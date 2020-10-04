dThe RTX 30 series launch is not going as what Nvidia expected it to be. Scalpers, GPU failures, crashes, etc. Among all the commotion, Nvidia was unaware one of their mobile processor images got leaked.

A chip labeled GN20-E5-A1, supposedly GeForce RTX 3070 mobile, surfaced online. This is the first look at the latest Ampere Mobile graphics card.

A user in the Chinese NGA forums released the image of the RTX 3070 mobile GPU, which was reported by @9550pro via twitter. The older generation RTX 2070 mobile GPU was on par with the desktop variant GPU. If that is to be believed, then the RTX 3070 will feature 5,888 CUDA cores, but that will be subject to change.

Aside from the CUDA cores, the only difference between the RTX 3070 desktop and the mobile variant will be its base clock and boost clock. The Mobile GPU runs in a lower voltage configuration, limiting the performance. Still, there is no information about the GPU right now, but the mobile GPU looks destined for the 2021 release.

The picture shows the GN20-E5-A1 codename GPU covered around with SK Hynix DDR6 memory. Sources have pointed it out as DDR6 memory operating at a low voltage of 1.2V. The RTX 370 mobile features 8 GB VRAM sitting on a 256-bit wide bus interface. On paper, the GPU is getting a 384 GB/s bandwidth from the bus interface, whereas the memory operates at 12 Gbps.

The clock speed and the TDP of the card remain a mystery, but it will surely not match its RTX 3070 desktop variant specification. As for the performance, we expect it to be on par with the RTX 2080. A great leap in performance thanks to the generational architectural upgrade.

We hope more mobile RTX 30 series mobile GPU from Nvidia. The product might launch next year, during CES 2021. The launch of Intel 11th generation Core mobile processor and Nvidia GPU looks to the mobile sector’s highlight. Plus, these GPUs sound good in AMD systems, but AMD faces problems in mobile processor production.