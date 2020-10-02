Seems like Lenovo is set to compete with the Dell XPS 13 lineup with its new flagship model. The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 1 is the recent addition to the ThinkPad flagship lineup.

Lenovo claims that the new laptop is the lightest ThinkPad that it has ever built. The Lenovo device is a premium option for those looking for a portable business device.

The ThinkPad X1 Nano features a 13-inch display with a new 16:10 aspect ratio. It will have a touch variant and another non-touch version with a 2160 x 1350 resolution. This is quite similar to an earlier Lenovo device: the Lenovo ThinkPad Carbon Gen 8. These two have the same screen height, but the X1 Nano is slightly smaller. The X1 Nano has sRGB color adjustments, and Colby Vision enhanced pixel resolution.

The device weighs 907grams and is clearly lighter than any of the other Lenovo devices. It is even much lighter than the Dell XPS 13 9310 (1.2 kg). Portability is the key specification of the ThinkPad X1 Nano. It has a very thin form factor with a 0.55-inch thickness. It has two Thunderbolt 4 ports and a headphone jack. Thunderbolt 4 is the fastest wired connection available right now.

It will have up to 16GB of RAM with up to 1TB of storage in terms of storage. Also, it is the first ThinkPad X1 to boast Intel Tiger Lake.

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano will be available in December 2020. It will probable be available in a single Black color option. We might have an option to have a carbon fiber weave top cover on it. The device will cost at least $1,599. It will ship with either Windows 10 Pro or Ubuntu Linux.