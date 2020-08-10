Laptops with backlit keyboard are not mainstream across all models just yet. However, the population that is demanding this feature is growing steadily. You may not use it often, but between having a backlit keyboard and not having one, it is easy to choose the prior.

Just before 2017/18, Backlit Keyboards used to be a special feature and selling point of High-end Laptops. However, as the demand for Backlit Keyboard in Budget Laptop rose, many manufacturers started including it in their Budget and lower-end series.

At first, this feature may seem exaggerated. However, if you ask a Writer/ Researcher that has to write overnights, a gamer who loves RGB colors on their keyboards, or just about any other professionals, illuminated keyboards hold immense importance. Of course, you would want to work overnight without disturbing your room partner or siblings, won’t you?

Though the backlit keyboard may not be the only feature that makes a laptop stand out, it sure is convenient to have at certain times and a must for many. Hence we present you with the list of Top 10 Laptops with Backlit Keyboard in 2020. Don’t worry, we have categorized the products as per their price points and purpose for your convenience. Let’s hop right in,

Top 10 Laptops with Backlit Keyboard (2020)

Recommendations

Laptops with backlit Keyboard 2020 Design Model CPU Best Laptop with Backlit Keyboard (Overall) Dell XPS 15 (2020) 10th gen Intel® Core™ i5, i7, i9 Processors Check Price Best Macbook with Backlit Keyboard MacBook Pro 16in 9th gen Intel® Core™ i7, i9 Processors Check Price Best Lenovo Laptop with Backlit Keyboard Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7 Up to 10th gen Intel® Core™ i7 Check Price Best Cheap Laptop with Backlit Keyboard Inspiron 15 7591(Nondetachable Screen) Up to Intel Core i7 9750H Check Price Best Acer Laptop with Backlit Keyboard Acer Aspire 5 A515 10th Generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 Check Price Best HP Laptop with Backlit Keyboard HP 14 (2020) Up to Intel Core 10th Gen i7-1065G7 Check Price Best Gaming Laptop with Backlit Keyboard ASUS – ROG Zephyrus G14 AMD 4th Generation Ryzen 9 3.0 GHz 16 Core Check Price Best 17 inch laptop with Backlit Keyboard Alienware M17 R3 Up to 10th Generation Intel® Core™ i9-10980HK Check Price Best 2 in 1 Laptop with Backlit Keyboard Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 7390 Up to 10th Generation Intel® Core™ i7-1065G7 Check Price Best 14" Laptop with Backlit Keyboard Lenovo Yoga c940 Up to 10th Generation Intel® Core™ i7-1065G7 Check Price Best Chromebook with Backlit Keyboard Asus Chromebook Flip C436 Core i5-10210U Check Price Laptop with Backlit Keyboard and Touchscreen Google Pixelbook Go Intel Core i5-8220Y Check Price

Best Laptop with backlit Keyboard (Overall)-Dell XPS 15 (2020)

Backlit Keyboard

XPS 15 is also one of the best dell laptops with a backlit keyboard and comes with the beautifully illuminated soft-touch keyboard that you can light up with the press of the F5 button. The key travel and Key response are excellent as well. The illumination comes with different brightness options for you to choose from, making sure you won’t strain your eyes using it for a more extended period. The keypad and palm rest are very comfortable to rest your hands. The Glass Trackpad is pretty responsive, with all the gestures supported with Windows precision drivers at your disposal.

Hardware and Features

This 4.5-pound all-aluminum build beast has the newest and best Chips available on the market. XPS houses up to the 10th generation i7 intel processors. Additionally, You can have up to 32Gb of the DDR4 RAM.

For the storage Option, you can get up to 1TB of SSD size. You can get two variants of Display qualities, 1080p and 4K, both infinity type displays. Talking about battery life, the 1080p Version will give you 8Hr+ battery life, and the 4k version will provide you with 6Hr+ battery life, respectively.

So, Overall, this Beast from Dell is a perfect Productivity Powerhouse with a lighted keyboard to add a bit more value. With NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1650 you can play mid-range games; however, it is certainly not the best choice for Gamers.

