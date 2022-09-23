9 Ways to Fix “Last Line No Longer Available” Error on iPhone

You are likely to see an error message “Last line no longer available” while trying to make a call from your phone app. It mainly appears on iOS 14 or higher versions.

This error message appears if your iPhone has dual-SIM (Physical and E-Sim) functionality. However, the device’s bugs can also lead to this issue. Fortunately, you can resolve this issue by simply clearing your call history or force rebooting your device.

Possible Causes Behind the Last line No Longer Available

Here are some probable causes and why you are getting this error message. Problem with a Network carrier

Device’s Bugs

Hardware Damage

Enabled Wi-Fi calling feature

Outdated iOS version.

How to Fix the Last Line no Longer Available Error?

As a touch-up fix, you can turn on the Airplane Mode. It will disconnect all your device’s connections, and once it is turned off and connected to the networks, it may be able to cure the problem. Not just that, you should Force close the phone app or other apps running in the background.

Moreover, here we have shared other fixes to resolve the error. Let’s explore them one by one.

Remove Recent Call History

You probably have not expected this method, but clearing the recent call history generally fixes this issue. However, before removing it, if you haven’t saved the contacts of an unsaved number from your recent calls, you should save it.

Open Phone App. Navigate to Recents. Tap on Edit at the top right corner.

Tap on Clear at the top left corner.

Click on Clear All Recents to confirm.

Force Restart Your Device

When you force close, it resolves many issues that might be hindering your device’s functionality. Force restarting flushes the RAM and other temporary files which may help fix the issue. So, test this method and see if it works for your device.

Press and release the Volume Up, then Volume Down, and Press the Side button until the Screen goes black. It may take around 20-30 seconds, so keep pressing the side button.

Once the Screen goes, you need to keep pressing the side button until you see the Apple logo on your Screen.

Re-insert the SIM

Many times you can get rid of cellular issues by re-inserting the SIM. This is an old trick, too but widely used to fix network-related issues and works most often. Before you take off the SIM, shut down your device and take off the SIM. Wait for a few seconds, then put it back and turn on your device. When you do this, the device will start fresh, and your network connectivity issue may get solved.

Toggle the Automatic Network Selection

When you have an issue with your network connection, you can toggle the Automatic Network Selection. Toggle it off and Toggle it on after a couple of seconds. When you do this, your phone will automatically search and connect to stronger networks, which may resolve the issue.

Open Settings. Tap on Cellular Data. Click on Network Selection.

Toggle off Automatic. Wait for a few seconds and Toggle it on.



Turn off Wi-Fi Calling

Wi-Fi calling is a wonderful feature that helps you to make or receive a call via Wi-Fi which can be helpful in low network signal areas. However, sometimes it does mess up with cellular service. Therefore, if you are getting such an error message, turning off this feature may help to get rid of the issue.

Launch Settings. Tap on Phone. Click on Wi-Fi Calling. Toggle off the Wi-Fi Calling on this Phone.



Update Carrier Settings

If you are unaware, your iPhone can install a new network-related update directly from your cellular carrier. This will be an effective way to fill the gap between the device and its cellular connection. It will enable network carriers to improve the performance or fix the bugs if the problem is from their side. So, check if you have any carrier updates on your settings.

Open Settings. Go to General. Click on About. Leave your phone for 8-10 seconds without using it, and a carrier setting update will display on your iPhone only if there’s a new update available to install. Click on Update.



Reset Network Settings

If you still get that error message, it’s time to Reset the Network Settings. Your iPhone has a specific setting to reset only the network-related settings and won’t touch any other data. If you have connected to the Wi-Fi and added a custom VPN, such settings will all be restored, and you need to reconnect.

If it doesn’t work, you can erase all content and settings which can be found inside the same settings. But this time, all your data will also get affected. So, make sure to make a proper backup if you are trying to erase all content and settings.

Launch Settings. Tap on General. Scroll down and Click on Transfer or Reset iPhone.

Tap on Reset. Hit Reset Network Settings.

Next, Enter the iPhone’s Passcode. Hit again on Reset Network Settings.

Update Your iPhone

If you get the error message due to the device’s bugs, simply updating the device could fix the issue. Apple usually releases bug fixes in their following software update. Therefore, you need to check on your device to see whether you have a software update.

Follow the below steps to check and install the new update.

Open Settings. Tap on General. Go to Software Update. Hit Download and Install.

Enter the Passcode, and your iPhone will download the new update.

Contact Apple Support/Network Carrier

If the above method didn’t work for you, it’s time to get in touch with the Network carrier and your Apple Tech Support. There’s a chance your iPhone could have hardware issues which is why you are getting such errors.

Moreover, contacting your Network Carrier would also be a good idea because the problem might also arise from their side. If it is, they can help you to fix the problem, and your phone call will work back to normal.