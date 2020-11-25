Housing in the latest Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 and RTX 3080 mobile GPUs, next-generation laptops will give you a more power-packed performance with AMD’s latest Ryzen 5000H CPUs. This has been reported from the sources.

The next generation of laptops with Nvidia Ampere GPUs are supposed to release in January by Asus and MSI. According to the slide leaked by Wccftech, these laptops will be most efficient with the upcoming AMD Cezanne CPU. At present, the AMD Ryzen 4000H can only be compatible up to the PCIe 3.0 x8 interface. As told by Videocardz, possibly, due to this, you won’t find the current generation Ryzen mobile CPUs and GeForce RTX 2070s and RTX 2080s.

Nvidia GTX 1650 and GTX 1660s compatibility, RTX 3070 and RTX 3080 suggestively best with Core i7, Ryzen 7 CPUs

As per the configuration slide, Nvidia is not looking forward to ditching their GTX 1650s and GTX 1660s right now. This sounds fairly reasonable as these GPUs are very much concerned about the costs.

Coming to the RTX 30 series, either an Intel Core i7 or an AMD Ryzen 7 CPU can be used for the RTX 3070 or RTX 3080 according to the recommended configurations. Likewise, Core i5 or Ryzen 5 CPUs can be used for the upcoming RTX 3060.

Well, there could be twitches and tweaks in these configurations by the Companies. Indeed, these configurations are merely suggestive. However, we will be having a lot of variants in the upcoming generation of laptops. So we will be getting a wide choice to select from.