Key Features Processor: 10 th gen Intel® Core™ i5, i7, i9 Processors

gen Intel® Core™ i5, i7, i9 Processors Memory : 8, 16, 32GB DDR4-2933MHz RAM

Display : 15.6″ UHD+ (3840 x 2400) Touch, 1080 Non-Touch Infinity- Edge Display

Storage : 256, 512 and 1TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD

Graphics : Intel UHD , NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1650 Ti 4GB GDDR6

Keyboard: English keyboard, black, backlit, Fingerprint Reader

Ports: 2x Thunderbolt™ 3 with power delivery & DisplayPort 1x USB-C 3.1 with power delivery & DisplayPort ,1x Full size SD card reader v6.0, 1x 3.5mm headphone/microphone combo jack

1x Wedge-shaped lock slot, 1x USB-C to USB-A v3.0 & HDMI v2.0 adapter ships standard

1x Wedge-shaped lock slot, 1x USB-C to USB-A v3.0 & HDMI v2.0 adapter ships standard Battery Life- up to 6Hrs

Price – 1,099$ -1,999$

Pros: Beautiful 4k Infinity Edge Display

Comfortable Backlit Keyboard with responsive Keypad

Up to 32gb RAM option

Good Battery Life (8+ hrs)

Great performance with newest 10 th Gen Intel Processors

Gen Intel Processors Speakers provide Loud and good Sound

Corning Gorilla Glass 6 used on 4k Display Cons: Fully Upgraded Laptop is very pricy

Under pressure Fan noise level is pretty high

Not many color Choices

Best Macbook with Backlit Keyboard – MacBook Pro 16in

Backlit Keyboard

Apple always prioritizes on superior build and top of the line features. With the Magic keyboard that has built-in Backlit function, this version of the Macbook is definitely a mix of productivity and good looks. The magic keyboard this time is improved a lot. The key distance is good, with a very good tactile response while typing. The illumination with individual LEDs under every Key is perfect for seeing the keys at night but not harsh enough to strain your eyes. The trackpad, with its huge size, is a sheer joy to work with. It is among the most responsive Trackpad on any computers.

Hardware and Features

With this version of Mac, you can go up to the 9th gen intel i9 Processor. Moreover, for the storage option, you will have different upgradeable choices, ranging from 512GB SSD to 8TB SSD. As for the Memory, 16GB of 2666MHz DDR4 RAM comes inbuilt. Additionally, With16 inches (2072 x 1920 pixels) retina Display the viewing experience is on subpar with top of the line laptops from other brands, even though we would have loved a 4k display for better color accuracy and viewing quality.

Additionally, with the AMD Radeon pro 5500m GPU, mid-range gaming becomes possible with this laptop. However, just the graphic card won’t make this laptop a Gaming one. If we talk about the battery life, Mac shines brightly on that aspect as well. With up to 11Hrs of battery life, you can have a full day of productivity with this Laptop.

Key Features Processor: 9th gen Intel® Core™ i7, i9 Processors

Memory: 16GB of 2666MHz DDR4 memory

Display: 16-inch Retina display with True Tone

Storage : 512, 1TB, 8TB SSD Storage

Graphics: Intel UHD 630, AMD Radeon Pro 5500M with 4GB GDDR6

Keyboard: Backlit Magic Keyboard

Ports: 4x Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C), 3.5mm headphone jack

Battery life: Up to 11 Hrs

Price: 2,399$ to 2,799$

Pros: One of the fastest SSDs on any Laptop

Improved Magic Keyboard with Backlit

One of the Best Battery Life ( up to 11Hrs)

One of the Best Audio on any PC (6 speakers)

Top of the Line Intel Processors

Massive Storage Options

Thunderbolt 3 with Up to 40GB/s Data speed Cons: Overpriced

Non-4k Display

No SDCard slot

No Full-size USB Port

Best Lenovo laptop with Backlit Keyboard- Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon

Backlit keyboard

Lenovo is always known to produce business and productivity-oriented laptops. Hence, Thinkpad X1 Carbon Gen 7 is not far from that ideology. Lenovo is also known for making one of the best Keyboards, and this particular model is not far from that. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7 houses a chiclet-style keyboard with backlit keys. The travel distance and tactile feedback are very good. The illumination is not very harsh at night, making longer work hours easy. The trackpad though a bit small in size, is pretty responsive and comes with windows precision drivers for many gestures like pinch, zoom, and swipe. Furthermore, The keyboard is spill resistance adding an extra layer of security for you.

