Welcome, my friend, join me on a journey to stay up to date with next-gen game trailers. I’m here to share the most exciting games and next-gen news we’ve seen in the month. Most notably, Activision-Blizzard finally unveiled Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War with a teaser trailer.

We also need to speak about the latest spots coming from Sony and Microsoft. Both tech companies are highlighting the best features of their next-gen video-game consoles.

In particular, the PlayStation 5 features an immersive experience with the controller’s feedback and its 3D audio chip. On the other hand, the Xbox Series X has an advanced user interface that allows players to jump in and out save files very quickly.

Lastly, if you’re thinking of upgrading your video-game rig, these next-gen game trailers might call your attention.

As we’re starting our next-gen game trailer reviews with CoD 2020, you might want to check Warzone if you haven’t.

Warzone is a free CoD battle royale. The setting is Modern Warfare’s Verdanks map. Infinity Ward keeps expanding the map every season, adding new areas, game modes, and loot.

Right now, it might be the best battle royale you can play.

Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War

Platforms Release Date Windows 7/8/10 PC MacOS PlayStation 4 / PlayStation 5 Xbox One / Xbox Series X Late 2020 Publisher Developer Activision – Blizzard Treyarch / Raven Software Genre FPS

The first news we share is Call of Duty Cold War: Black Ops. Activision-Blizzard lift the veil on its next fps title and confirmed what we were all thinking; the next CoD is part of the Black Ops series.

As the name implies, the Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War single-player campaign revolves around the Cold War. The solo experience is centered within the political, social, and economic battle between the URSS and the USA.

There’s not much info to go around, though. The teaser only shows the real Yuri Bezmenov interview. Bezmenov was a member of the KBG, the URSS official intelligence agency. The clip talks about ending the USA, soviet military exercises, and civil rights movements. Additionally, the teaser trailer shows an interview of USA’s ex-president Ronald Reagan.

It seems real facts inspired the games’ plot. With that in mind. the solo experience follows Soviet spy “Perseus.” He or she was capable of infiltrating USA secret defense agencies for the KGB. Moreover, Perseus was never discovered.

Other details we know include a new multiplayer zombie mode. Furthermore, Cold War is including The Red Door game mode, although we don’t have much information about it.

For all we know, the game will feature a grounded, mid-’70s single-player spy campaign plus multiplayer features akin to CoD: Warzone.

Activision-Blizzard is showcasing more game details on August 26. We expect a gameplay trailer.

Black Myth: Wukong

PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X Grand Science Studio

Chinese studio stormed the world with its Wukong game trailer. The next-gen game trailer showcases a martial-arts Dark Souls-like action game.

The clip premiered on August 19. It shows a classic Chinese mythology scenery, an epic journey to the West, and complex battle gameplay.

It seems like the first Chinese AAA game title, and it’s releasing for next-gen consoles. Previously, the Game Science studio was known for a mobile device game builder. They choose to do with the game with Epic Game’s Unreal Engine 4, which is now facing troubles with Apple.

Notably, the game trailer features stunning graphics and smooth gameplay. It also showcases impressive physics, AI reaction, and real next-gen animation. It gets even better considering you, as the player, take control as the Monkey King, a popular character in the West.

Your abilities include transforming into different creatures. With incredible action, gorgeous environments, and challenging boss fights, Wukong looks like a hit. With less than 24 hours on YouTube, the game got about 2m views on YouTube. The game is also trending on various Chinese social media.

Former Tencent Games members founded Game Science by 2014.

Hitman 3

January 2021 IOI Interactive

Hitman 3 is a VR title coming as a 12-month Epic Games Store exclusive for Windows PC. If you’ve played the prior games on Steam, you can carry over your progress to Epic Games Store.

Hitman 3 is also coming for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

Coming from one of the best game franchises in the world, we expect Hitman 3 is going to be one of the best upcoming next.gen games.

The game sets the return of Agent 47 for the conclusion of the Hitman trilogy. The studio states the game features the agent’s most important contact.

Hitman 3 delivers the most significant, most detailed maps of the trilogy. Naturally, you’ll get more freedom on how you complete the missions.

IOI Interactive has the award-winning Glacier technology that powers the games’ player choices. It grants you unrivaled freedom.

Additionally, you’ll get access to all locations on Hitman 1 and Hitman 2 for no additional cost. Speaking of which, Hitman 3’s latest trailer revealed the new location is England.

Hades

Late 2020 Windows / MacOS PC, Nintendo Switch

Hades is an indie game by the masters of hand-drawn scenarios and immersive music scores. I’ve already reviewed Supergiant’s Hades as the best indie game coming from Nintendo Switch.

I highlight Hades as a slasher RPG game that belongs in the rogue-like category. You take the role of Hade’s son, the Prince of the Tartars. As an immortal Tartarus being reveling from your father, your goal is to gain freedom. The Gods of the Greek Pantheon can help you reach your goal by granting you different skills and upgrades.

Consider this as a Diablo-like game made with tons of passion and art. Check it out:

Atomic Heart

TBA Windows PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X

Russian studio Munfish is debuting with this unsettling title, and it seems they are going all in. As the game implies, Atomic Heart is a futuristic first-person-shooter-blaster-melee-explosions-zapping game. Kidding aside, the gameplay trailer sets a strong foot on the survival horror genre.

The events unfold on the alternate Soviet Union. The main character is special agent P-3, and your goal is to find a secret object within a secret Soviet government facility.

Everything has gone wrong, though, and so you must restore order. With tons of insanity, fast-paced gameplay, and action-packed scenes, Atomic Hearts seems great at keeping you entertained.

The gameplay trailer we see showcases truly next-gen graphics. Albeit it’s a weird Russian game, it looks quite exciting, if only for showcasing what the Xbox Series X and the PlayStation 5 can deliver.

Nex-gen console highlights

Now we need to talk about the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X.

First off, the PlayStation 5 is highlighting its immersive tech. Its DualSense controller features adaptative triggers that react to the game’s action. Plus, the console features a 3D audio that delivers over 200 surround sources, given that you have the right headsets or audio gear.

The Xbox Series X doesn’t stay behind. Microsoft is highlighting its user-friendly interface plus its ability to jump in and out to save files in a second.

In particular, its SSD hard drive gives you the ability to send the console to sleep. Then, as you boot the console, you can jump into your saved game instantly.

Additionally, Microsoft states the Xbox Series X can turn into an all-round entertainment up. However, keep in mind the XSX might be more expensive than you think.

Moreover, Microsoft re-designed the Xbox Store to make it easier for players to find games they could like. Overall, the XSX represents a complete overhaul of the Xbox interface.

In Summary

August 2020 has showcased some titles that truly look next-gen. In particular, Atomic Heart is so insane it really pumped me. It looks like the best parts of the Bioshock saga put to test on the Unreal Engine 5.