Have you recently purchased a new laptop and are experiencing Wi-Fi issues? Your phone connects without a problem, but your laptop does not. Is the new laptop already faulty?

The straightforward solution is to disconnect the Wi-Fi first. Or, select ‘forget network’. Then reconnect and see if that worked. If it didn’t, try doing a network driver update. If that doesn’t work either, we would have to look further into why the issue keeps happening.

Read further if your laptop Wi-Fi keeps kicking you off the internet for no clear reason.

How to Fix “Laptop Keeps Disconnecting From Wifi” in Windows/Mac/Linux

Troubleshoot Hardware

Try connecting to a different Wi-Fi point and see if the issue continues. If yes, the wireless adapter hardware is faulty and must be replaced by a tech expert. If not, then the hardware adapter is fine. Connect a different device to the same Wi-Fi point and see if the problem persists. If the wifi continues to disconnect, the wireless router is faulty and requires further investigation. If not, the wireless router is also fine. Continue to the next step. Connect a USB Wi-Fi Adapter and see if the issue happens again. You can use a device similar to the one shown in the image below. If the issue continues, the Laptop Operating System is faulty, and you must reinstall the OS. If not, proceed to the troubleshooting steps below.

Disable Power Saving for the Network Adapter

For Windows:

Go to Start Menu and type ncpa.cpl to bring up all network connections. Find your Wi-Fi adapter here and right-click on it.Click on Properties to bring up a new Properties window. Click the Configure button to bring up the Configuration window. Click on the Power Management tab. Uncheck the Allow the computer to turn off this device to save power option. Click on OK. Additionally, changing the Scan Valid Interval to “120” also helps in some cases. To do that, Go to Advanced tab and then select “Scan Valid Interval” and change the value to 120.



For Ubuntu(or Ubuntu-based Linux):

Open terminal. Enter the command : Cd /etc/NetworkManager/conf.d/

This command directs you to the network manager config directory. Now, to open the power save config file in the nano text editor. Enter:

sudo nano default-wifi-powersave-on.conf Then, Locate the wifi.powersave config and change the value to 2, which disables power saver mode.

Press Ctrl + X, and Y to save the config file. Finally, restart the network manager using systemctl.

Sudo systemctl restart network-manager



For MacOS

Open terminal. Run the following command in the terminal.

Caffeinate -i

It prevents the system from idle sleeping To prevent the system from sleeping when running on AC Power, run the command:

Caffeinate -s



Use Troubleshooter(Windows Only)

Go to Start Menu and type update to bring up the Windows Update settings window. Click on Troubleshoot on the left navigation pane. If Windows detects a problem, it should appear on the list and proceed to step 6. If not, move on to the next step. Click on Additional troubleshooters. Under Get up and running,there’s Internet Connections option.Tap on it. Click on Run the troubleshooter to bring up the troubleshooter wizard window. Click next and wait for the PC to detect and fix the WiFi issue for you.

Reset TCP/IP Configuration Settings

For Windows

Go to Start Menu and type cmd. Right-click on the matched option and select Run as Administrator. In the command window, type in

Netsh winsock reset

(To change to winsock context and do a reset) To repair the TCP/IP stack and write the logs to c:\resetlog.txt.

Netsh int ip reset c:\resetlog.txt Restart your PC.

For Ubuntu(or Ubuntu-based Linux)

Open terminal. To note down the adapter name of the wifi adapter. Type in the terminal:

Ifconfig

Here, the adapter name is enp19s0. Now, to go to the network configuration Settings:

Cd /etc/netplan To open a YAML config file in the nano text editor:

sudo nano *.yaml Make sure the current config option look something like this. enp19s0 is the network adapter name from step 2. Save and Exit. To generate new config files:

Sudo netplan --debug generate

Finally, to apply net configuration:

Sudo netplan apply Do a system reboot.

For MacOS

Go to Apple Menu and Click on System Preferences. Click on Network. Click on Advanced. Click on Renew DHCP Lease. Click on OK and exit.

Switch Network Profile(Windows Only)

Go to Start Menu and type Network Status to bring up the Network Status window. Under Wireless Network Connection, click on Properties. For currently connected Wi-Fi point, change the Network profile from Public to Private. Close the window.

Reset Wi-Fi AutoConfig Service(Windows Only)

Go to Start Menu and type services.msc to bring up a list of local windows services. Find the service name WLAN AutoConfig and double click on it to bring up the Properties window. Under the General section, in Startup type select Automatic. Click Apply and OK to save.

Update Device Driver

For Windows

Right-click on Start Menu and select Device Manager. Under Network adapters, find your wireless adapter’s name and right-click on it. Click on the Update driver to bring up the driver update wizard. Click on Search automatically for drivers. Wait for a while as Windows updates your driver for you.

For Ubuntu(or Ubuntu-based Linux)

Open Terminal. To update the list of package sources type in:

Sudo apt-get update To upgrade all packages and fix any missing device driver packages, enter:

Sudo apt-get upgrade --y --fix-missing





For macOS

Click on Apple Menu and select App Store. On the left navigation pane, click on Updates. Choose Update All if you have any updates pending. Once you update all apps, you should be able to see something like this.

Restart Devices

If nothing else is working, the best thing to do is to restart your laptop. You can also restart your router if possible. Chances are, your Wi-Fi will resume working after a fresh restart.

Generate Report(Optional)

Windows has a great feature to generate Wi-Fi network reports. While this isn’t technically a fix, it will help in analyzing what’s wrong with the Wi-Fi network adapter. To generate a report,

Open Powershell in Administrator mode. To start generating the report for wlan, type in:

netsh wlan show wlanreport .

After completion, go to C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\WlanReport Double click on wlan-report-latest.html to open the report. The report should open in the default browser. For more details on the report, read this post by Microsoft here.



