Nvidia just revealed their newer RTX 30 Series graphics card. The online event’s conclusion stunned the graphics industry, and the RTX 20 series owners are in great despair. Nvidia has announced 3 GPUs; RTX 3090, RTX 3080, and RTX 3070.

The RTX 3080 and 3090 are available from September of 2020. The RTX 3070 goes head to head with the PS5 and Xbox Series X launching this October. But even before launching the RTX 3070, Nvidia looks to work on their newer RTX 3070Ti/Super GPU.

The RTX 3070Ti/Super is a highly anticipated card. The older RTX 2070Ti and even the older 1070Ti were great products appreciated in the community. The RTX 3070Ti is steering a lot of attention. Plus, the fact that we haven’t seen what the RTX 3070 is capable of.

Lenovo Legion T7 list RTX 3070Ti with 16 GB GDDR6X

Videocardz reported the sighting of the RTX 3070Ti in the Lenovo Legion T7. The Legion T7 lists the RTX 3070 Ti with 16GB GDDR6X. A significant upgrade from the RTX 3070. The RTX 3070 has 14Gbps GDDR6 memory and sits on a 256-bit bus.

It packs 5,888 cores and has 8GB DDR6 VRAM. The RTX 3070 has a clock speed of 1,730MHz and performs better than the RTX 2080Ti. The RTX 2080Ti only gets an edge thanks to its 11GB DDR6 VRAM. The card focuses on 4K resolution gaming.

The RTX 3070Ti might get a clock speed upgrade and a potential bandwidth upgrade. The Lenovo Legion T7 listed the card with 16GB VRAM. That is quite amusing as its flagship card, the RTX 3080, comes with 10GB VRAM.

After the leak of the RTX 3070 Ti, Lenovo has taken down the list. Take all the leaks with a grain of salt. There is no news that Lenovo has confirmation of the RTX 3070Ti. It might be that the company is preparing for the unlisted card.

The leak doesn’t even confirm whether it might get a VRAM upgrade to DDR6X.

_ROGAME leaked some information about the RTX 3070Ti. The MSI RTX 3070Ti has 16 GB DDR6 VRAM. This information is very crucial as the timing couldn’t be any better. The RTX 3070 goes for around $499, whereas the RTX 3080 goes for $699.

The RTX 3070Ti has to be between the price point of $499 and $699. But the performance is what is going to shape its price. So until the parts are benchmarked, take every information with concern.