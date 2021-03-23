League of Legends is one of the top esports titles garnering tons of attention worldwide. Riot held the only offline tournament even due to the pandemic increasing its popularity. After gaining massive success on the desktop platform, Riot is finally focusing on the mobile platform. League of Legends: Wild Rift is the mobile adaptation of the desktop MOBA version. Riot seems to target this to MOBA mobile players, especially Mobile Legends Bang Bang.

When are we getting the BETA?

Riot has already pushed the BETA version to the east Asian countries and European regions. Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand were the first to receive the official closed BETA in September. Later, Riot picked on the testing and released an open BETA in October 2020 for Southeast Asian countries, Japan and South Korea.

Finally, Riot expanded the BETA version to Europe, Taiwan, Oceania, and Vietnam in December 2020. Only a few players got to test the games in Russia, Turkey, the Middle East, and North Africa. The open BETA will finally show up on the American continent in March 2021. Riot will accelerate the reward system, and champion unlocks. But Riot will reset all the data for the official launch and return all the microtransactions with a 20% bonus.

The Same MOBA formula

League of Legends: Wild Rift offers a similar experience to the Desktop version. It retains the same MOBA formula with 5 v 5 team lineups and heroes. But the game time and controls have been changed to fit the touch-based devices.

The game is still on the BETA version, so there will be more changes coming. Riot had to slow down and fix some pre-existing issues caused due to the touch controls. If you have played a MOBA game on Android or iOS, you know the norm. The movement button is located on the left, and the attack and abilities on the right—standard MOBA stuff.

Riot is extensively doing testing on the overall gameplay of the Wild Rift. The Semi-lock camera function and the pan view are back. Plus, Riot added an auto-attack and lane indicator allowing newer players to fit into the MOBA.

Each of the champions on the Wild-Rift arena is tweaked to fit the dual-stick touch controls. Champions like Ramus had their ultimate change to suit the mobile version. The match time is also significantly lowered to 15 – 30mins. The lower match times make the game much playable and faster on the mobile platform.

Talking about the Champions, Riot boasts many champions in its arsenal: Ahri, Akali, Amumu, Ashe, Corki, Darius, Draven, Evelynn, Garen, Jax, Janna, Jarvan, Kai’Sa, K/Da, Katarina, Kennen, Lee Sin, Lulu, Miss Fortune, Dr. Mundo, Ramus, Seraphine, Singed, Sona, Teemo, Tristana, Varus, Wukong, Yasuo, Zed, and more.

Most of the champions are direct port from the PC version, and Riot plans to introduce two new champions per month. There is no fixed information when but it seems all of the new champions will be available in-game events and Riot account rewards.

Climbing the Ranks and Competitive Scene

The main reason League of Legends is popular is its competitive scene and impressive Rank system. The urge to climb rank and reach the top of the leaderboards. Riot is bringing the same Rank system in the mobile version.

The Ranks system will unlock after the player reaches Rank 10. The rank tier starts from Iron to Challengers. The ranks are divided into two classes with different rank-up systems.

After reaching level 10, the players have to play few rank matches before getting seeded between Iron to Emerald. Tier 2 has ranks starting from Iron to Emerald. The ranking system on Tier 2 is relatively easy. Each win rewards the player with the Ranked Mark, and every loss takes one away. Riot is introducing a Ranked Fortitude meter that protects against one Ranked mark loss.

The Tier 1 features rank from Diamond to Challenger; this is where grind starts. Riot implements the league point system, renamed as Victory Point system. The game allows solo or 2 – 5 man parties. The matchmaking system matches players with similar skills.

Since most of the champions will be locked, the game introduces a “free champion rotation.” Every week selected heroes are unlocked for gameplay, and the free heroes change each week randomly. The champions won’t be behind a paywall with pay to win features.

Wild Rift Specifications:

Riot Games aims to support most of the devices available in the market. The company speculated that Wild Rift would be supported on an Android phone with 1.5 GB RAM and a Snapdragon 410 chipset, Adreno 306 GPU, and a 32-bit Android processor. The Wild Rift will officially be supported on the iPhone 6 and above.

But as of now, Riot games have increased the compatibility specs for the BETA version. The BETA version requires a 4 core chipset and a 1280×720 display. As for iOS devices, currently, devices above iPhone 7 are only supported. Riot has to do tons of optimization before fully lower down the specification for the release.

Wild Rift Pricing and release date:

League of Legends: Wild Rift will be free at launch. The company aims to keep the game free from the paywall system. The champions are unlockable using microtransaction or collecting rewards points in-game. Riot aims to add in skins and emotes, which can be unlocked through Poro coins (in-game currency). These in-game currencies can be bought through real currency or obtained by clearing quests and missions. But it will take some time as Epic and Apple have an ongoing legal battle for in-app purchases and third-party store purchases.

We haven’t heard about the release date for the MOBA game. Riot has a lot of things to optimize and fix before finally introducing the game all-over the world. After its massive success in the South Asian and European market, Riot might finally release the game worldwide after launching the BETA version in America.