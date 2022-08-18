11 Best LEGO Games for Switch in 2022

LEGO games have made a reputation of their own by adapting movies, comics, and other famous franchises and putting their own set of charm into the world. Mixing up the fundamental formula of puzzle platformer and setting up a collection of characters and vehicles to unlock abilities, the LEGO game has become a family-friendly franchise perfect for the Switch console.

LEGO puts the fun aspect front and center for players to experience great gameplay with comical characters and witty dialogues. There are varieties in every game that keeps the freshness alive, and because of its lightweight gameplay and digestible stories, Lego games still thrive in the competitive gaming industries.

Best LEGO Games for Switch

Take part in the action-adventure of your favorite franchise of superheroes and iconic characters. Explore the fantasy world in Lego style in the 11 best LEGO games for the Switch console.

LEGO Worlds

LEGO World is everything that consists of fun gameplay and discovering cool new things in its procedurally generated world. It’s the open-world sandbox LEGO fans have always wanted since the beginning of LEGO games.

What’s fascinating about LEGO World is its endless surprises scattered around the randomized terrain. The game split screen function also creates couch co-op fun to go out exploring with another friend and fighting monsters together. There is always some new town to visit, dungeons to explore, and new items to collect.

Collecting golden bricks allows you to gain more abilities to build more structures. And then you can use the world editor to build anything from tiny houses to large structures. Explore, build, destroy and create your own fun little adventure in the playground of LEGO World.

The LEGO Ninjago Movie VideoGame

The most popular LEGO franchise can be enjoyed in an interactive form bringing quirky humor and cool scene into the video game industry. The baseline and the adventure takes you back to relieve the movie as the game retells the theme of the Ninjago movie.

The game is more combat focused for action players due to its studs mode, where you can unlock different abilities that can increase the complexity of combat as well as give you varieties of options to take down different types of enemies. With eight locations featured in the movie, players will have fun fighting enemies, completing platforms, and solving puzzles in a ninja way.

From colorful characters to creepy alien-looking villains, it has everything for a Ninjago fanatic who knows well about the history and lore of the Ninjago series. There is also the Dojo challenge mode, where you can test your skill in fighting waves of enemies. A great addition to linear story mode.

LEGO DC Super-Villains

Taking the greatest DC comic franchise and converting them into a LEGO game can be a daunting task, but Traveller’s Tale has done a wonderful job incorporating dark comics franchises into playful games.

The game is more focused on its light-hearted puzzles and fun gameplay, defining the trademark of the LEGO franchise we all know and love. Justice League has vanished and been replaced by a so-called Justice syndicate whose only purpose is to rain down chaos to the overworld.

Explore the open world consisting of various iconic locations from the DC universe and complete levels to progress through fifteen-story missions.

Create your own character unlocking new customization and abilities to find out the reason behind the sudden appearance of superhero clones who want nothing but destruction. The game has some of the best voice cast straight from the Batman animated series.

LEGO Marvel Superheroes 2

The game has perfected free roam and unlockable characters to the extent that neither gets old. LEGO Marvel Superheroes 2 is a fun adventure in the open world of the Marvel universe. Like every LEGO game, Marvel Superheroes 2 is more of a LEGO game than a Marvel game, but it does include a ton of Marvel content for players to enjoy.

Gameplay mechanics and character designs are the same as they speak the structure of LEGO games, but the roster of hundred and ninety-four playable characters and the platform to battle against friends on a couch co-op is the best treat players can have for chaotic entertainment.

Take the role of a superhero from different time duration and dimensions of Marvel cinematics and fight against the time-traveling super villain named Kang the Conqueror. There are new time puzzle mechanics, Vehicles to traverse, four-player couch co-op, and many secrets to unlock in the open world of the Marvel universe packed into one central hub.

LEGO The Incredibles

The game is based on Pixar’s critically acclaimed animated movie The Incredibles, that have you take the role of a family of superheroes to bring back the superheroes into the world. Make sure to watch both the prequel and sequel of the movie before playing the game.

LEGO The Incredibles is a fun family action-adventure retelling the story from its own LEGO perspective and adapting scenes from the movie. Getting lost in the open world, collecting golden bricks, finding Minikit, and unlocking new vehicles and characters keep the game fresh for new things.

