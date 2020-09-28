We have seen a list of leaks of the upcoming Google Pixel 5 already. Google has also announced a date for the release. In an upcoming event on September 30 at 11 AM PT, Google is revealing the Pixel 5. Google Pixel 4a, Pixel 5, a new Chromecast, and a new smart speaker will be revealed in the Launch Night In event.

In a recent post by WinFuture, we got to see the full specs of the Pixel 5. The German website gave us a rundown of all the potential buyers need to know about the phone. The website has details about the screen, the battery, and the camera lenses on the phone.

Let’s take a quick look at the specs once:

Specs

Display: 6-inch 2340 x 1080, 90Hz

Processor: Snapdragon 765G

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128GB

Front camera: 16 MP

Rear wide-angle camera: 16MP wide-angle lens, ƒ/1.7 aperture

Rear main camera: 12.2 MP

Battery: 4,080 mAh

Camera

In the optics department, Google Pixel 5 is expected to have a dual rear camera setup. This time, the phone has a 12.2MP main camera. This is the same as the earlier Pixel release. However, the primary lens, this time, supports 4K 60 frames per second. It can also shoot videos up to 1080p at 240 frames per second.

The lens has OIS and supports dual-pixel AF. The secondary camera on the phone is a 16MP wide-angle lens. This lens has a 107-degree field of view with f/2.2 at 1.0 μm. Google phones are well-known for their cameras. The camera performance of these devices has been the primary selling point. The 107-degree FOV will be an interesting point for mobile photography enthusiasts.

Display

Speaking about the display, the upcoming Google phone has a 6-inch display. The OLED panel has a screen resolution of 1080×2340 pixels. There is Gorilla Glass 6 Protection on top of the screen. And it offers a 90Hz refresh rate and 432ppi pixel density. From the renders that we have seen so far, the Pixel 5 has a pretty narrow bezel at the bottom.

The front camera sits in a punch-hole on display. The phone’s frame is 100% recycled aluminum, and it has IP68 water/ dust resistance.

Battery

The phone may pack a 4,080mAh battery with 18W fast charging. Few people had their eyebrows raised at this. Many developers are coming up with devices with WARP and VOOC charging. But Goggle seems to be playing safe with a capped 18W fast charging feature.

Internals of Google Pixel 5

Let’s talk a bit about the internals of Google Pixel 5. The device comes with a Snapdragon 765G chipset. Google has taken off on a tangent with this one as it is not targeted to be a flagship class. The chipset used makes it fall in between the mid-tier class and the flagship class. The phone is 5G compatible and has 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage. In the connectivity front, the phone will support 5G and will include WLAN, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, and a USB Type-C port.

It will be safe to say that we can expect the phone to ship with Android 11. Android 11 has been released already. And some key features in it include new permission controls and messaging improvements. The new OS also has many improvements targeted towards improvements in 5G. The new update also has a media player widget for easier media control. It also has a Devices Control Menu that lets one manage and control the smart home devices.

This device will be available in two color options: green and black from what has been revealed so far. Pixel 5 is rumored to have a price tag ranging from USD $599 to $629.

Google is yet to release any official comment about Google Pixel 5. But the launch is very near. So we will get the official news very soon.