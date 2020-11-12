Lenovo is extending its gaming monitor lineup. The company is introducing its two new latest 27-inch gaming monitors garnered around AMD’s FreeSync Technology. The monitor uses the IPS panel and sleek-looking, fitting for the best gaming setup for gaming and video consumption.

Lenovo unveiled its G27q-20 and the G27-20 gaming monitors with AMD FreeSync support.

The Lenovo G27q-20 is the top of the two. It is a flat monitor well suited for gaming and good enough for office work. It doesn’t give off a gaming vibe easily acceptable in offices. The G27q-20 is a large 27-inch monitor with a resolution of 2560 x 1440p. It has an incredible fresh rate of 165Hz supporting AMD’s FreeSync Technology. Its brother, the G27-20, has the same 27-inch frame but with a 1920 x 1080p panel resolution. It offers a 144Hz refresh rate with a better panel response rate.

Both the panel have a 3ms response rate and rock a 16:9 aspect ratio. The IPS display panel is excellent with its vivid color reproduction. The monitor is calibrated to an 8-bit + FRC quality standard and covers 99% of the sRGB color space. The panels peak on to 400 nits of max brightness and support HDR content. Thanks to its narrow bezels, the display is quite immersive and offers a more splendid array of viewing angles. The display has standard connectors like HDMI and Display port 1.2 support.

The display has a V-shaped base with an illuminated teal LED accent light. The adjustable stand helps it to maneuver the monitor in different positions. The monitor is ergonomic with personalized settings. The monitors are TUV Rheinland certified and emit reduced blue light levels saving eyesight during long gaming sessions.

The Lenovo Artery Software lets you adjust the screen brightness, contrasts, and colors on your monitor for a customized experience. Both the Displays are great, and Lenovo aims to release it starting January of 2021. Both the monitors are priced competitively; the Lenovo G27q-20 QHD monitor starts at $299.99. The FHD 27-inch monitor begins at around $239.99. For more information, please visit the official Lenovo website.