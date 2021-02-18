Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti is a mysterious card and with leaks pointing out its existence. The previous leak from Lenovo showed a listing for the RTX 3070 Ti on its T7 series gaming desktop. But the rumors say the RTX 3070 Ti was canceled yet we see the listing again in on the same Lenovo T7 Desktop.

RTX 3070 Ti spotted on the Lenovo Legion T7 briefly listed on the Alternate website.

The RTX 3070 Ti hasn’t been confirmed yet but the community is expecting the card for a long time. Nvidia introduces a lot of cards in its major lineup including the Ti and Super variant. The Ti and the Super the buffed version of the original SKU. Rumors pointed out that Nvidia is preparing an RTX 3070 Ti card for the consumer market. But due to the current situations and the slowed downed production, Nvidia had to cancel the plan.

Lenovo had previously listed the RTX 3070 Ti in its Legion T7 desktop computers. The Alternate website listed the Lenovo Legion T7 with the same RTX 3070 Ti listing. The German Website GameStar noticed the listing and questioned the product.

The website was quick to take down the listing, deny that the product information was wrong. The Alternate website could have changed the GPU in the listing. It doesn’t fully make sense as they took down the whole listing meaning this might be an actual build. When GameStar reached out to Lenovo, they refused to provide any information on the product.

Previously Lenovo removed the listing calling it a misinformation update. But the same product appeared on the Alternate website. So there is a chance that we might get to see the RTX 3070 Ti.

The RTX 3070 Ti is a 16 GB DDR4 card rivaling the Radeon RX 6800 series. Nvidia is not too eager to release the RTX 3070 Ti as of the VRAM supply issues and many more. Nvidia also canceled the RTX 3080 Ti but there have been many EEC listing for the card. The Legion T7 34IMZ5 uses the Core i7 10700K processor with 32GB system memory and a 512 GB SSD + 1TB HDD combo. The Alternate website list the pre-built PC at 2559 Euros.