0.8mm SGCC (exterior, MB tray, and most of the interior) 4.0mm tempered glass (both sides) 1.0mm SGCC (interior) Fan Support: Pre-installed 3 x 120mm ARGB, Top: 2 x 120/140mm

Rear: 1 x 120mm Above PSU Chamber: 2 x 120mm

Pre-installed 3 x 120mm ARGB, Top: 2 x 120/140mm Rear: 1 x 120mm Above PSU Chamber: 2 x 120mm Hardware Clearance (Max): PSU 210mm, VGA Length: 384mm, CPU: 176mm

PSU 210mm, VGA Length: 384mm, CPU: 176mm Drive: Behind MB Tray: 2 x 2.5″ SSD, Behind the right flip panel: 2 x 2.5” SSD Hard Drive Cage: 3 x 3.5″ HDD/2.5″ SSD, Above PSU Chamber: 2 x 2.5″ SSD

Behind MB Tray: 2 x 2.5″ SSD, Behind the right flip panel: 2 x 2.5” SSD Hard Drive Cage: 3 x 3.5″ HDD/2.5″ SSD, Above PSU Chamber: 2 x 2.5″ SSD Slots: 7

7 I/O Ports: C button for color control, M button for lighting mode control

1 x TRRS AUDIO, 2 x USB 3.0, 1 x USB 3.1 TYPE-C (Optional)

LanCool ll Mesh – Internal Design and specification

For a better performance, any Case needs to have enough room inside. Lancool II Mesh doesn’t disappoint us at all on that aspect.

The first attraction inside the Case is the 3 x 120mm ARGB intake fans of course. They are kept right on the front of the case to facilitate stable airflow. There is plenty of space to install fans inside as well. You can put 2 x 120/140mm fans on Top, 1x120mm on Rear, and 2x120mm fans right above the PSU chamber. The multiway fan and Radiator Bracket lets you tweak different cooling specifications. You can install a fan/radiator bracket closer to the motherboard in a 55MM scenario, or you can get closer to the front panel in a 110 mm scenario. There is plenty of liquid cooling space to add more components if you are keen on that as well, which is a plus point.

The space to install Drives are plenty as well, you can put 2 x 2.5″ SSD behind the MotherBoard Tray, 2 x 2.5″ SSD behind the right flip panel, there is a Hard Drive Cage to put 3 x 3.5″ HDD/2.5″ SSD and place to put 2 x 2.5″ SSD above PSU chamber if you want drives rather than additional fans.

If we talk about the Configuration space inside, the PSU with 210 mm, VGA with 384 mm, and CPU with 176mm clearance the space is sufficient to not make things rather messy.

LanCool ll Mesh – External Design and specifications

The overall design of the Mesh II is buildup around making the airflow better. With a thick and sturdy tempered glasses, Lian Li has not compromised a bit in the material quality. While the first rendition of the LanCool had a bit restrictive design, the Mesh Design in the front panel completely changes it’s look . The panels features a hinged flip design all around the chassis. The magnetic window has made the case tool-free to access the internals.

With the RGB variant, ARGB lights on the front Fans lit up beautifully through the Mesh, giving a cool effect. As both sides have Tempered Glass panels, you can see all the interior of the case, and for some tech enthusiasts, it’s a soothing feeling to see your handy work all in its glory. The case comes with a good amount of I/O ports, to be specific you get one C Button for Color Control for RGB fans, M button for Lightning Mode Control, 1X Trrs Audio, 2xUSB Type 3 ports, 1xUSB Type-C Port which is optional with 15$ extra price.

If you are someone who likes to hide your messy work inside, the LanCool II Mesh VGA variant has plenty of options for you. There is a bottom Shroud Panel to hide PSU cables, Top Right Square Cover Plate to cover all the Wayward Fan cables, and left rectangular cover plate to hide cables connected to PSU and I/O ports.



Benchmarks

Overall results for the temperature under Ideal and heavy loads are top of charts leaving many competitors to the dust. With additional liquid Cooling Radiator installed the results would surely improve a lot. The only aspect that looks lacking for this Case is the Noise Levels as fans are pretty loud. there is no competition as Lancool Mesh II lags far behind its counterparts. Let’s take a look at those benchmarks.

Audio Levels( Stock Fans)

(Lower the Better)

Thermal Levels( Stock Fans)

(Lower The Better)

Pros: Good Airflow

Sturdy and excellent Design

Design RGB lights on the fans are very immersive

Plenty of interior space for Drives, Fans, and a liquid Cooling Radiator

Intuitive Design to cover up messy wires inside

Magnetic Hinges makes the case easy to assemble and disassemble

Reasonable Price Cons: Noisy Case

USB C port has additional 15$ cost

Collects dust easily

So, finally, we are at the end of this review. Though we had more good to talk about this product you should choose wisely whether you should get it or not according to your needs. Have a very Good Day and Thank you for Reading.