Hardware and Features

Additionally, talking about the hardware inside this laptop, it has everything you would expect on a top of the line business-oriented laptop. It boasts 10th gen intel processors up to i7, and you can rack up to 1TB of PCIe SSD storage and up to 16GB of LPDDR3 2133MHz RAM. These hardware configurations are more than enough for any productivity tasks. With the Dolby Atmos Sound system, the audio quality is also very good.

Additionally, the many security features (Kensington lock slot, FIDO Authentication Capabilities, Fingerprint reader, DTPM 2.0 Chip) integrated within the laptop makes it a very secure and trustworthy business-oriented machine. However, The only downside you can have with this laptop is the lack of a dedicated graphic card installed. Because of that, Gamers have little use of this laptop.

Key Features Processor: 7th gen Intel® Core™ i7

Memory: Up to 16GB LPDDR4

Display: 14-inch 4k or 1080p Display

HDD: Up to 1TBPCIe SSD

Color: Black

Graphics: Integrated Intel® UHD Graphics

Keyboard: Backlit Led lighting Keyboard

Ports: 2 x USB 3.1 (Gen 2) Type-C / Intel Thunderbolt™ 3 (DisplayPort, Data transfer)2 x USB 3.1 (Gen 1)** (1 always on), HDMI 1.4, Network extension for Ethernet/side mechanical docking, Headphone / mic com optional: WWAN slot

Battery Life – Up to 18.3 Hrs

Price: 999$

Pros: Very Portable and lightweight design

One of the best Keyboard on any laptop

Exceptionally good Battery life

Excellent 4k AMOLED Display

Powered by newest Intel Processors

Good Speakers

Exceptionally Good Security Cons: The fully upgraded version is a bit pricy

No dedicated Graphics Card

4k version sees a significant decrease in battery life

Best Cheap laptop with backlit Keyboard- Inspiron 15 7591(Nondetachable Screen)

Backlit Keyboard

Inspiron 15 7591 is a very good productivity laptop that includes a numeric keypad with an illuminated keypad. The brightness can be adjusted at different levels for different scenarios. The chiclet-style keyboard has a very good travel distance and tactile feedback while typing. The keypad is sturdy with no flex and bend. The Trackpad, on the other hand, is also very responsive. Furthermore, it includes Windows precision drivers for smooth, responsive gesture uses. Overall, the performance of the keyboard on this device is on par with high-end models.

Hardware and Features

This laptop has the specs you would expect from a notebook over 1200$ but for a price that is just under 900$. Even if you max up RAM to 16GB and add Nvidia GTX 1050 3GB, the price will go up a few dollars above the 1000$. Moreover, If we talk about the processors, we can go up to the 10th gen intel i7 Processor with this laptop. Additionally, we can go up to 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD with this machine. Talking about the display, you get a vivid FHD panel with slim bezels, which seems to follow the footprint of the XPS line-up.

With dedicated graphics, you can play mid-ranged games on normal settings with this laptop. The battery life is also good, considering the price and specs. Additionally, without dedicated graphics installed, you may notice a slight improvement in battery life. So, overall, this is a good performer for the Price we spend on it.

Key Features Processor: Up to Intel Core i7 9750H

Memory: Up to 8 GB DDR4, 2666 MHz

Display: 15.6-in FHD anti-glare display,

HDD: Up to 512 GB PCIe NVMe SSD

Color: platinum silver

Graphics: Integrated Intel® HD Graphics 630, NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1050 3GB GDDR5

Keyboard: Backlit English Keyboard

Ports: 1. MicroSD Card Reader| 2. USB 3.1 Gen1| 3. Headphone/Microphone Combo| 4. Power| 5. HDMI 2.0 | 6. USB 3.1 Gen 1| 7. USB 3.1 Gen 1| 8. Thunderbolt™ 3 Type-C™

