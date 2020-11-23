When we look at smartphones, almost all of them from every OEM appear similar from the back. With simple rectangles of glass bound by large equally four-sided or round camera humps of bigger size and thickness, these designs seem repetitive and monotonous. But, to break this, leaks hint us that LG’s latest phone will come out as something new in 2021.

The Company rumors have come out from official CAD files leaked from LG. The rumors tell that LG is incorporating a Q-series mid-ranger associated with an innovative triangular rear camera. Consequently, Stylo 6’s successor will be following the same path.

Source: 91Mobiles

This new Stylo 7 will be coming with an in-built digital pen as the latest phone in LG phones’ line-up. According to its recent leak, the phone has a rear panel, which makes this vividly clear. The design shows as if the phone has been molded around the cover with an additional distinct hump for its rear cameras.

This new design of the upcoming phone comes with prominent long turfs placed on either side of a silo that looks like an S-Pen. This latest alteration makes it look like the phone has very thin edges. However, the rest of the rear panel beside the narrow rear camera module (for up to 4 sensors) is of the same thickness as the “pen hump.”

These images may conclude to have a distinctive rear-panel finish in the scenario of a real-world phone. Also, the phone may not have a glass finish due to the extra features in this smartphone.