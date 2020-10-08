The public is yet to get their hands on the upcoming iPhone 12. But there are already some details about the iPhone 13 lineup.

Experienced analyst Ross Young shared details from Mizuho Securities about the device. According to the new leaks, the iPhone 13 lineup is set to feature a 120Hz ProMotion display. A Chinese firm BOE Technology will manufacture the 6.1-inch display for both iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro. The most exciting new upgrade of the iPhone’s next year’s flagship will be the display. 120Hz ProMotion is an exciting upgrade. The lineup with feature variable refresh rates through LTPO display technology.

Most important development on the iPhone 13 models from my perspective will be ProMotion with variable refresh rates through LTPO adoption on the Pro models. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) October 2, 2020

And according to Roos Young, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will have improved camera sensors. The standard variant will have the same camera as iPhone 12 Pro Max. And both of the iPhone 13 Pro variants will have a LiDAR scanner. In the upcoming iPhone 12 lineup, only the Pro Max variant has the sensor.

Also, all variants of the iPhone 13 will be 5G compatible. Ross suggests that all iPhone 13 models will be sub-6GHz 5G compatible. The leak says that the Pro model will also have a mmWave 5G support. It seems that the Pro variants of the iPhone 13 next year will get a major upgrade.

People have been expecting iPhone SE 3 for a while. Many expect the phone to have a 6.1-inch display, Touch ID, and sub-6GHz 5G connectivity. Also, SE 3 will probably have a similar design and the same camera sensors as iPhone 11. But, the recent leak says that there will be no iPhone SE 3 next year and it might be available in the Spring of 2022.

What are your expectations from iPhone 13? Do share them in the comments.