Battery Life – Up to 6.5 hrs

Price – 799$

Pros: Newest Intel Processors available

Dedicated Graphics available

Okay Battery life

The display is quite nice with slim bezels and Good viewing angles

The backlit keyboard is quite good to use with a responsive keypad

Numpad is a plus point

Stereo speakers are clear to listen Cons: Speakers not that loud

It’s a bit heavy, just over 4 pounds

It doesn’t have IR camera making windows, Hello to not work

Best Acer laptop with backlit Keyboard – Acer Aspire 5 A515

Backlit Keyboard

Acer is known to produce both the budget and high-end Laptops. They are known to focus greatly on their Mid-range and Budget Laptops, including features and functionalities, just like their higher lineups. This model of Acer laptop also includes a Backlit keyboard. The travel distance and Tactile feedback are pretty good for the price range. There is not much bend or flex on the keypad, making it sturdy while typing. The Trackpad is pretty responsive and supports windows precision drivers, enabling different gestures.

Hardware and Features

Not just the keyboard area, other hardware components are also great in this particular model. You get a top of the line 10th Gen Intel Processor (i3, i5); moreover, to complement the processor, you get 8GB of DDR4 RAM installed. Additionally, if you take a look at the Storage option, you get 512GB of NVMe SSD that will ensure that your machine will run relatively faster than with traditional HDDs.

Moreover, the Full HD display with fairly good viewing angles is a good plus point for the laptop. Dedicated Nvidia graphics card that this laptop house is also one of the benefits you will get in this price range. The battery life of this laptop is nothing to be scoffed off at as well, with up to 8.5 hours of on-time, this laptop will ensure that you make it through a full day of productivity.

Key Features Processor: 10th Generation Intel Core i5-1035G1

Memory: 8GB DDR4

Display: 15.6-in FHD

HDD: 512 GB, NVMe SSD

Graphics: Integrated, NVIDIA GeForce MX350 with 2 GB RAM

Keyboard: Backlit English Keyboard

Ports: 1 – USB 3.1 (Type-C) Gen 1 port (up to 5 Gbps), 2 – USB 3.1 Gen 1 Port (One with Power-off Charging), 1 – USB 2.0 Port & 1 – HDMI Port with HDCP Support

Battery Life – Up to 8Hrs

Price – 649$

Pros: Good Hardware within Very reasonable Price Range

Dedicated Graphic is a plus

SSD drive is a Plus

Backlit Keyboard

Very good Battery Life

Thin and Portable

Good Display with relatively okay Viewing angles Cons: Fan sound is pretty loud

Pre-installed caps at 8GB (Upgradable to 20 GB)

Best HP Laptop with Backlit Keyboard – HP 14

Backlit Keyboard

Like Dell and Acer, Hp has been at the forefront of the competition for making budget Laptops that pack quite a lot of Specs. This model provides good features for the price you are paying. Furthermore, the laptop is oriented towards productivity tasks, and it includes a Backlit keyboard as well. The glowing keyboard is illuminated pretty well and won’t strain your eyes in the dark. The travel distance is pretty good and the tying comfortable. Tactile feedback while typing is pretty good, enabling faster typing speeds. The Trackpad is pretty responsive and supports Windows precision Drivers for utilizing different gestures.

Hardware and Features

If we talk about hardware components, this computer boasts 10th gen intel processors up to i7-1065G7. Furthermore, It also houses up to 12 GB of DDR4 RAM that can be upgraded to 20GB. Additionally, you get up to 512GB of SSD memory to store your files and media on the laptop. Also, the 14 inch IPS display has fine viewing angles and good picture quality.

The integrated graphics is enough to do simple productivity tasks such as running MS Word, Excel files, run Photoshop, or edit videos as long as you don’t push the machine too far. Though a dedicated Graphics would be much better, we can’t ask for everything at this price range, Can we? Talking about battery life, 6.5 hours of screen on time will let you through a day of work just fine.