Relive the moments of Action packed, family-friendly animated movie and bring back the justice in the city by breaking everything destructible and collecting lego coins.

LEGO Jurassic World

The movie introduced the world to the thrill of getting caught in dinosaur action like never before. The LEGO adaptation of Jurassic park movie is built by assembling the best of both Lego and Jurassic, bringing fun gameplay and light humor with cinematic storytelling.

The game follows the story of the 90’s and 2000 Jurassic park trilogy.

Jurassic World focuses much on the puzzle platform department rather than combat, but it does make it up by providing players with gameplay mechanics such as virtual shooting and quick time events.

Because LEGO games are built essentially for a family-friendly mindset, dinosaurs are not much as life-threatening as in the movie though some scenes can get players off guard by its jump scare. There are also some intense cinematic chase scenes that keep the danger of getting eaten by a velociraptor is always at high.

LEGO Marvel Superheroes

One of the best LEGO games and probably the best marvel game Traveller’s Tales have released to date. LEGO Marvel Superheroes have everything both LEGO, and Marvel fans wanted in a game. Sure there is a lack of definitive combat, but LEGO games are always known for their simple gameplay mechanics, and there are tons of things for players to enjoy.

With hundred and fifty-five marvel superhero characters with their own unique powers, it is absolutely fun to test out every character’s ability while roaming around a detailed map filled with hidden secrets.

The game shines brightly on its unpredictable story aspect, which is both intense and requires puzzle-solving problems. Surprises arise when you are introduced to new enemy characters while chasing the villains. These sweet surprises, along with iconic places such as the realm of Asgard, make the game fun till the very end.

LEGO Harry Potter Collection

LEGO Harry Potter Collection is the amalgamation of all the older Harry Potter Lego games in one bundle pack. The game takes the story of all the Harry Potter from Philosophers stone to Deathly hallows, two including all the character pack and spell pack DLCs.

LEGO Harry Potter Collection is a remastered version of the oldest Harry Potter game that did not have a voice-over, and all the communication is done in a gesture so expect over-the-top acting instead and emotion instead of voice-over.

The game is pretty much retelling the story of Harry Potter from start to finish, but players can roam freely in the academy of Hogwarts and solve various puzzles hidden around the academy.

LEGO City: Undercover

LEGO City Undercover is a delightful story crafted by the developer without licensing any other franchise, but their own ideas mix with pop culture parodies and humorous dialogues. The game was an absolute blast through and through.

Implementing the mobster mayhem with police drama to create an action-adventure game full of smart jokes is no easy task, but Traveller’s Tales has pulled off a difficult job in their own style.

Progressing through the open world that is designed more like a GTA map, the game spices up the world, littering areas with tons of collectibles like cars to unlock, platforms to complete, persona to achieve, and many more.

LEGO City Undercover might not be perfect, but it sure is one sandbox world to explore and play on many platforms available on the map. The game is also in the right direction for creating its own creative story.

LEGO Builder’s Journey

Although it’s a short game completed in no longer than two hours, it sure does provide a lasting impact because of its different take on Lego games. It’s a simple isometric puzzle game telling the story of father and son in as minimalist a way possible.

The puzzles are not that difficult, and you are introduced to new elements and ways to solve puzzles. The lack of difficult puzzles is not the core of the gameplay, as the game is crafted to play for relaxation after a long day of work.

The Nintendo Switch version of Lego Builder’s Journey looks and feels the same as the previous port, with some new levels that can be easily completed within thirty minutes of gameplay. It’s a different take on LEGO games, and I hope to see more of this type of game in the near future.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

The game visuals are absolutely stunning, incorporating the plastic lives into the ultra-realistic free-to-explore worlds. The Skywalker Saga steps to the next level of gameplay by closing in camera to the player’s third point perspective rather than a drone shot from above.

This creates a more personal experience while shooting and swinging lightsaber blades into the enemy. Unlike other LEGO games with simple button smashing mechanics for combat, Skywalker Saga has more variety in controlling attacks and using force to blast off enemies.

You can also build a destroyed cover and hide during the shooting phase. Including platformer puzzles and innovative gameplay, the game also provides many interactives from the franchise, such as pod racing and X-wing trench runs.

It’s amazing how the LEGO game has come a long way to recreate the scene of Star Wars perfectly and with even better visuals while still giving the feel of all the elements LEGO games have to offer.