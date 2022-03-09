How to fix League of Legends Unexpected Session Error

It’s been a long day, you come home and turn on your PC. You get on a call with your friends and boot up League of Legends. But suddenly, you get “Unexpected error with the login session.”

Seeing such an error can be annoying when you are looking forward to some game time. It’s safe to say you have come to the right place to look for solutions.

We scoured the nooks and crannies for the most probable cause of the error you’re facing and the fixes for it. Keep reading to find out more.

League of Legends Unexpected Error With the Login Session (Causes)

There are not many reasons you face an error with the login session, and fixing them is fairly simple. First, let’s isolate the causes and then work towards fixing them. The causes are:

Crowded server

Wrong log in information

Network error

Minor bugs or glitches

Error with VPN

League of Legends Unexpected Error With the Login Session (Fixes)

Now that we are aware of the causes of the unexpected error let’s move on to the solutions and get your game up and running in no time.

Close the Game and Sign In Again

One of the most probable causes for this error is a minor glitch during the Riot client’s boot-up. You can omit this glitch by following the following process.

When the Riot Games client is open, press Alt+F4 to close it. Please make sure to click on sign out instead of exit. Now, open Task Manager by pressing Ctrl + Shift + Esc on your keyboard. In the Processes tab, select RiotClientServices.exe and hit the hit End Task button. Do the same for all the Riot Clients.

Open Riot Client and log in using the correct credentials.

Additionally, you can also close the KillerServiceNetwork.exe while performing the process mentioned above. The Killer Service can sometimes take up your bandwidth and stop you from logging in to the game properly.

Enable VPN

There are instances where gamers face an unknown IP address that does not let you log in to the Riot Games client. Although it may not be the case in every situation, it is best to try enabling VPN and checking if you face any error.

Likewise, if you already have an active VPN service, please turn it off and log into the Riot Games. Sometimes, VPNs do not let you connect to the server properly, resulting in the unexpected error you face.

Troubleshoot Internet

There is a good chance you may be facing the error due to an unstable network connection. If that is the case, you can try troubleshooting your network connection and try again.

It is advisable to check the physical connections of your router and the internet to make sure everything is well connected. Then, you can try the following process to troubleshoot your internet.

Open Search, type in Troubleshoot settings and hit Enter. Go to Other troubleshooters. Press the Run button next to Internet Connection.

Please wait for the popup window to detect issues, then on the next screen, select Troubleshoot my connection to the Internet. The troubleshooter will take some time to find out what is wrong with the connection. If there is no issue, it displays “Troubleshooting couldn’t identify the problem.”

Likewise, if you are using LAN, you can also try troubleshooting the network adapter. Go to Other troubleshooters, find Network adapter, and hit the Run button next to it.

If you are having issues connecting to the internet, you can also try to restart your router. However, if restarting still does not fix your problem, it is best to contact your Internet Service Provider (ISP) about your network issue.

Delete Patcher File

League of Legends has a separate folder for its patch files that you can access. Deleting the patcher file means deleting the old saved versions of the game. The process can help clean up the clutter and make your game run smoother.

Open File Explorer. Find and open the League of Legends folder, usually located in C drive. Open the Contents folder. Find the LoL Patcher and delete it. Run the game and log in. You should not be getting any errors afterward.

Run Hextech Repair Tool

Hextech Repair Tool is Riot Game’s official repair tool for League of legends. You can download and install the tool from its official website .

The tool will automatically delete the clutter files, repair the game if it is not installed correctly, and even remove the glitches you are facing in the game.

Additional Fixes

If none of the fixes above work for you, you can try the following fixes to ensure you do not face the error with the login session on League of Legends.

Check The LoL Servers

There is also a possibility that the League of legends servers is down momentarily. If that is the case, your only option is to wait until the server issue disappears. It should not take much time, and it often means that the servers are undergoing maintenance.

If none of these fixes work, your last resort would be to contact LoL support and describe the problems you are facing. You can also mention the fixes you tried so that they can help you further.

However, it is best to remember that contacting LoL support might take some time, and you may have to wait a day or two before you hear from the officials. However, if nothing seems to work, the support can most likely be the best help you can get.

Fresh Install the Game

You can uninstall the game and also delete the remnant file of League of Legends on your PC to make sure you remove everything about LoL.

Open Control Panel through Search. Browse Programs, and then Programs and features. Locate League of Legends and Riot Games and uninstall them one at a time.

Go to File Explorer and locate the League of Legends folder. Delete the folder. Download and install League of legends and wait until the process is complete. Run the game and log in using your correct credentials.

Hopefully, one of the fixes mentioned above helped you find the solution for the unexpected login session error, and you can play the game without any disturbance.