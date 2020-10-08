LeaksApplePro on Twitter shared some hints about Apple HomePod 2. According to the tweet, the device will be available in Q1, 2021.

It has been some time since Apple started clearing out the existing stocks of HomePod. They even enabled some extravagant deals and announced hefty staff discounts on it.

And rumors about the HomePod 2 have been going on since 2018. Earlier in May, we even saw speculations about the HomePod 2. Some even speculated that the HomePod 2 would launch in September.

Available in Q1 2021 — LeaksApplePro (@LeaksApplePro) October 4, 2020

The new leak on Twitter says that the HomePod 2 will have a 4-inch driver. This would not just deliver loud and clear audio but also add some functions to the device. The leak says that HomePod 2 will cost about $299. And it will come with an A10 processor. This is an upgrade from the existing A8 chipset in HomePod.

Given the price, it would be nice to see Apple add some special functionalities to the new HomePod. And especially since HomePod by Apple has been a confusing product in itself. But that was just the case maybe because it was the first generation device. An upgraded version would definitely follow up on the drawbacks.

It will be exciting to learn what Apple has in store for the customers with this speaker device.