Microsoft recently released the new Windows 10 updates. But just days after the release, it is facing some severe backlash. Lots of users have reported numerous issues that came along with the updates.

As a part of the February Patch Tuesday updates, Microsoft released the Windows 10 V1909 and V1903 KB4532693 cumulative update on February 11th. And they’re also coming out with the Windows 10X that’ll “update under 90 sec.” But due to the latest updates, the users are facing serious issues like missing profiles and files. The news comes after several people started sharing similar issues on Microsoft’s forum.

The Issues Users are Facing After the Updates

One of the issues a lot of users faced was missing desktop icons, empty taskbar, deleted passwords, and saved items.

“Every time Windows 10 Updates, it deletes all saved desktop icons, clears my taskbar, deletes all my saved favorites, passwords, and more!”

Users have complained about how as soon as they update their PCs, everything goes back to default. All their passwords, favorites, and saved icons are gone. And the update also keeps changing the default printer, even though the box is un-checked.

Another user reports that they’ve lost several of their saved documents on the desktop.

And another user reports that the latest update has moved all their files into another folder. The person also claims to have restarted the computer several times, but it still wouldn’t do the trick.

How To Fix the Issues?

Microsoft released cumulative updates for Windows 10 1903 and 1909: KB4532693 (OS Builds 18362.657 and 18363.657) and Windows 10 version 1809: KB4532691 (OS Build 17763.1039). But the KB532693 update is affected with bugs. And it has led to the hiding of users’ profiles and data on some systems.

One thing you can do to fix the problem is if you have already updated the Windows, you can roll back the latest updates to ensure privacy. If by any chance, your affected PC runs Avira or AVG, you can uninstall the update.

But if it still doesn’t work, one user has given a lengthy solution that fixed his issue.

Another simple way of saving your files and documents is by restarting (not shutting down) your PC 4 times. And after every restart, let your PC get to the ‘Desktop’ before the next restart. If that doesn’t work, follow the following step.



Verdict

The issues might be severe since a lot of users are facing it. However, it’s not unavoidable. And another piece of good news is that it’s not wiping away your data. It is merely renaming the original profile. If it is an issue, look into your C:\Users folder, and there you’ll find the renamed profile that ends in .ooo or .bak.

And if you follow the steps given above, it’s easier for you to save your data and keep your PC working.