Key Features Processor: Up to Intel Core 10 th Gen i7-1065G7

Gen i7-1065G7 Memory: Up to 16 GB DDR4, 2666 MHz

Display: 14-in FHD anti-glare display,

HDD: Up to 512 GB PCle NVMe SSD

Graphics: Integrated Intel Iris Plus Graphics

Keyboard: Backlit English Keyboard

Ports: 1x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C 2x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A 1x HDMI 1.4b 1x AC Smart Pin 1x Combination Headphone/Microphone Jack 1x Multi-Format SD Card Reader

Battery Life- up to 6.5Hrs

Price- 799$

Pros: Latest gen intel processors

Lightweight and portable

Good display with, fine viewing angles

Okay battery life

Backlit Keyboard

SSD drive is plus Cons: During stress fans get loud

No dedicated Graphics Card

Best Gaming Laptops with Backlit Keyboard-ASUS-ROG Zephyrus G14

Backlit Keyboard

ROG series of laptops from ASUS is known to pack the best hardware for gaming laptops. This model has everything that you would need in a gaming laptop. Additionally, to complete the gaming experience, Illuminated RGB Backlit Keyboard plays a big role. RGB light on the keypad is enough to immerse yourself in gaming in a dark room. The Tactile feedback and the travel with QWERTY layout and Tilted style keys are very solid, making the long gaming hours easy. The trackpad is okay, but a mouse would be preferable while gaming.

Hardware and Features

For some, having an AMD Processor may seem a little lacking, but looking at the benchmarks and the overall performance, this laptop scores high on all fronts. Moreover, the compact design can make this a first runner for Travel laptops for gamers. Looking at the internals, you will get AMD 4th Gen Ryzen 9 processor that you can top up to 16 cores. Additionally, to complement the CPU, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 Max-Q w/ 6 GB GDDR6 GPU plays a huge role, making the overall performance top of the line. Moreover, the memory you get with the laptop is plenty, topping up at 16 GB DDR4 RAM.

The 120Hz FHD display is colorful with fine viewing angles. The higher refreshed rate will ensure that your precision and accuracy during games are good. Additionally, this beast’s battery life is surprisingly subpar with many notebooks, which is excellent for a gaming laptop. You can expect up to 8 Hrs of running time on this beast. The only complain that we can have with this laptop can be the loud fans in heavy loads, which is expected in a Laptop with top of the line hardware.

Key Features Processor: AMD 4th Generation Ryzen 9 3.0 GHz 16 Core

Memory: 16 GB DDR4

Display: 14″ FHD 120Hz IPS-Level Display

HDD: 1 TB M.2 PCIe SSD

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 Max-Q w/ 6 GB GDDR6

Keyboard: Multicolor Backlit English Keyboard

Ports HDMI 2.0, 2x USB-C, Display Port, mic/audio combo jack. 2xuUSB 3.0, Kensington lock slot

Battery Life- Up to 7.5 Hrs

Price- 1599$

Pros: The processor is very fast

Compact look and slim for a gaming laptop

Higher Frame Rate FHD Display

Top of the line GPU Card included

Price is relatively cheap in comparison to its rivals Cons: Fans are pretty loud under heavy load

No webcam included

Best 17 inch laptop with Backlit Keyboard- Alienware M17 R3

Backlit Keyboard

This laptop is top of the line Powerhouse produced by Dell under the label of Alienware Laptops. This Gaming beast includes every Specs you can think of to make a computer a powerhouse. To complement this machine’s power, the beautiful and intuitive rainbow-like RGB Backlit keyboard plays a huge role. The Keyboard looks really immersive in a dark environment with its colors. The Keypad also includes a Numpad making it a complete keyboard. The travel distance is pretty good, and the Tactile feedback is very solid, making long gameplay hours pretty comfortable with this laptop. The trackpad is pretty responsive and supports Windows precision Drivers to utilize different gestures.

Hardware and Features

You get 10th gen Intel processors up to i9-10980HK. Additionally, you can upgrade your RAM up to 32 GB DDR4, moreover to complement that, you will get up to 4TB of fastest SSD storage. Both ensuring top of the line performance. And the best thing any gamers would want, the GPU you get with this laptop, is also top of the line Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super graphics Card, ensuring that you get the best Frame Rate on modern and demanding games.

The 17.3-inch FHD display is colorful, and viewing angles are okay. If you go for a more expensive 4k version, then the game will look much better. Moreover, If you upgrade your display for the best refresh rate, this laptop provides up to 144Ghz, which will make your gaming experience much better. The only complaint that we can have with this laptop is its battery life, which is below average, and it becomes much worst with the UHD display if you get that one.

