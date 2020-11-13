Today, Lenovo has announced the release of its two new upcoming 27-inch gaming monitors featuring In-Plane Switching (IPS). These two monitors – the sleek Lenovo G27q-20 and the Lenovo G27-20, will both have AMD FreeSyncTM Premium technology, which will create a stutter-free performance of the monitors. So as the new year approaches, these monitors, ready to be delivered, will come to the market soon. Unquestionably, these monitors with ultra-contemporary technology will enhance your home movie entertainment experience and the visual effects for smooth and fast gaming.

With compliments for upgrading value and showcasing great designs, the Lenovo monitors provide you with committed visual gaming experiences. Let’s look at the basic features of these laptops.

Specs & Features

A highly functional and flat monitor, Lenovo G27q-20, includes a high-resolution anti-glare display at QHD (2560 x 1440). The display is 27-inch and very ideal for exclusive gaming. The monitor also allows you a refresh rate of up to 165Hz. It will come with AMD FreeSyncTM Premium technology for smoother and stutter-free operation.

Likewise, the 27-inch Lenovo G27-20 has a refresh rate of 144 Hz and features Full HD (1920 x 1080) panel resolution. Both monitors will offer 1 ms Moving Picture Response Time (MRPT) and 3 ms response time to decrease motion blur and discard whizzing and ghosting.

Similarly, the IPS display panels are made in a way to offer problem-free at-home gaming, working, and learning experience. They come with a 16:9 aspect ratio, including amazing color and grayscale performance and wide viewing angles for better clarity. They will also be capable of virtually displaying the number of colors like a 10-bit monitor. These monitors are calibrated to an 8-bit + FRC quality standard for excellent color generation and 99 percent sRGB color gamut.

Aesthetics & Functionality

Both monitors are redesigned in a V-shaped base with embedded teal LED for the gaming feel lighting. They come in Raven Blue hue and also offer up to 400 nits of brightness and near-edgeless borders on three sides for a wide picture. The new winged base also carries a more futuristic appearance and better desktop stability.

Besides, the monitors have an adjustable stand that can be easily fixed as per the need. This makes the devices more ergonomic as you can view them according to your comfort level. Both monitors are verified by TÜV Rheinland as flicker-free and low blue light-emitting. This gives you a much safer zone for your eyesight in long gameplays.

Not just that, the monitors are also compatible with HDR decoding functionality that lets you feel the life-like colors, lighting variations, and shades. This feature is connected through HDMI and DisplayPort (1.2) and also audio out connectivity appropriate for most gaming devices. Plus, you will also get to adjust your screen brightness colors, contrasts, etc., with Lenovo Artery software. This lets you enjoy your personalized gaming experience!

Availability and Price

The 27-inch Lenovo G27q-20 gaming monitor with QHD should be available starting January 2021, and its price will start at $299.99

The 27-inch Lenovo G27-20 gaming monitor with FHD is expected to be out in January 2021 and will start at $239.99.

To know more, you can visit the official website for Lenovo.