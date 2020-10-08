It has been months since the Legion Duel phone got announced official in China. And now, finally, the device is set for release in the European market.

The phone will be available at €999 in two color variants: Blue and Red. It will arrive in markets in France, Italy, Germany, and Spain. There is also an installment option for the smartphone at €250 in some European markets.

Though the Lenovo phone is coming to Europe a little late, there are some lucrative offers. There is a promo code: LEGIONEARLYBIRD. This will let customers avail a Lenovo Smart Clock worth €90 or the Lenovo Yoga in-ear headphones (€150).

Let’s look at the specifications of the device.

The Lenovo Legion Duel comes with a 6.65-inch full HD+ AMOLED display. And it supports a 144Hz refresh rate. Thee is an in-screen fingerprint scanner on it.

The device is powered by Snapdragon 865+ chipset on the phone. And it comes with LPPDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. There are dual 2,500mAh batteries on the phone. It supports 90W Turbo Power Charging – it takes only 30 minutes to charge the phone entirely.

In the camera department, there is a side-mounted pop-up 20MP front camera. In the rear end, there are two cameras. The primary camera is a 64MP sensor, and there is a 16MP ultrawide lens on it.

The Legion Phone will start shipping from October 15, 2020, in the European markets.