Key Features Processor: Up to 10th Generation Intel® Core™ i9-10980HK

Memory: Up to 32gb GB DDR4

Display: 17.3″ FHD, 4k display up to 144GHZ Refresh Rate

HDD: Up to 4TB PCIe SSD

Graphics: Intel graphics, Nvidia Geforce RTX 2080 Super

Keyboard: Multicolor Backlit English Keyboard

Ports: two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, MicroSD card slot, USB 2.2Type- A, Ethernet Port, Headset Jack. Thunderbolt 3, HDMI 2.0, Mini Displayport

Ethernet, 1x microSD card reader, 1x HDMI 2.0b, 1x Mini DisplayPort, 1x 3.5mm headphone/mic jack,

Battery Life- Up to 3 Hrs

Price – 1599$- 3529.99$

Pros: Option to get beautiful 4k Display

Top of the line intel Processors

Best Nvidia GPU

Large Storage option

Option to choose bigger RAM

RGB keyboard Cons: Very pricey

Very poor Battery life

It’s pretty loud and gets hot in load

Best 2 in 1 Laptop with Backlit Keyboard-Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 7390

Backlit Keyboard

With its XPS 13, Dell is among the front runners to produce these 2 in 1 Laptop. Though a little bit heavy on the pocket but with a beautiful and comfortable backlit keyboard and slim and lightweight design certainly makes this laptop both Portable and convenient. For a small and portable laptop, the keyboard provided is pretty solid. It has good traveling distance and good Tactile feedback. The Keys are pretty big and comfortable to type on. The Led illumination on this device has a different setting to adjust brightness, making the illuminated keyboard more comfortable and less Eye Straining. The trackpad on this laptop is among the best on any Laptop on the market. Furthermore, with Windows precision drivers, different gestures make the use more convenient.

Hardware and Features

For the premium build quality and top of the line Hardware, dell never leaves any room in its devices. This Ultraportable 2 in one Laptop cum Tablet PC, has all the hardware you need in a business and productivity-oriented laptop. It boasts 10th gen Intel processor up to i7-1065G7 for best performance, to compliment that it includes up to 32GB DDR4 RAM, and Up to 1TB PCIe SSD. You get a Touch display either on FHD quality, or if you spend a bit more money, you can get a UHD Touch display that has significantly better picture quality and viewing angles.

The only downside to buying this laptop would be the lack of a dedicated GPU. However, spending a bit more to upgrade your integrated Intel UHD graphics and getting intel Irish Plus would significantly improve gaming performance, event though it won’t make your Laptop a Gaming one. Finally, the best thing on this laptop that makes it ultraportable would be its battery life, which can go up to 12hrs giving you a full day of use.

Key Features Processor: Up to 10th Generation Intel® Core™ i7-1065G7

Memory: Up to 32GB DDR4

Display: 13.4 in 4k Display

HDD: Up to 1TB PCIe SSD

Graphics: Intel UHD graphics, Intel Irish Plus Graphics

Keyboard: Backlit English Keyboard with Fingerprint Reader

Ports: 2 Thunderbolt™ 3 with Power Delivery and DisplayPort) 1 microSD-card reader 1 Universal audio jack

Battery Life- Up to 12Hrs

Price – 999$- 2,099. $

Pros: Laptop cum Tablet mode

The newest and Fastest Intel CPU inside

Beautiful display with ultrathin bezels

Beautiful and comfortable backlit Keyboard

Exceptionally good Battery life

Good Storage and memory option

Good sound

Small, slim and portable design Cons: Can heat up on the heavy load

Lack of port choices

The pen needs to be bought separately for 100$

Best 14 inch Laptop with Backlit Keyboard – Lenovo Yoga c940

Backlit Keyboard

In the game of portability and convenience, Lenovo competes with other brands such as Dell, HP, Asus, and many more. For the competition for the best 2 in 1 laptop, Lenovo has pitted the Yoga c940 on the arena. The keypad provided with the machine is pretty good and reliable. It has back-illuminated keys that are comfortable to use for long hours without much eye strain. The key distance is pretty good, making it comfortable to type on. The Tactile feedback is pretty good, enabling faster typing speeds. The Trackpad is pretty responsive and supports Windows precision for better gesture controls.

