How To Leave A Guild In Lost Ark

In every MMORPG online game, some guilds are very useful to players. MMORPG games are more enjoyable when played with other players or friends.

Guilds are like chat rooms where several players can join in and watch each other’s status and games. In Lost Ark, too, you can join guilds.

Lost of Ark is not that easy to play. It can be tough with many challenges, daily tasks, raids, dungeons, and boss fights. Guild will introduce you to many players with whom you can do all these easily.

Also, you can get help from other players with maps, directions, and getting information about the game.

Joining guilds, creating them, and leaving them if you don’t feel like staying are very simple. This is the same for Lost Ark. But in Lost Ark, for some players, guild joining and leaving is proving to be difficult.

This article will discuss all about the guild that you need to know, mainly how to leave it.

How to Join a Guild

Before knowing how to leave the guild, let’s discuss joining it. Joining a guild in Lost Ark is easy, even if you are new to the game. But if you are having trouble entering a guild, here is how you do it.

First, you need to know which guild you want to join. If you have friends playing and are in any guild, you can ask them or randomly enter any guild.

On the bottom right of your screen, you will see the “Community” icon.

Click on the icon and then click on “Guild.” Or press “Alt + U” on your keyboard.

Then, the Guild window will open with three tabs, Guilds, List of applications, and create.

Navigate to the “Guilds” tab.

You now will see a list of guilds with their Guild Level, Guild Master, and Member Number. At the top, you will see a search bar.

If you already have the guild’s name, search for the guild. If not, you can request or directly join any guild.

If the guild has a Request option, click on Request. Now you will have to wait for Guild Master to accept you.

If the guild has a Join option, click on Join. You will join the guild without any approval.

How to Leave a Guild

Now you know how to join a guild. But what if you don’t like the guild you are in. Don’t worry; you can always leave a guild if you don’t feel like staying. There are two ways you can leave a guild, using the chat or using the guild menu.

This is the way to leave a guild using Chat.

First open chat box in the game. Press “Enter” to open Chat.

Then type “/guildleave” in the chat.

Then, a window will prompt warning you that you are about to leave the guild and have to pay the penalty for leaving the guild.

Click on “OK.”

This is another way to leave a guild using Guild Menu.

Click on “Community” at the bottom of your screen.

Then, click on “Guild.” Or press “Alt + U.”

You will see tabs in the guild window. Click on the “Manage” tab.

On the bottom, you will see the “Leave” button.

Click on the “Leave” button, and a warning will pop.

Click on “OK,” and you will leave the guild.

How to Create a Guild

If you don’t want to join another players’ guild, you can create your own. Creating a guild will need some amount of silver. Also, if you make a guild, you need to get some players to better your guild.

You have to manage the guild, and you cannot leave the guild. To leave the guild, you can give the guild’s leadership to another player.

Here is how you can create a guild:

Navigate to “the Community” icon.

Click on “Guild.”

If you are already in the guild, you have to leave the guild.

If you are not in the guild, go to the “Create” tab.

Type your preferred Guild Name.

Next, in the introduction, type a short introduction of your guild.

You will see 2000 silver written, which you need to create the guild.

Click on “Create.”

Before entering the guild’s name, give a thought to the title. You can change the name of the guild. But you will need 2,900 Royal Crystals to change it. These Royal Crystals must purchase a “Guild Name Ticket” used to change the guild name.

Important Information About Guilds in Lost Ark

Now you know how to create, join, and leave the guild. These steps are easy to follow. Besides these, there is some information that you need to know about guilds.

Unlock Guild Joining and Creation

You will not be able to join or create a guild instantly when you start playing the game. Once you start the game, you will have to complete the tutorial for the game.

Then you will enter the first city in-game, Prideholme. You will be in a cathedral and have to get out of the cathedral.

After you get out, you will find an NPC. Talk to the NPC. This will unlock your guild option. You can now join a guild. But you cannot create a guild of your own.

To create your guild, you need 2000 silver. But don’t worry, that NPC will give you a quest.

After finishing the quest, you can get the reward of 2000 silver which you can use to create your guild.

Guild Members Limit

When trying to join a guild or create a league, you will notice a member number with the guild name. There is a limit of players a guild can take.

With every level increase of guild, the maximum number of guild members increases. The table below shows the maximum number of players with every guild level.

Guild Level Maximum Number of Players Level 1 30 Level 2 32 Level 3 34 Level 4 36 Level 5 38 Level 6 40 Level 7 42 Level 8 44 Level 9 46 Level 10 48

Guild Leveling

As mentioned above, there is also a level of guild. You can level up your guild by doing a variety of tasks. Guild members are responsible for guild leveling.

The more the level of the guild, the players get more benefits. There are also contents like Guild Vs. Guild (GvG) and Guild Vs. Environment (GvE) that can level up the guild. These all are discussed below.

Benefits of Guild Level

There are lots of benefits of guild leveling. Here are some of them:

More Guild Member

Unlocking Guild Shop

Better Rewards in Guild Shop

Powerups for Players

More Guild Tasks for Rewards

Guild Shop

There are many merchants and shops for items purchased in the game. Guild also has its shop with its currency, Silmael Bloodstones.

This currency can be used in guild shops to buy things, get silver, or Honing Materials. You can get this currency by following ways:

Donating Regularly in the Guild, which can be done once a day. You can donate 100 Gold, 6000 silver, or One Guild Banner of Honor bought with real money from Mari’s Store.

Logging in Everyday

Doing Weekly Guild Tasks

Performing Guild Tasks

Guild Tasks can be done every week. The tasks in the guild reset weekly. If you are new to the guild, you need to wait for three days before doing the guild tasks. Although you can do jobs weekly, doing research for another weekly task slot, you can do two functions in a week.

But to do weekly tasks, you need to reach Level 50 first. Then, go to North Vern and do the quests in the Vern Castle. You will unlock Una’s Tasks there.

After that, only you can do weekly tasks in the guild. The weekly tasks consist of fishing, hunting, mining, or logging in.

Doing these tasks will give the guild more experience points and help you earn more guild currency. Each task has its level with corresponding rewards. Guild Research can increase task level.

Managing Guild

After creating a guild, you can manage your guild in different ways. For this:

Open your Guild in Community. Navigate to the Manage tab.

There you can change your guild joining settings. You can set your guild joining conditions, i.e., By request, Open guild, By Password, or Closed guild. You can also set the minimum item level needed to join your guild.

Every guild has its crest. You can customize your guild crest from Edit Flag in the Manage tab. You can give members in the guild their positions of Deputy or Officer. You can also kick any member from the guild by right-clicking the member and clicking on Kick Member.

As a Guildmaster, you can give weekly tasks to the members, and they have to accept it. Setting times for GvG and GvE can also be done from this tab. You can also distribute guild currency to the members of the guild.

Guild Research

Guild Research is a way to improve your guild in the game. For performing research, you need lots of Silmael Bloodstones, and it takes lots of time (it can take several days).

Guild Research will increase the level of guild shop (for increasing purchasable items quantity), increase currency distribution limit, increase weekly tasks slots, and many more.

To do research,