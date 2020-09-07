Words have been going around Lenovo’s computer designed for high-end gaming. There were a lot of speculations going around the said device. And the company has finally revealed the Product Specifications Reference (PSREF).

The PSREF confirms a lot of speculations regarding the Lenovo ThinkPad T15g Gen 1. The official specs were released via a PDF.

As expected by the circulating rumors, the new ThinkPad features an NVIDIA Turing GeForce RTX graphics card. Specific models will be available in specific countries and regions. The list suggests choices between the Intel Core i7-10750H or Xeon W-10885M.

However, the spec list also shows Intel Core i9-10980HK as an available option.

The ThinkPad T15g Gen 1 is power by an Intel WM490 chipset. It supports one of the following processors:

Quad-Core i5-10400H (2.6 GHz)

Hexa-Core i7-10750H (2.6 GHz)

Hexa-Core i7-10850H (2.7 GHz)

Octo-Core i7-10875H (2.3 GHz)

Octo-Core i9-10885H (2.4 GHz)

Octo-Core i9-10980HK (2.4 GHz)

Hexa-Core Xeon W-10855M (2.8 GHz)

Octo-Core Xeon W-10885M (2.4 GHz)

The device comes with a 4K OLED screen and SSD RAID storage. Measuring 375.4 x 252.3 x 25.25- 32.2mm, the ThinkPad weighs about 2.74kg. The thickness is variable in touch and non-touch models of the device.

The display option is also variable. There are two 15.6″ Full HD displays with 300 nits and 500 nits of brightness; the latter comes with DolbyVision. There are 2 Ultra HD variants of the display. One of them is WVA with 600 nits of brightness and 100% Adobe color gamut. The other Ultra HD display is OLED with anti-reflection, anti-smudge, multi-touch features. This one has a 100% DCI0P3 color gamut and a 170-degree viewing angle. It supports a 10-finger gesture.

The display can be connected to up to 4 external displays. Optional HDMI to VGA, USB-C to DisplayPort, and USB-C to VGA adapters are provided.

The ThinkPad T15g Gen 1 has a spill-resistant backlit keyboard with a numeric keypad. It has a 3-button TrackPoint pointing device and 2-button Mylar surface multi-touch touchpad.

For memory, there are two SO-DIMM options: DDR4-3200 non-ECC or DDR4-2933 ECC. Both ECC and non-ECC operate at DDR4-2933 ECC. There are 8GB/ 16GB/ 32GB variants available for both ECC and non-ECC. This can be paired with a spectrum between 512GB and 2TB SSD M.2 2280 PCIe NVMe Opal2 storage options.

The new device will either support the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER with Max-Q Design or the RTX 2080 SUPER. Both these GPU variants have 8GB GCCR6 memory. However, it isn’t clear the refresh rate that will be available. Even with the PSERF, this isn’t clear about any of the various display configurations.

For security purposes, it has a fingerprint reader and a webcam IR 720 HD with facial recognition. It also has the standard HD720p camera with the ThinkShutter option. It has a Realtek ALC3286 codec audio chip and stereo speakers powered by Dolby Atmos sound system.

The integrated Li-Polymer 94Wh battery is expected to be well over 10 hours. It supports Rapid Charge (charge up to 80% in 1hr) with a 230W AC adapter.

For connectivity, it has 1 USB-C port, 2 Thunderbolt ports, 2 USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 port. It has an HDMI 2.0 port, a headphone/microphone combo jack, and an SD card reader. There are a security keyhole and an RJ-45 port. It is equipped with 4G / LTE (optional), Wi-Fi ax (2×2, Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201), and Bluetooth 5.1 modules.

These specs come with a lot of promise. But only so much can be said until the device is released.