Hardware and Features

This ultra-portable laptop cum tablet houses, 10th gen intel processors that you can top up at i7-1065G7. Additionally, it includes Up to 16 GB of DDR4 RAM and Up to 2TB of PCIe SSD storage. Moreover, it comes in two display resolutions, FHD and 4k. FHD display produces good picture quality and has a good viewing angle, but the 4k Display would give you a better viewing experience if you can afford a bit more money.

The only downside with this laptop is the lack of dedicated graphics, though Irish plus graphics is better than integrated intel Graphics used traditionally. Another downside you may face would be the battery life using a 4k display as it drops down significantly. If you go with a 1080p display, you can get Upto 11 Hrs of the screen on time, which can get you through a productive day very easily. The Sound quality is also quite good with its clear and rich sounding speakers.’

Key Features Processor: Up to 10th Generation Intel® Core™ i7-1065G7

Memory: Up to 16 GB DDR4

Display: 14 in FHD or 4k Display

HDD: Up to 2TB PCIe SSD

Graphics: Intel Irish Plus Graphics

Keyboard: Backlit English Keyboard

Ports: 2 Thunderbolt™ 3, USB type-A port, Mic/Audio combo jack

Battery Life- Up to 11 Hrs

Price – 1,009$- 1,549 $

Pros: 2 in one mode

Best and latest Intel CPU used

Portable and ultra-thin

Good sounding speakers

Good upgradable Storage Option

On FHD display, the battery is exceptionally good

Beautiful 4k display Cons: Lack of ports including an SD card reader

Significant battery drain with 4k display

Best Chromebook with Backlit Keyboards-Asus Chromebook Flip C436

Backlit Keyboard

Asus Chromebook Flip is among the best high-end Chromebooks out there. It has a beautifully illuminated Keyboard with relatively good key travel in comparison to other Ultraportable Chromebooks. The keys are responsive, and overall, Keypad is sturdy without much flex. The overall brightness of the keyboard while backlit is on is relatively good and won’t strain your eyes. The glass TrackPad is pretty responsive, with many gestures like two-finger swipe and Pinch to zoom while browsing and doing other tasks. Finally, the inclusion of a fingerprint is a plus point for those who are keen on security.

Hardware and Features

The hardware found in this Chromebook is pretty solid for a Chromebook. It can even rival some Laptops in a similar price range. You get Intel Core i5- 10210U processor with this Chromebook for ultrafast and smooth performance. Additionally, 16GB of RAM would make multitasking with the Chromebook very easy. Opening many tabs and using power-hungry apps won’t be much of a deal with the Specs. Also, 512GB of SSD storage would ensure that you can store your files on the device with ease. The Fast SSD would impact positively on your Chromebook Speed as well. Finally, this device gives you 12Hrs of on-screen time, making it travel friendly. You will be able to go on for a whole day without needing to look for a charger.

Key Features Processor: Core i5-10210U Processor

Memory: 16GB

Display: 14 in FHD

HDD: 512GB

Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics

Keyboard: Backlit English Keyboard

Ports: 2x USB Type-C, Headphone Jack

Battery Life- Up to 12 Hrs

Price – 999$

Pros: Design is sturdy and premium

Battery life is Very good

For a Chromebook, RAM and storage option is very good

The display is sharp with very Thing Bezels

Backlit keys are comfortable to type on Cons: It’s an expensive device

The display is FHD only, 4K would have been better

No stylus included in the box

Laptop with Backlit Keyboard and Touchscreen- Google Pixelbook Go

Backlit Keyboard

Google Pixelbook Go is the best Pixelbook you can get. It has a hush Design keyboard with very responsive keys and a very good key travel found in any Chromebooks. It won’t be an exaggeration to say this is the best Keyboard on any Ultraportable Chromebooks. The keys are illuminated perfectly and won’t strain your eyes. If you are using this Chromebook in a library or place where you cant make much sound, the “Hush” design is the perfect choice for you. The Glass TrackPad is relatively large and very responsive, with many gestures at your disposal. The only missing component would be the lack of a fingerprint scanner.

Hardware and Features

The hardware inside the pixel book Go is very good for a Chromebook. You get an intel core i5-8220Y processor along with 16 GB of RAM for very fast performance and multitasking options. Additionally, for storage, you get 128GB of internal space, though not much, This fast SSD more than makes up with the speed it provides. As Chromebooks are Cloud Based systems, you won’t miss the onboard storage much. This Chromebook also houses a very rarely 1080p webcam for crisp videos during live conferences and other events. So, overall this Chromebook is one of the best out there on the market. If you can afford this, then you won’t regret going for it.

