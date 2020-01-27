Lenovo Thinkpads have a reputation of being one of the best laptops in the market. It holds the top place as one of the best business laptops. And for years it has maintained its image. However, in recent times, Thinkpads are facing some serious issues. Recently, it was revealed that Lenovo laptops that were manufactured from 2017 to 2019 are facing problems with the USB-C ports. Apart from the USB-C port, there are issues with the Thunderbolt as well.

The company started putting USB-C ports into all of its Thinkpad laptops ever since 2017. USB-C ports are far better than the proprietary connectors as they are universal, and one device works with everything else. With USB-C ports, laptops can charge with up to 100 W. And switching to this was the best way to go for Lenovo. However, after Notebookcheck reported the issue, it was a bit of disappointment for both the users and the company.

Thinkpad Models that are affected

Lenovo listed out the names of all the possible affected models of their Thinkpads. And there are a few that were truly remarkable laptops. Here are the names of all the applicable systems that are affected by USB-C failures:

P43s (Type 20RH, 20RJ)

P52 (Type 20M9, 20MA)

P52s (Type 20LB, 20LC)

P53s (Type 20N6, 20N7)

P71 (type 20HK, 20HL)

T470 (Type 20HD, 20HE)

T470 (Type 20JM, 20JN)

T470s (type 20HF, 20HG)

T470s (type 20JS, 20JT)

T480 (Type 20L5, 20L6)

T480s (type 20L7, 20L8)

T490 (Type 20N2, 20N3)

T490 (Type 20RY, 20RX)

T490s (Type 20NX, 20NY)

T490 (Type 20Q9, 20QH)

T570 (Type 20H9,20HA)

T570 (Type 20JW, 20JX)

T580 (Type 20L9, 20LA)

T590 (Type 20N4, 20N5)

X1 Carbon 5th Gen – (Type 20HR, 20HQ)

X1 Carbon 6th Gen – (Type 20KH, 20KG)

X280 (Type 20KF, 20KE)

X1 Carbon 7th Gen – (Type 20QD, 20QE)

X1 Carbon 7th Gen – (Type 20R1, 20R2)

Yoga 370 (Type 20JJ, 20JH)

X1 Yoga 4th Gen (Type 20QF, 20QG)

X380 Yoga (Type 20NN, 20QN)

X390 (Type 20Q0, 20Q1)

X390 Yoga (Type 20LH, 20LJ)

X1 Yoga 2nd Gen (Type 20JD, 20JE, 20JF, 20JG)

X1 Yoga 3rd Gen (Type 20LD, 20LE, 20LF, 20LG)

P51 (Type 20MM, 20MN)

P51 (Type 20HH, 20HJ)

P51s (Type 20HB, 20HC)

P51s (Type 20JY, 20K0)

X1 Yoga 4th Gen (Type 20SA, 20SB)

X1 Tablet 3rd Gen (Type 20KJ, 20KK)

P72 (Type 20MB, 20MC)

Issues Found in the Lenovo Thinkpads

There are several problems seen in dozens of Thinkpad laptops. Here is a list of symptoms Lenovo posted that the users might experience:

USB-C Port failure

OS/Device Manager stops showing Intel Thunderbolt controller

Connectivity problems. USB-C or Thunderbolt docking stations not visible

HDMI output unavailable

System battery won’t charge with a USB-C power adapter when connected to the USB-C port

Intel Thunderbolt pop-up error message

Intel Thunderbolt safe mode error message

BIOS Thunderbolt communication error or hang during POST

How to Fix The Issue

While the issue is severe, it has affected dozens of devices, and it takes about six to twelve months for the issue to occur. But not all the laptops will face every single issue. Some might just experience error messages from the Thunderbolt Controller, while some systems might not charge at all. In some systems, the HDMI video -output may be unavailable, while in some, the USB-C port might fail altogether.

While the exact reason is still unknown, Lenovo has come up with solutions that might aid the users.

The company recommends its users to update the applicable systems with their individual Intel Driver and Firmware packages immediately. Both the Driver and Firmware packages need to be installed. Lenovo recommends its user to install the Driver Package (Intel Thunderbolt Software) first and then the Firmware Package (Intel Thunderbolt Firmware).

For more details, you can visit their PC support page and obtain more information.