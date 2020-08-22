Out of the blue, Lenovo unveiled half a dozen new laptops this week. It gave weight to the leak revealed by WalkingCat last June. The account had included many of the teased devices, including Yoga 7i, Yoga Slim 7i, and Yoga Slim 7i Pro.

However, Lenovo does not seem to be done yet. Surprising many, Lenovo’s YOGA account officially announced the new product of 2020-YOGA Pro 13s Carbon in China through the popular app Weibo. It is, however, to be said when it will advertise the latest product globally.

Lenovo Pro 13S: What We Know The YOGA notebook is known for its design, lightweight material, high-resolution screen, and performance. The official launch disclosed that this device combines all of those features to provide high-value for users. Judging by the poster, this Laptop uses the rare white design in Lenovo products. In fact, it is the first carbon laptop that comes in the color white, contrary to the usual black. The weight is at a light point of less that one kg ( guessed 999 gms), which has excited many users. Lenovo’s offered many premium laptops made with carbon fiber as a part of their ThinkPad X1 Carbon series. Generally, they are thin, light, and black. Pro 13s could also be the first one out of this collection to have the carbon name.

Lenovo Pro 13S: Speculations and Leaks

There is little to this Laptop that has been confirmed so far, including its release date and configuration. But thanks to expert analysis and some leaks, we can have a pretty solid idea of what to expect.

According to speculations by the IT house, the new device could have an 11-generation Intel Core i7 core processor. The Past leaks also point to a 13.3-inch display and a 16:10 aspect ratio at 1560 X 1600 pixels with Blue light protection.

Further, sources have it that the newest model will have the latest Tiger Lake processor and a 50 Wh battery with approximately 16 hours of battery life. An additional feature that the new device will probably integrate is an Audio Harman speaker and a Fingerprint reader as well.

Other Lenovo Laptops Due For Release

Lenovo has a long list of products in their coming soon section. Their lineup is impressive with Laptops, desktops, gaming systems, and Workstation devices. Here are some of their arriving Laptops to keep an eye out for.

Yoga Slim 7 Pro

Lenovo has recently been zooming its focus on premium and high-end products as well. The Yoga Slim 7 pro includes the most powerful AMD processor: The Ryzen 9 4900H. Like the Pro 13S Carbon, it also has a 16:10 aspect ratio along with a 14-inch display. As Lenovo revealed the model just recently, it hasn’t confirmed the release date and pricing yet.

Yoga 6

Weighing 2.9 lbs, the YOga 6 combines metal with other soft materials. Its specs are not as attractive as the 7 Pro, and hence, the lower price point. The storage can be powered up to 1 TB, and it can also be coupled with a Ryzen 7 4700 U. As Lenovo revealed the model just recently along with the Slim 7 Pro, it hasn’t confirmed the release date and pricing yet either.

IdeaPad Slim 7 GTX (15″) Laptop

The Lenovo 15.6″ IdeaPad Slim 7 Laptop is a high-performance laptop with a 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7-10750H processor and 16GB of DDR4 memory. Available in slate gray, it has integrated Intel graphics and a Thunderbolt 3 port. The officials have not confirmed the release date yet, but it is available for pre-booking at most authorized dealers.

ThinkPad P15 (15″)

ThinkPad features one of Lenovo’s most popular workstation- the 15″ mobile workstation. With the 10th Gren Intel Processor and NVIDIA Quadro RTX graphics, it is high-performance. The audio and visuals are expected to be fantastic, making it ideal for designers and professionals. The officials have not confirmed the release date yet, but it is available for pre-booking at most authorized dealers.

Chromebook Flex 5 (13″)

The Chromebook Flex should be available in most regions by mid-September. Lenovo has marketed it as a work laptop with a 2-in-1 keyboard and touchscreen. The 360° convertible combines lightness with a 13-inch display and the latest Intel Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0.

What do you think? Do you have any predictions on the pricing and specs about the latest Lenovo Pro 13S Carbon? Let us know below!