Key Features Processor: Intel Core i5-8220Y

Memory: 16GB

Display: 13.3-inch FHD

HDD: 128GB

Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 615

Keyboard: Backlit English Keyboard

Ports: 2x USB Type-C 3.1, 3.5mm Headphone Jack

Battery Life- Up to 12 Hrs

Price – 999$

Pros: One of the Best Keyboard with backlit on any Chromebook

1080P webcam

Very good Battery life

Ultraportable and Premium design

Fast processor and RAM Cons: A bit Expensive

Fingerprint Scanner not available for the Price

Things to Consider Before purchasing Laptop with Backlit Keyboard( Guide for Buyers)

A backlit Keyboard necessary doesn’t make a Laptop Better or worst. The use of a lighted keyboard entirely depends on the user themselves. For a Keyboard to be good many variables play different roles other than backlit. Before buying an affordable laptop with backlit keyboard, a user must know these factors so they will not have to regret later on. Let’s take a look at a few things that elevate the Typing experience.

Key Travel and Tactile Feedback

The time it takes for a key to be registered is very important for fast typers. The more responsive the key is, the better the performance will be. Along with the travel distance, the Tactile feedback is equally important. While typing, you need some kind of feedback, whether it be sound or the bounce of the keys to making sure that you haven’t missed a key. That will make sure you don’t make many mistakes or correct the mistake faster.

Keypad Size

Depending on the user, the size of the keypad can improve their typing experience. Small size laptops usually don’t come with a full-size keyboard with Numpad included. So knowing whether your keyboard includes Numpad and other keys, is essential.

LEDs used on the keypad

Some laptops have Controllable individual LEDs. Usually, Gaming laptops like Alienware M17 and ASUS ROG have individual RGB keys that are assigned to display different colors of Keys. This can make the whole experience immersive. For business-oriented laptops like XPS and Macbook, the Colors can’t be changed, but the backlight bleeding is good. Then the proper placing of individual LEDs under the keys making the light bleed less.

Backlight Brightness

Some laptops like XPS 15 and XPS 13 include the functionality of different brightness modes for backlit Keys. This can greatly enhance the typing experience in long work hours and different environments. Having bright light that can’t be dimmed down can strain your eyes. So knowing if the brightness level is adjustable or not is important.

Easily accessible On/OF Buttons

Knowing how to turn on and turn off your Backlit keys is important. Laptops like XPS 15 and 13 have a dedicated key for this feature. To turn on and change brightness modes, the F5 key can be used. For some laptops, this may not be the case. You may need to press combinations of keys to access the function.

Some FAQs Regarding backlit keyboard

Why do you need a backlit keyboard?

Well, the answer is simple. If you are typing in a dark situation where you can’t see your keyboard, it will make typing a lot harder. If you have a glowing keyboard, it gets easier even in dark situations, as all the keys on your keyboard are illuminated.

Who will benefit more using the backlit keyboard?

Well, everyone. But if we list out some of the professionals who would actively use this feature, then students, researchers, writers, bloggers, gamers would benefit more with those lighted keyboards.

Do all laptops have a backlit keyboard?

Actually, no. If you go for High-End laptops, then most of them have illuminated keyboards, but in a budget range or lower-end PCs, many don’t include lighted keyboards.

Do turning the light on the keyboard drain battery?

Umm, not much. Of course, it does drain some power, but it will not be very significant to matter to you.

Can we change the color of the light of the backlit keyboard?

Not all, but if your laptop includes an RGB light option, then you might be able to change the color of the light on your keyboard. Mostly gaming laptops have this function. Furthermore, Notebooks, Ultrabooks, and normal laptops only use white light to illuminate their keyboard.

Final Words/ Verdict

With a multitude of choices, squeezing the list to a small size was a very hard thing to do. Nevertheless, we have tried our best to give you the list for Best Laptops with Backlit Keyboard in 2020. We hope that this article will make it easy for you to get the best product that you may need. Comment below if we missed any product.