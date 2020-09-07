The internet saw leaks of Xiaomi’s upcoming device- Redmi Note 10. It has only been three months since the Redmi Note 9 hit the market. However, there are rumors buzzing about a new device from the company.

The design and features of the upcoming device have been revealed. With Xiaomi’s habit of releasing a new device every six months, we can expect the Redmi Note 10 to drop soon.

The device will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 820 SoC. This is the latest model of the Dimensity 800 series. This revealed information shows that the device is likely to have better performance. And a likely high cost too.

Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Lite are two other devices from Xiaomi that are set to feature the chip.

The MediaTek Dimensity 820 SoC clocks at 2.6GHz. It offers the high-performing ARM Cortex-A76. The device will also support 5G connection. This device will support both NSA and SA modes of 5G. This will be the first Redmi Note device to come with 5G support.

The Dimensity 820 chipset is advantageous as compared to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G. The latter has a score of 102,643 in CPU performance. While the new Dimensity chipset has a CPU score of 124,080. In the GPU test, the Dimensity is still powerful with a score of 123,609. The Snapdragon 765G, on the other hand, comes with a score of 92,870. Hence, the MediaTek chipset comes with a lot of promise of performance and power.

In countries where 5G technology isn’t available, the device will come with a different processor.

The leaked images on Slashleaks show that the device will feature three rear cameras. The cameras have a circular module. The primary rear camera on the device will be 48MP. There is a blurry closeup on the rear camera setup. Other camera specifications haven’t bee revealed yet. But it is likely that the device will feature a wide-angle sensor and a macro sensor. It will support 4K videos with HDR.

In the front, the device has a circular punch on the top left corner. Its predecessor also had the new notch design. And it’s good to see that this device has retained it.

Another leaked screenshot shows a few more details about the device.



The Redmi Note 10 seems to house an 8GB RAM. The model number of the leaked device is M20072J22C. It is likely to run on Android 10 OS topped by MIUI 12.

Speculations suggest that the new Redmi device will fit in a 500mAh battery. It is expected to have at least 33W fast charging.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 is expected to released with a Pro model of the device. While the Pro variant of the device will have a similar design and look. There are expectations of changes in the camera, processor, and fast charging technology. The Redmi Note 10 Pro is expected to be powered by Dimensity 1000+ or Snapdragon 765G.

Nonetheless, the leaks suggest that the Redmi Note 10 is likely to come with a lot of promise. Only time will tell if it stands as a competition on other devices in the market.

Any official details about the device are yet to be revealed by Xiaomi. We will definitely keep a lookout for any progress on the device and definitely bring you more news covering any further developments on this story.