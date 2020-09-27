Left 4 Dead 2 got its first update in eight years. The new fan-made update has a new campaign, 26 new survival maps, and more.

The new update is free to download. And in addition, the game will also be free-to-play on Steam until September 28th. The game has a price tag of $1.99 with an 80 percent off on the original price.

The Last Stand update of the game is by the Left 4 Dead community update team. The original creator of the game, Valve, has endorsed the update officially. This is not the first time that the company endorsed a fan-made update to one of its games. Before this, the game Half-Life got a fan-made update titled Black Mesa.

There are over 1000 changes made to the iconic zombie shooter game. There are new weapons, new enemy types, new animations, and unused dialogue. Along with a new campaign, there are many new achievements too. The update also has several bug fixes and user interface enhancements.

For the game’s 11th anniversary, this update is a refreshing uplift. The new weapons added on the update make combats more fun. There are smoother animations and movements in the game. And the gameplay is more entertaining, and survival is more difficult.

The old official Left 4 Dead website revealed the announcement sharing:

It has been many years since the infection first hit. Radio silence, no sign of life, nothing but lingering hopes… CEDA is not going to save us. But there is hope! A few brave souls have continued the fight against all the odds, and soon we can all benefit from their resilience.

You can check out the teaser trailer for the update here and decide if you want to give this a shot.