We thought Left 4 Dead 2 was…well, dead. And we were wrong. Modders are creating more content for Valve’s 11-year old survival shooter.

The Last Stand looks like a hefty expansion and drips of the same quality as a Valve-made DLC.

The gaming company already made it clear, so this is no rumor. Left 4 Dead 2: The Last Stand Update got a trailer plus a release date.

Info: Are you looking for some retro gaming? Are you looking for some retro gaming? Check our best ROM sites

Left 4 Dead 2 Info

CHECK Steam Site

Platforms Release Date Xbox 360 Windows 10 PC MacOS PC Linux PC November 17, 2009 Publisher Developer Valve Valve Genre Survival Shooter

Left 4 Dead is the #1 co-op game of the last decade.

Left 4 Dead 2 follows up Valve’s original shooting IP. After messing around with the Half-Life universe, the studio decided to delve into the zombie genre with a survival shooter co-op game.

As a first-person-shooter, you and your team of friends (or AI) take on a journey through ravaged cities, cemeteries, and swamps in Southern USA. As you advance towards survival, hordes of zombie monsters chase you non-stop.

The Last Stand

The Last Stand is the game’s first major update in many years. Valve already released the trailer with gameplay footage. The update adds new weapons, over 20 multiplayer maps, and improved animations.

More importantly, it adds a new co-op campaing. As before, you can play the campaing offline with a team of AI companions, and the AI on the game is really strong. Or you can play the game online with three additional friends.

Left 4 Dead 2: The Last Stand release date: September 24, 2020

PC only (Windows 7/8/10, macOS, Linux) Steam exclusive

Is Valve creating The Last Stand?

I have to note that Valve is not behind the update, though. Instead, there’s a team of community developers creating the expansion from one of the most popular games on Steam ever.

Still, it’s the first piece of content launching for Valve’s multiplayer zombie game in about ten years. The last DLC we saw, Cold Stream, launched in 2011.

But because Valve’s games rarely fade out into oblivion, Left 4 Dead fans are working on content Valve already approved.

Check our most recent gaming news

“The Last Stand” is an update for Left 4 Dead 2, created by the community, for the community. Coming to PC very soon.”

The Last Stand

The developer team has shared more information about the coming project.

In particular, the team leader is known as JAiZ. JAiZ is a long-tie Left 4 Dead 2 player and streamer with a popular YouTube channel and Twitch channel.

On the trailer, he notes Valve considers the game is dead, albeit it receives continuous support from the community.

More importantly, he highlights 20 new survival maps, reworked animations, reworked voices and dialogues, and new melee weapons.

For instance, the trailer shows the character Ellis fighting with a lumbering shovel. Nick also chops some zombie heads with a pitchfork.

On top of everything I said, The Last Stand adds a bunch of quality of life fixes. For example, the trailer notes the update includes some PVP patches to improve and balance the experience. Left 4 Dead 2 has a weird PVP, and the community has asked many times for a rework. Indeed, The Last Stand is something they will appreciate.

Additional comments from JAiZ reveal there’re also some bug fixes, new achievements, reworked gun models, improved UI, and fresh scavenge maps.

Left 4 Dead 2 new campaing

“It has been many years since the infection first hit. Radio silence, no sign of life, nothing but lingering hopes… CEDA is not going to save us. But there is hope! A few brave souls have continued the fight against all odds, and soon we can all”

The thing fans will like the most is the glimpses of the new titular Las Stand co-op campaing.

For all we know, the plot follows the same team fighting waves of zombies around a derelict lighthouse.

It looks nothing like the final episode of Left 4 Dead 2 original camping, though. The finale feature closed scenarios like most of the campaing, as it includes spaces like a mansion, a circus, and a shopping mall.

The Last Stand seems more open. Some spaces almost look like an abandoned military base.

Left 4 Dead 2: The Last Stand price & release date

All of the content is coming out on September 24, but it will not be free.

We don’t know the price, though. All we know is that newcomers will have a free weekend after launch. That means that people who buy the game on September 24 will get a chance to get the update for free on Saturday 26 and Sunday 27.

There’s only a couple of months until November, which means you have a few days to decide between the PS5 and the Xbox Series. Here’s a couple of articles to help you:

The Future of Left 4 Dead 2

Left 4 Dead 2 has a large community nowadays. It’s still amongts the most popular games on Steam with a multiplayer scene that never fades.

Valve is probably never going to release anything new for the game. Still, Left 4 Dead 2 has a dedicated community of fans that has created quite a ton of mods.

This is the first time an update is hitting the mainstay and sells like the original think.

Other modded Valve games

If you’re wondering, most of Valve’s games on Steam have a bunch of community mods and versions.

For example, you could type “Half-Life” into the Steam search bar and end-up with many results. There are updates, bug-fixes, soundtracks, mods, comics, and more. Valve also shares collections, anthologies, and different editions, and more.

There0s also a complete fan-made remake of the original Half-Life, Black Mesa. It was released on the March 20th, 2020, by the Crowbar Collection indie studio. It’s a mind-blowing fan-made remake that could make Crysis feel outdated.

It’s not the same for Left 4 Dead, though. So far, there’re only the original games from Valve on the Steam store. You’d have to mod the game some other way.